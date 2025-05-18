Things to do in Nagoya, Japan: A cultural guide to arts, music and markets

Nagoya is a vibrant hub for international arts and culture, uniquely blending its rich Japanese heritage with modern artistic influences, while still making plenty of room for a variety of new creative expressions.

For those seeking things to do in Nagoya, the city's arts and culture scene offers something for everyone. Artist markets, diverse music venues, ever-changing nightlife, and world-class exhibitions at its museums.

Here, we take a glimpse at Nagoya's arts and culture scene, and explore some of the best and brightest highlights that Japan's fourth most populated city has to offer. If you're considering a longer stay, check out our guide on why Nagoya is the perfect base for the digital nomad life.

Art museums

Nagoya City Art Museum

The Nagoya City Art Museum is one of the city's premier cultural institutions. With a permanent collection featuring pieces by artists such as Henri Matisse and Pablo Picasso, as well as works from prominent Japanese artists.

The Nagoya City Art Museum is one of the most impressive arts centres in the whole country. This museum also hosts rotating exhibitions from other museums across Japan. This year, the Nagoya City Art Museum will display a collection of 83 paintings that span 400 years of Western art, from the Renaissance to the present day.

Shirakawa Park, Art and Science Forest, 2-17-25 Sakae, Naka-ku, Nagoya, Aichi 460-0008

Mon-Sun: 9.30am-5pm (till 8pm on Fridays and public holidays).

Pro tip: Nagoya City Art Museum is closed for exhibition changes on these dates till 2026: April 1-11, June 9 - July 4, Sept 8-26, Dec 8 - Jan 8 (2026), and March 9-20 (2026).

Aichi Prefectural Museum of Art

The Aichi Prefectural Museum of Art also hosts rotating exhibitions from museums within Japan, but boasts an array of exhibits from partnering museums with international locations around the globe, as well.

This museum showcases paintings, sculptures, and woodblock prints, and has hosted collections from influential Western artists such as Marc Chagall and Salvatore Dali.

For the 2025 World Expo in Japan, the museum will exhibit tapestries inspired by Studio Ghibli works, woven by the Centre International de Aubusson in France. And in 2026, it will exhibit a collection of 30 paintings, drawings, and other artworks by Vincent Van Gogh.

1 Chome-13-2 Higashisakura, Higashi Ward, Nagoya, Aichi 461-0005

Tue-Sun: 10am-6pm (till 8pm on Fridays)

Markets

Nagoya also plays host to a charming selection of local markets that reflect both the traditional and contemporary sides of Japanese culture. From fresh regional produce to quirky antiques and handmade crafts, these markets are a great way to soak in the city's vibrant cultural atmosphere.

As you wander through Nagoya's many flea and craft markets, expect a delightful showcase of artisanal goods, delicious local bites, and unique keepsakes. A sensory experience that's distinctly Central Japan.

Osu Antiques Market

The Osu Antiques Market takes place on the 18th and 28th of each month, running from early morning until around 3pm or 4pm, rain or shine. Set against the backdrop of the historic Osu Kannon temple grounds, it's a treasure trove for vintage enthusiasts.

From ceramics and lacquered wooden bowls to secondhand clothing, bags, and old silverware, it's a haven for bargain hunters and lovers of all things nostalgic.

2 Chome-21-47 Osu, Naka Ward, Nagoya, Aichi 460-0011, Japan

18th & 28th monthly: 10am-3/4pm

Higashi Betsuin Kurashi Morning Market

This morning market happens on the 8th, 18th, and 28th of every month, rain or shine, from 10am to 2pm at the Higashi Betsuin temple grounds. As the largest morning market in all of Aichi prefecture, it has nearly 200 different stalls selling home-grown vegetables, rice, sweets, and hand-made crafts and jewelry.

With food trucks and stalls offering a variety of snacks and food, as well, this definitely makes for an exciting and rewarding day trip.

