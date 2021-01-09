Things to do in Singapore that get you the most bang for your buck (Jan 2021)

So, the tickets for the Singapore-Hong Kong flights are in limbo again or cost a small fortune (probably your entire year’s coffee’s worth). But, as they say, where there’s a will, there’s a way.

Not getting on a plane doesn’t mean you have to mope about these last few weeks of the year.

Here’s showing you the many things to do in our beautiful island country, as you make your bookings on the right credit card and earn rewards, points and cashback while you’re out having a gala time.

In this article, we aim to capture the best activities in Singapore every month, so you can mark your calendar and plan your week around them.

We will try to cover a range of our recommended options for the outdoorsy, the adventurous, the artsy, the closet food connoisseur, and the leisure-loving souls. At the risk of quoting a cliche — there’s something for everyone here.

Note: Due to the evolving Covid-19 circumstances, events often change timings and dates without prior notice. We request you to check and confirm the schedules before heading out. Last updated: Jan 6, 2021.

Things to do: Art and culture

Singapore Art Week, or SAW, is an annual nine-day celebration that offers artists, collectives, organisations and other art intermediaries a visible platform for showcasing a range of quality visual arts projects, discussions, and exhibitions to a local and international audience.

Some of the highlights this year include Bus.Stop.Art. (above), a public art exhibition constituting art installations by 10 Singapore-based artists along the 175 bus route from Geylang Bahru to Gillman Barracks, as well as Moo Moo PARK, Asia’s first drive-through exhibition.

Address: Various locations

Price: From free onwards

From Jan 22 to 30, 2021

Think shopping malls are boring? Think again. Downtown East is pulling out all the stops with Lite On! @ Downtown East, a free public exhibition that showcases four different art and light installations curated by local artists.

Each artist will interpret light in the day and night in their own unique ways through an overarching theme of light

The four installations include: Bubble Play by Shophouse & Co, EAT.PLAY.SHOP.STAY by Band of Doodlers, Shades of Self by Space Objekt and Somewhere Out There by Speak Cryptic.

Address: Downtown East, 1 Pasir Ris Close, Singapore 519599

Price: Free

Till March 21, 2021

Dick Lee has revealed his humble beginnings as a teen talent in the 1970s (Wonder Boy) and his road to Japan in the 80s (The Adventures of the Mad Chinaman). Now, get to know what life for the home-grown playwright in the 90s was like with his latest performance, The More Further Adventures of Dick Lee.

From representing Singapore all over Asia, to being at the heart of the Cantopop action in Hong Kong, Dick’s fears and frustrations fuel his dreams and lead him to his Singaporean identity.

This special 90-minute solo recital promises to reveal untold stories of Dick’s life, along with unreleased songs from his private songbooks.

Address: KC Arts Centre – Home of SRT, 20 Merbau Rd, Singapore 239035

Price: From $100

Till Jan 24, 2021

The Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall has opened its doors to run an exhibition featuring comic artwork on bullying, especially for kids aged between 9 to 12.

With an insightfully-made fictional world called ‘Scribble Town,’ inhabited by Sam, Dan and Lydia, this exhibition aims to educate its audience about bullying, its types and effects. This is one interactive exhibition you wouldn’t want to miss (yes, even adults).

Address: Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall, 12 Tai Gin Rd, Singapore 327874

Price: Free

Open till Jan 31, 2021

Think lush landscapes, the magic of nature’s hues blending into one other, evoking a sense of movement. Filipino artist Elaine Roberto-Navas’ inaugural exhibition is the art show to be at if you’re intrigued by abstract art.

This contemporary artist looks at the sky, the water, and the earth from a whole new perspective and you would want in on it, especially if you’re into art that evokes emotions.

These artworks were inspired by the photographs of fellow artist Mawen Ong, and were created to inject optimism during the circuit breaker period. Make sure to check their schedules before planning your visit.

Address: 1 Lock Rd, #01-02 Gillman Barracks, Singapore 108932

Price: Free

Open till Jan 31, 2021

TICKETS ON SALE NOW! www.thefuturestage.com/tickets Play the Demo Experience: www.thefuturestage.com Posted by Sight Lines Entertainment on Monday, November 23, 2020

Pore over evidence and meander through the spine-chilling narrative as you navigate the crime scene of Asia’s first virtual horror-mystery escape room. Oh, and if you’re lucky, you’ll also get to encounter the fabled Pontianak who is mysteriously linked to the case.

With live-action gameplay, immersive surround sound and 360 degrees views, you’re definitely going to be in for one helluva time.

