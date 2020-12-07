Things to do in Singapore that get you the most bang for your buck (December 2020)

So, the tickets for the Singapore-Hong Kong flights are in limbo again or cost a small fortune (probably your entire year’s coffee’s worth). But, as they say, where there’s a will, there’s a way.

Not getting on a plane doesn’t mean you have to mope about these last few weeks of the year.

Here’s showing you the many things to do in our beautiful island country, as you make your bookings on the right credit card and earn rewards, points and cashback while you’re out having a gala time.

In this article, we aim to capture the best activities in Singapore every month, so you can mark your calendar and plan your week around them. We will try to cover a range of our recommended options for the outdoorsy, the adventurous, the artsy, the closet food connoisseur, and the leisure-loving souls.

At the risk of quoting a cliche — there’s something for everyone here.

Things to do: Christmas activities

PHOTO: Gardens By the Bay

Back for its seventh edition, the Walk of Lights features brand-new luminarie light installations handmade by Italian craftsmen using stunning white wood from the South of Italy.

Visitors can view a total of nine light-ups that will illuminate the Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay. The 370 metre long walk will take visitors 20 to 30 minutes to complete, and you can pick from 9 daily sessions between Dec 4 to 27, 6.30pm to 10.30pm when you pre-register online.

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

Price: $5

Till Dec 27

PHOTO: Christmas Wonderland 2020

But if you’re icky about crowds, you can always join the festivities online.

You will need to purchase membership (starting from $8) to access the virtual land, which includes hyper-realistic graphics, interactive content, games and activities for the whole family.

Depending on your membership tier, you’ll even get a three-minute private call with Santa and a limited edition 25cm Christmas Wonderland plush bear.

Also, you’ll get a chance to participate in the grand draw, in which you can stand to win up to $50,000 in cash and prizes.

Do note that Virtual Christmas Wonderland 2020 membership is separately ticketed from the Walk of Lights. The Virtual Christmas Wonderland 2020 membership does not provide access to the Walk of Lights at Gardens by the Bay.

Address: Online

Price: From $8

Till Dec 31

PHOTO: Changi Airport

Changi Airport is pulling out all the stops this Christmas with Changi Festive Village, which features exciting dinosaur and tokidoki-themed activities, fun-filled stays, educational camps, craft workshops, a weekend festive market filled with indulging treats and more.

At Dino Wonderland, get up close with nine majestic and life-like dinosaurs and take some shots for the ‘Gram. After that, step into a tokidoki-themed plane cabin and continue your photo-taking ventures your favourite tokidoki characters.

There’s so much more activities to do, check them out on Changi Festive Village’s website!

Address: 78 Airport Boulevard, Singapore 819666

Price: Free admission, activities chargeable

Till Jan 3, 2021

PHOTO: Sentosa

Bond with your family and loved ones while walking down memory lane at Sentosa’s festive light-up, Island Lights with Sanrio characters.

Featuring seven larger-than-life light installations on Siloso Beach, the event is set to welcome favourites such as Hello Kitty, Pompompurin, My Melody and Little Twin Stars, as they whisk you back to the past with classic icons from Sentosa over the years. The best thing? Admission is free.

You are required to reserve a slot prior to your visit and you may register up to 5 people per visit from the following sessions every night until 3 January 2021:

• Session 1: 7.30pm to 8.30pm

• Session 2: 8.30pm to 9.30pm

• Session 3: 9.30pm to 10.30pm

Sessions are available for booking 5 days in advance, with the first session open for booking on Monday, 7 December 2020.

Address: Siloso Beach

Price: Free

Till Jan 3, 2021

Things to do: Art and culture

PHOTO: Scribble Town

The Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall has opened its doors to run an exhibition featuring comic artwork on bullying, especially for kids aged between 9 to 12.

With an insightfully-made fictional world called ‘Scribble Town,’ inhabited by Sam, Dan and Lydia, this exhibition aims to educate its audience about bullying, its types and effects. This is one interactive exhibition you wouldn’t want to miss (yes, even adults).

Address: Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall, 12 Tai Gin Rd, Singapore 327874

Price: Free

Open till Jan 31, 2021

PHOTO: Elaine Roberto-Navas and Fost Gallery

Think lush landscapes, the magic of nature’s hues blending into one other, evoking a sense of movement. Filipino artist Elaine Roberto-Navas’ inaugural exhibition is the art show to be at if you’re intrigued by abstract art.

This contemporary artist looks at the sky, the water, and the earth from a whole new perspective and you would want in on it, especially if you’re into art that evokes emotions.