Higashi Betsuin Temple Grounds, Nagoya

8th, 18th & 28th monthly: 10am-2pm

Nayabashi-yoichi Night Market

This night market is held on the fourth Friday and Saturday of every month by the Nayabashi Bridge, along one of Nagoya's main rivers. The market features a variety of stalls selling everything from pizza and lasagna to takoyaki and yakitori, alongside an array of beverages.

You'll also find hand-crafted jewelry, fabrics, clothing, and other charming knick-knacks and trinkets. Depending on the season, local sake and beer festivals often take place around the market grounds. The festivities typically run from 5pm to 10pm, making it a lively way to soak up Nagoya's evening buzz.

5 Chome-24-24 Meieki, Nakamura Ward, Nagoya, Aichi 450-0002, Japan

Fourth Fri & Sat monthly: 5pm-10pm

Slow Art Market

A monthly artist's market that features a variety of artisanal wares, the Slow Art Market is the place to go for candles, flowers, pottery, paintings, and illustrations.

It's also a great spot for scents and fragrances, and often includes wellness workshops such as Zen meditation sessions. The next market will be held on Saturday, June 7, from 11am to 4pm!

中区錦 三丁目 16-5, Nagoya-shi, Aichi, Japan 4600003

1st Sat monthly: 11am-4pm

Hisaya Market

Held on the 10th of every month, the Hisaya Market sells fresh produce from the Tokai region of Japan, plus baked goods and other delicious food items.

You can also find an assortment of handmade accessories and jewelry, as well as clothing and interior decor.

The market even features a Children's Square, where your little ones can play with wooden toys or flip through picture books that you can swap out with your own, perfect for parents on the hunt for new reads.

Set on the spacious green lawn of Hisaya-odori Park from 11am to 3pm, food trucks often join the event, making it a great spot for a lively lunchtime picnic in the park!

Hisaya-odori Park, 3 Chome-ほか Marunouchi, Naka Ward, Nagoya, Aichi 460-0002, Japan

10th monthly: 11am-3pm

Record Stores

In today's age of digital music streaming, analogue staples like vinyl records and turntables have carved out a distinctive niche in the music scene. In Japan, vinyl culture has seen a vibrant resurgence, and Nagoya is no exception.

The city is home to a wealth of record stores carrying both Japanese and international music. For fellow audiophiles, here are some top spots to explore.

Banana Records Osu

A gem in the Osu district, Banana Records offers both second-hand and new records across three floors. Their selection spans a variety of genres with a strong showing of rock, soul, and jazz, making it a reliable stop for music lovers of all stripes.

3 Chome-22-32 Osu, Naka Ward, Nagoya, Aichi 460-0011

Mon-Sun: 11am-8pm

Recordshop Zoo

Around for over two decades, this cosy record store impresses with its well-curated range of vinyl. Particularly notable is their exhaustive collection of punk, alternative LPs, and 7" singles. It's a treasure trove of underground sounds and obscure gems, all at fair prices.

1 - 2F Mizuno Building 2, 2 Chome−30−19, Osu, Naka Ward, Nagoya, Aichi 460-0011

Mon-Sun: 11am-9pm

Tower Records

A mainstay in Japan's music retail landscape, Tower Records sells new vinyl, CDs, and DVDs. Their shelves feature contemporary artists across hip-hop, pop, rap, and Japanese rock, with some classical and jazz sprinkled in.

Collector's items such as pristine copies of The Beatles or Pink Floyd, are also available at a premium. Occasionally, you might catch live J-Pop performances in-store.

Tower Records Kintetsu Pass'e - Kintetsu Pass'e 9F, 1 Chome−2−2, Meieki, Nakamura Ward, Nagoya, Aichi, 450-0002. Mon-Sun: 10am-9pm

Tower Records Nagoya Parco Store - Nagoya Parco 6F, 3 Chome−29−1, Sakae, Naka Ward, Nagoya, Aichi 460-0008. Mon-Sun: 10am-9pm

Nightlife in Nagoya

Nagoya's nightlife is a vibrant mix of classic pub culture, eclectic live music, and high-energy clubbing. Most of the action is centred around Sakae, where you'll find everything from British and Irish pubs serving traditional food and pints of Guinness to clubs hosting international DJs.

