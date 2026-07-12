Things to do in Sarajevo and Mostar: Bosnia guide 2026

Bosnia and Herzegovina is one of Europe's most affordable and culturally rich summer escapes, and the best things to do in Sarajevo centre on its Ottoman-era old town, layered history, and easy-going cafe culture.

Pair the capital with Mostar, home to the Unesco-listed Stari Most (Old Bridge) and its famous divers, and you have a compact, memorable trip.

This Bosnia travel guide walks you through Sarajevo and Mostar, the best day trips (Kravice Waterfalls, Blagaj, Pocitelj), the best time to visit, how to get there, where to stay, and a rough budget.

Why visit Bosnia and Herzegovina in summer

Bosnia rewards travellers who want depth without the crowds and prices of Western Europe.

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ottoman mosques sit a few steps from Austro-Hungarian facades, coffee is a slow, sit-down ritual, and the mountains that ring the cities keep the scenery dramatic.

It is a long-standing summer favourite for Gulf travellers and increasingly popular with visitors worldwide who are discovering the Balkans.

Summer brings warm days, buzzing festivals, and long evenings in the old towns, which is why May to September is the sweet spot.

Things to do in Sarajevo

Sarajevo, the capital, is where East meets West in the most literal sense. Spend your first hours getting lost in Bascarsija, the 15th-century Ottoman bazaar and the historic heart of the city, where coppersmiths still hammer trays and the aroma of grilled cevapi drifts through the lanes.

At its centre, the Sebilj fountain is the city's most photographed landmark.

These are the experiences worth building your days around:

Bascarsija and the old town: browse the bazaar, sip Bosnian coffee, and find the "Sarajevo Meeting of Cultures" line where Ottoman-era streets meet the Austro-Hungarian quarter.

Gazi Husrev-beg Mosque: the 16th-century mosque is one of the finest examples of Ottoman architecture in the region.

Tunnel of Hope (Tunnel Museum): the hand-dug tunnel that kept the city supplied during the 1990s siege, now a moving museum on the city's edge.

Latin Bridge: the spot where Archduke Franz Ferdinand was assassinated in 1914, the event that helped trigger the First World War.

Trebevic cable car: a short, scenic ride up Mount Trebevic for panoramic views and the abandoned 1984 Winter Olympics bobsled track.

War Childhood Museum: an award-winning, deeply human museum told entirely through children's belongings and testimonies.

Sarajevo is compact, walkable, and widely regarded as very safe for visitors, with only rare petty crime. Two full days cover the highlights comfortably.

Mostar and the Old Bridge (Stari Most)

About 129 km south, Mostar is built around one of the most beautiful sights in the Balkans: Stari Most, the Old Bridge. Commissioned by the Ottoman sultan Suleiman the Magnificent, the single-arch stone bridge was completed in 1566 to a design by the architect Mimar Hayruddin, an apprentice of the celebrated Mimar Sinan.

It arches roughly 24 metres above the emerald Neretva River and connects the two halves of a cobbled old town packed with bazaars, mosques, and riverside restaurants.

The bridge you see today is a faithful reconstruction.

The original stood for more than 400 years until it was destroyed on Nov 9, 1993 during the Croat-Bosniak War.

An international coalition led by Unesco and partners rebuilt it, and it reopened on July 23, 2004.

In 2005, the Old Bridge Area of the Old City of Mostar was inscribed on the Unesco World Heritage List as a symbol of reconciliation.

The bridge divers are Mostar's signature spectacle.

Local men leap from the top of the bridge into the cold Neretva far below, a tradition the town has held as an organised annual competition since 1968.

Since 2015, Mostar has also been a stop on the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series. Watching a diver launch off Stari Most on a summer afternoon is one of those travel moments that stays with you.

Best day trips from Mostar

Mostar makes a great base for southern Herzegovina. Three highlights sit within an easy drive and combine neatly into a single day out.

Kravice Waterfalls

About 40 km south of Mostar, Kravice is a wide horseshoe of falls tumbling into a natural swimming pool, ringed by greenery. In summer it doubles as a swimming spot, so bring a towel.