These artworks were inspired by the photographs of fellow artist Mawen Ong, and were created to inject optimism during the circuit breaker period. Make sure to check their schedules before planning your visit.

Address: 1 Lock Rd, #01-02 Gillman Barracks, Singapore 108932

Price: Free

Open till Jan 31, 2021

PHOTO: Sistic

Pore over evidence and meander through the spine-chilling narrative as you navigate the crime scene of Asia’s first virtual horror-mystery escape room. Oh, and if you’re lucky, you’ll also get to encounter the fabled Pontianak who is mysteriously linked to the case.

With live-action gameplay, immersive surround sound and 360 degrees views, you’re definitely going to be in for one helluva time.

Address: Virtual site

Price: $20

From Dec 22 to Jan 2 2021

PHOTO: National Museum of Singapore

Charge up your phones for a full day of selfies because Doraemon has landed on our shores! Fans would be glad to know that a total of 14 statues of the lovable Japanese character would be scattered across the museum, each with an iconic gadget from different eras.

Address: National Museum of Singapore (NMS), 93 Stamford Road, Singapore 178897

Price: Free

Till Dec 27

PHOTO: Sistic

Through this pop-up attraction, visitors can relive the emotions of travellers who have boarded the Orient Express through a reconstituted train platform and showrooms where they can embark on a fascinating journey through the history of the Orient Express.

The exhibition will present some of the most extraordinary objects and documents to showcase centuries old history that retraces the legacy of the train, allowing guests to also discover events that transformed the world and shaped the map.

It will also feature an exclusive Orient Express shop, Orient Express road cafe, Orient Express restaurant and lounge and an escape room experience, which has to be book separately.

The event may start in December, but tickets are already open for booking so do snap them up before it’s gone!

Address: Gardens by the Bay – West Lawn

Price: From $25

From Dec 12, 2021 to June 13, 2021

PHOTO: My Community

We bet most of you haven’t heard or been to the Russian Orthodox Church of Singapore. Well, now you can go on a tour and discover more about this little-known Christian community and their unique rites and rituals for just $8.

If this doesn’t tickle you fancy, you’d be glad to know that My Community Festival has other programmes lined up as well, including tours at Tai Huay Soy Sauce Factory and Singpost Mail Processing Centre.

Address: Various locations

Price: From $8

Till Dec 20

PHOTO: Malay Heritage Centre

This year’s Malay CultureFest, held in conjunction with the ‘Urang Banjar: Heritage and Culture of the Banjar in Singapore’ exhibition, focuses on the diversity in Malay artistic and cultural expressions.

The online event spans across three weeks, featuring performances, talks, workshops, trails and cultural activities that you can enjoy for free, as long as you have internet connection.

Address: Online

Price: Free

Till Dec 13

Things to do: Eating out

PHOTO: Jurassic World Cafe

With prices starting from $6 for a cup of latte and $20 for mains, we’ve gotta admit that Jurassic World Cafe isn’t exactly the cheapest dining option out there.

But hey, it’s an exclusive event and you’re paying for the experience of skyline dining at the ION Sky, which to us, it’s pretty worth it. As the pop-up cafe is open to guests by reservations only, be sure to do so before heading down.

Address: 2 Orchard Turn, Level 56, Singapore 238801

Price: From $6

Till Jan 3, 2021

PHOTO: AndSoForth

Trotting the globe in 150 minutes is entirely possible, all thanks to AndSoForth’s Around the World in 80 Days multi-sensory, theatrical dining experience.

Immerse yourself in seven wondrous rooms, each themed to look like London, Egypt, India, Hong Kong, Japan and New York.

Feed your stomach with international cuisines inspired by each country, and then feast your eyes on the whimsical set designs and colourful costumes by the actors.

Address: Secret, to be revealed 24 hours before workshop

Price: From $128

Till February 2021

Things to do: Films

PHOTO: Zouk

We get it. Your movie experience is not the same when the screen isn’t massive, the sound isn’t booming, and the overpriced caramel popcorn isn’t losing its crunch by the minute.

While we wait for great movies to hit the screen again, you can still find an elevated movie experience in the meantime. Enter Zouk Cinema Club, a pop-up cinematic experience from Wednesdays to Saturdays.

The nightclub turns into a cinema with one screening session a night, showing two movies. Zouk’s famous screen, that normally belts out trippy visuals accompanied by the DJ’s turntable, now plays classics like Moulin Rouge, Grease, and The Greatest Showman.

Grab your date, a bottle of sparkling, some hors d’oeuvre to share, and hit Zouk to experience the magic of old romances on the big screen.