For those seeking something more relaxed, the Osu district is home to a handful of laidback bars and casual venues perfect for winding down.

The city also boasts a rich jazz heritage, with a network of "Jazz Kissa" (short for kissaten, or coffeehouse) dating back to the post-World War II era. Spaces where music lovers would gather to hear imported records they couldn't otherwise afford.

Today, these venues range from cosy cafes lined with vintage vinyl to intimate live performance spaces, many still maintaining high-quality sound systems and an appreciation for jazz in all its forms.

Adding to the city's cultural rhythm is a growing Latin dance scene. Salsa and Bachata nights are now a staple at several venues across the city, with schools offering lessons for all levels.

Nagoya even plays host to Latin dance festivals throughout the year, bringing the heat of Havana and the rhythm of Rio right into Central Japan.

Jazz Spot Swing

Originally opened as a coffeehouse in 1971, Jazz Spot Swing has since become a beloved live music venue showcasing an eclectic mix of styles. From tango and blues to swing, the venue has welcomed a wide range of performers, including international artists and university jazz bands.

Its reputation as a supportive, inclusive space makes it especially significant for student musicians looking to break into Japan's jazz scene. With a warm, convivial vibe, it's an ideal spot to catch a slice of local jazz culture on a night out.

San Marco Building, 2 Chome-18-24 Higashisakura, Naka Ward, Nagoya, Aichi 460-0005

Mon-Sun: 6pm-11pm

The Wiz

A well-known name on Nagoya's jazz circuit, The Wiz is both a bar and restaurant, hosting weekend live performances in an intimate and welcoming atmosphere. Jazz sets typically begin at 7pm, with a second session around 8.30pm.

The venue also offers Italian cuisine and an extensive selection of wines and cocktails. Perfect for those looking to enjoy dinner with a side of smooth tunes.

1 Chome-9-8 Higashisakura, Higashi Ward, Nagoya, Aichi 461-0005

Mon-Sat: 11:45am-2pm, 6pm-10pm

Yuri Jazz & Coffee

Just steps from the Mirai TV Tower in Sakae, this understated jazz cafe is a favourite among enthusiasts for its impressive vinyl collection and rustic, wood-panelled interiors.

Offering a cosy escape from the city buzz, it's a great daytime or evening retreat. While the cafe doesn't have a website, it's known for hearty food options beyond coffee and cake staples.

1 Chome-10-40 Higashisakura, Higashi Ward, Nagoya, Aichi 461-0005

Tue-Sun: 12pm-10pm

Jazz Matilda

Hidden away in a fifth-floor space, Jazz Matilda is a cosy record bar specialising in Japanese cocktails and a meticulously curated vinyl selection. Expect everything from bebop and smooth jazz to 1980s avant-garde, jazz fusion, and rock.

While many records are American, Japanese artists are also represented. There's no official website but images on Google Maps offer a good preview of the ambience. Take note: it's cash only, and smoking is allowed.

Grand Building 5F, 3 Chome−9−22, Sakae, Naka Ward, Nagoya, Aichi 460-0008

Mon-Sat: 7pm-2am

The Coopers Irish Pub

Just a short walk from Nagoya Station, The Coopers Irish Pub offers a relaxed and cosy atmosphere, perfect for catching up with friends over a pint of Guinness. Their menu features classic pub fare like fish and chips and buffalo wings, but the standout? Their shepherd's pie, arguably one of the best you'll find in Japan.