Reaching it takes roughly 40 to 50 minutes by car.

Blagaj Tekke

Only about 12 to 15 km from Mostar, Blagaj is a 16th-century dervish monastery (tekke) built dramatically against a cliff at the turquoise source of the Buna River.

It is one of the most serene, photogenic corners in the country and an easy half-hour trip.

Pocitelj

This Ottoman-era stone village, about 30 km from Mostar, cascades up a hillside above the Neretva.

Climb the fortress tower for sweeping valley views, then cool off with a pomegranate juice from a roadside stall.

Best time to visit Bosnia

The best time to visit Bosnia is late spring through early autumn, roughly May to September. Summer days are warm and largely dry, and the cities come alive with open-air dining and festivals.

Note that Mostar and the southern Herzegovina lowlands are noticeably hotter than Sarajevo: Mostar routinely sees daytime highs near or above 29 deg C in July and August, while Sarajevo, set higher in the hills, is milder with July highs around 25 degrees and August highs near 27 degrees.

If you prefer fewer crowds and gentler heat for sightseeing in the south, aim for May, June, or September.

July and August are the festival peak: Sarajevo hosts Bascarsija Nights through July and the Sarajevo Film Festival in August.

How to get to Bosnia and between the cities

There are two common approaches. You can fly directly into Sarajevo International Airport, the country's main gateway, which is the simplest option.

Alternatively, many travellers fly into Dubrovnik or Split in neighbouring Croatia and drive in, a popular route that pairs Bosnia with the Adriatic coast.

Between Sarajevo and Mostar, the two cities are about 129 km apart, and you have three easy choices:

Train: the most scenic option. Modern air-conditioned trains run the route in roughly two hours, with departures typically twice a day.

The ride through the Neretva canyon is a highlight in itself.

Bus: more frequent departures, taking around two hours and 45 minutes, and often the cheapest fare.

Car or private transfer: the most flexible, letting you stop at day-trip sights like Konjic or Blagaj along the way.

Where to stay

In Sarajevo, base yourself in or near Bascarsija and the old town so the main sights, cafes, and restaurants are on your doorstep; the adjacent Ferhadija and Marijin Dvor areas are also convenient.

Browse hotels in Sarajevo to compare neighbourhoods and prices.

In Mostar, staying within the old town puts you minutes from Stari Most and lets you enjoy the bridge early and late when day-trippers have gone; see hotels in Mostar.

Both cities offer excellent value compared with Western Europe, from family-run guesthouses to boutique stays.

How much does a Bosnia trip cost

Bosnia is one of the most affordable destinations in Europe. Eating out is the clearest example: a full sit-down meal commonly costs about 10 to 20 KM (the convertible mark, pegged to the euro), which is roughly $6 to $14.

Coffee, local transport, and museum entries are similarly gentle on the wallet, so a comfortable mid-range trip stretches much further here than in Western Europe.

Prices climb a little in peak summer and during Mostar's diving events, so book stays ahead for July and August.

Do Gulf travellers need a visa for Bosnia

Entry rules for Gulf nationals depend on nationality and season, so check the latest before you book.

At the time of writing, ordinary passport holders from Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Bahrain can enter Bosnia and Herzegovina visa-free for tourism from June 1 to Sept 30 each year, for stays of up to 30 days per trip, under a seasonal waiver renewed by the country's Council of Ministers.

UAE nationals enjoy visa-free entry year-round for up to 90 days under a mutual visa-exemption agreement. Kuwaiti nationals should confirm current requirements, as the rules have changed recently.

Because these arrangements are reviewed periodically, always verify the current rule with an official source before travel. For the full breakdown, see our guide on Bosnia and Herzegovina visa-free entry for Saudi, Oman, and Bahrain.

Plan your Bosnia summer trip

Sarajevo and Mostar deliver history, atmosphere, natural beauty, and genuine value in a trip you can comfortably do in under a week. Whether you fly straight into the capital or arrive via the Croatian coast, Bosnia is one of Europe's most rewarding summer escapes. Use Wego to compare flight fares to Bosnia and line up your stays in Sarajevo and Mostar, then book with confidence.

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