Address: Zouk Singapore, 3C River Valley Road, Clarke Quay, #01-05 to #02-06, The Cannery, Singapore 179022

Price: Call to book your seats. Packages range from $75-$350

Ongoing

PHOTO: True Colors Film Festival

Absolutely love world cinema? You’ll have to join True Colors Film Festival. Presented by The Nippon Foundation, this event is a free online film festival that offers a selection of films that reflects the “One World, One Family” theme.

Through features and shorts, dramas and documentaries, and post-screening dialogues, True Colors Film Festival will showcase these issues and lift your spirits with beautiful, thought-provoking and award-winning works by talented filmmakers from Asia and beyond.

Address: Online

Price: Free

Till Dec 12

Things to do: Explore Singapore

PHOTO: Changi Airport

And you thought Changi was done with its newest marvellous offering? Nope. Hit Jurassic Mile with your family for a fun day out with the kids.

Singapore’s largest permanent outdoor display of life-sized dinosaurs with more than 20 different prehistoric creatures from nine different species — all stretched over one kilometre of the cycling and jogging path.

The tallest dinosaur stands at almost 5 metres high, and there’s one that even flies! The best part is you can get there on foot or by renting a bike from GoCycling or from East Coast Park via the Changi Coastal Park Connector. And the even better part? It’s free and open 24 hours.

Address: Drop-off point inside the Hub & Spoke car park (right opposite the café) or at Changi Airport Terminal 2, beside Car Park 2A. The on-ground signage will lead you to Hub & Spoke.

Price: Free (no booking required on weekdays, but you will need to pre-book your entry on Changi PlayPass if you’re visiting on Fridays to Sundays, between 9am to midnight, till Jan 3)

PHOTO: One Faber Group

You’d want to wake your kids up on a breezy weekend morning for this one. Book your slot now to relive the nostalgia and joy of scaling the highest point of Mount Faber with your family.

What you get — a guided tour around Mount Faber Park to Faber Point, the highest point on Mount Faber, the rich history around the mural wall and mini Merlion.

Want more? You’d also get an exclusive peek into how the Singapore Cable Car operates. The 2-hour tour has 2 slots every Saturday and Sunday (10am and 2pm) and it ends with a joyride on the Singapore Cable Car. End result: ecstatic kids.

Address: Faber Peak, 109 Mount Faber Rd, Singapore 099203

Tour timings: Departs every Saturday & Sunday at 10am and 2 pm (please call to check timings)

Price: $20 for adults, $15 for a child

Till Dec 27

PHOTO: Sentosa

Discover more about the Sentosa turtles, the potential dangers they face and how to save them via this meaningful yet interactive tour.

Together with your loved ones, contribute to marine conservation by picking up litter along the beaches and learn to determine some of the common types of litter with a quick analysis of the rubbish collected.

Address: Sentosa beaches

Timings: 11am to 12pm and 4pm to 5pm on Thursdays, excluding public holidays and eve of public holidays

Price: $25

Till May 27, 2021

Things to do: Fitness

PHOTO: Zouk

Looks like you don’t need to wait until Phase three to hit the dance floor at Zouk.

Partnering with rhythm cycling studio, Absolute, get your spin on up to seven days a week (if you really miss clubbing) with their iconic “Absolute 45” high-intensity spin classes hosted in a club-like atmosphere with epic Zouk lighting and heart-pumping music for the ultimate workout.

Address: Zouk Singapore, 3C River Valley Road, Clarke Quay, #01-05 to #02-06, The Cannery, Singapore 179022

Price: From $49

Until further notice

PHOTO: Make-A-Wish Foundation

Choose to run between the 2km, 5km, 10km, or 50km race at your own pace and own time for Make-A-Wish Foundation’s Santa Run For Wishes 2020.

The distance you run will be part of the 21,517km goal set for this year’s virtual marathon, the distance between Singapore and the North Pole.

It costs $20 to enter the race, and all proceeds will go towards granting the wishes of children with critical illnesses.

Price: $20

Till Dec 19

Things to do: Year-end festivities

PHOTO: Mediacorp

Yeah, 2020’s been tough. But the good news is, 2021 is just around the corner! Ring in the new year on an upbeat note by joining Mediacorp’s yearly countdown show from the comfort and safety of home.

Hosted by 987 DJs Sonia Chew and Joakim Gomez, Let’s Celebrate 2021 promises be a musical extravaganza featuring a stellar combination of international and local acts.

Residents can also look forward to spectacular shots of fireworks from the heartlands and the “Shine a Light” display beamed live from The Promontory at Marina Bay.

Address: Your TV, at home

Price: Free

Dec 31

This article was first published in Singsaver.com.sg.