2F, 3 Chome-24-9 Meieki, Nakamura Ward, Nagoya, Aichi 450-0002

Mon-Sun: 5pm-2am

The Hub

A staple across Japan, The Hub is a British-style pub chain with several branches throughout Nagoya. With the feel of a classic English sports bar, it's a go-to for a casual pint and dependable pub food. The Sakae outlet, located in the Mirai TV Tower, is particularly popular; thanks in part to its alfresco seating that's perfect for sunny afternoons or breezy evenings.

Chubu Electric Power MIRAI Tower 1F, 3 Chome-6-15, Nishiki, Naka Ward, Nagoya, Aichi 460-0003

Mon-Thu, Sun: 12pm-11pm | Fri-Sat: 12pm-11:30pm

Club About

One of Nagoya's leading underground venues, Club About is closely linked to Germany's electronic scene and frequently features international DJs. Known for its techno, house, and psychedelic soundscapes, it keeps the city's alternative club culture alive through weekly events.

Takahashi Building B1F, 4 Chome−13−3, Sakae, Naka Ward, Nagoya, Aichi 460-0008

Tue-Wed: 8pm-2am | Fri-Sat: 9pm-5am | Sun: 3pm-9pm

Club Mago

A mainstay in Nagoya's electronic music scene, Club Mago is known for its house and techno sets but frequently features local and international DJs spinning hip-hop, disco, and Latin music. The club offers a spacious dance floor and an adjoining lounge for when you need a breather.

In addition to its electronic events, Club Mago also offers weekly Latin dance sessions. Beginners can join Bachata and Salsa classes every Wednesday evening, followed by an open Salsa dance party. Newcomers get a 500 yen discount on their first visit!

Unryu Flex Building B2F, Shinsakae 2 Chome 1-9, Naka Ward, Nagoya, Aichi 460-0007

Fri-Sun: From 9pm |

Latin Nights - Wed: Beginner lessons 7pm-8pm, Intermediate 8.15pm-9.30pm, Dance party 9.30pm-11.30pm | 1,500 yen (S$13.26) per lesson (1,000 yen for first-timers)

Club JB's

Since opening in 1997, Club JB's has leaned into hip-hop and R&B, though its diverse programming also includes reggae, techno, J-pop, and more. Having hosted legendary names like Jeff Mills, Carl Cox, Derrick May, and Frankie Knuckles, it's a venue that's equally committed to sound quality and scene-building.

Marumi Kanko Building 1F, 4 Chome−3−15, Sakae, Naka Ward, Nagoya, Aichi 460-0008

Mon-Thu: 7pm-1am | Fri-Sat: 9pm-4:30am | Sun: 1pm-7pm

Hermes Dance Company

As one of the largest dance schools in the Tokai region, Hermes Dance Company operates 11 locations across Aichi and Mie Prefecture, including three in Nagoya. Their Fushimi School Studio, La Habana, is a dance studio by day and a salsa bar by night.

The venue offers classes in everything from Cuban salsa and reggaeton to ballet and belly dance, and frequently hosts Latin dance festivals and performance recitals.

2 Chome-6-22 Nishiki, Naka Ward, Nagoya, Aichi 460-0003

Open daily (check schedule for classes)

El Coco

A longtime fixture in the city's Latin scene, El Coco hosts themed dance nights for Salsa, Bachata, Merengue, Tango, and Chacha. On Saturdays, they offer one-hour lessons before the dance floor opens up for the evening's party. With rotating instructors and a welcoming vibe, it's a fun spot to explore different Latin dance styles.

Tower Building 6F, 3 Chome−15−10, Nishiki, Naka Ward, Nagoya, Aichi 460-0003

Fri (Tango Night): 10:20pm-11pm | Cover: 1,500 yen

Sat (Latin Night): 7pm-12am | Cover: 1,000 yen

As a hub of industry and trade, Nagoya might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of a thriving arts scene but it's there, if you know where to look.

Blending deep-rooted Japanese traditions with modern influences, and shaped by a growing international community, Nagoya's art and culture landscape is constantly evolving. It's a fascinating mirror of the city's progress and personality, well worth exploring on your next visit.

This article was first published in City Nomads.