Address: Virtual site

Price: $20

Till Jan 16, 2021

Once Upon A Time on the Orient Express, coming soon to Singapore in December 2020. Watch this space for ticket sales information. Posted by SISTIC on Friday, September 25, 2020

Through this pop-up attraction, visitors can relive the emotions of travellers who have boarded the Orient Express through a reconstituted train platform and showrooms where they can embark on a fascinating journey through the history of the Orient Express.

The exhibition will present some of the most extraordinary objects and documents to showcase centuries old history that retraces the legacy of the train, allowing guests to also discover events that transformed the world and shaped the map.

It will also feature an exclusive Orient Express shop, Orient Express road cafe, Orient Express restaurant and lounge and an escape room experience, which has to be book separately.

The event may start in December, but tickets are already open for booking so do snap them up before it’s gone!

Address: Gardens by the Bay – West Lawn

Price: From $25

From Dec 12, 2021 to June 13, 2021

Things to do: Eating out

Trotting the globe in 150 minutes is entirely possible, all thanks to AndSoForth’s Around the World in 80 Days multi-sensory, theatrical dining experience.

Immerse yourself in seven wondrous rooms, each themed to look like London, Egypt, India, Hong Kong, Japan and New York. Feed your stomach with international cuisines inspired by each country, and then feast your eyes on the whimsical set designs and colourful costumes by the actors.

Address: Secret, to be revealed 24 hours before workshop

Price: From $128

Ongoing

Chinatown Food Street isn’t the typical tourist trap Singaporeans think it is anymore. The refreshed space, which reopened in December 2020, has new dining concepts such as mookata, mala hotpot and Korean BBQ.

The prices are rather affordable as well — Hongdae Korean BBQ’s buffet only costs $23.90 per adult, and it comes with free-flow Korean rice cakes and kimchi pancakes. If you’re feeling spicy, a mala hotpot buffet costs an affordable $19.90 with free-flow dumplings.

Address: Smith Street, Chinatown Food Street, Singapore 058938

Price: Depends on what you eat!

Ongoing

[WHAT’S NEW: #jrcafexjal] This January, we’re starting 2021 on a high note in an exciting month-long collaboration with... Posted by JAPAN RAIL CAFE on Thursday, December 31, 2020

Miss travelling and eating airplane food? You’re not the only one. That’s why Japan Airlines has partnered up with Japan Rail Cafe to satisfy all your travel feels to the Land of the Rising Sun.

Choose between the Salmon Miso Yaki ($25) or the Chicken Takiawase Tamago ($23), each of which comes with appetisers like the Zaru Udon (chilled noodles served with wasabi and soba dipping sauce) and Kobachi (a side dish of spinach, corn and shimeji mushrooms).

After that, end your meal on a sweet note with JAL’s Signature Earl Grey Chiffon Cake.

In addition, Japan Airlines’ Singapore-based cabin crew will be at the cafe every Saturday and Sunday, starting from 9 January, between 12pm to 6pm, to share the art of wrapping gifts with furoshiki, as well as folding origami.

For every in-flight meal ordered, customers will get a chance to enter the grand lucky draw where they stand to win a JR East pass (to be used only when leisure travel is permitted, of course).

As these in-flight meals are strictly limited in quantity, with only 600 meals available during the month-long event, it is recommended that you go ASAP. Also, there are no online reservations so you’ll just have to walk-in and try your luck.

Address: 5 Wallich St, #01-20 Guoco Tower, Singapore 078883

Price: From $23

Till Jan 31, 2021

Things to do: Films

We get it. Your movie experience is not the same when the screen isn’t massive, the sound isn’t booming, and the overpriced caramel popcorn isn’t losing its crunch by the minute.

While we wait for great movies to hit the screen again, you can still find an elevated movie experience in the meantime. Enter Zouk Cinema Club, a pop-up cinematic experience from Wednesdays to Saturdays.

The nightclub turns into a cinema with one screening session a night, showing two movies. Zouk’s famous screen, that normally belts out trippy visuals accompanied by the DJ’s turntable, now plays classics like Moulin Rouge, Grease, and The Greatest Showman.

Grab your date, a bottle of sparkling, some hors d’oeuvre to share, and hit Zouk to experience the magic of old romances on the big screen.

Address: Zouk Singapore, 3C River Valley Road, Clarke Quay, #01-05 to #02-06, The Cannery, Singapore 179022

Price: Call to book your seats. Packages range from $75-$350

Ongoing

Things to do: Explore Singapore

Just 2 days till you get to save a spot to Otah’s house! ⠀ ⠀ You are invited to Otah’s house! But it wouldn’t be fun if... Posted by Otah And Friends on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Gather a group and come play hide-and-seek with Otah & Friends at Singapore’s first otter-themed escapade.

You’ll have 15 minutes to find Otah The Otter inside his whimsically decorated home, which includes a living room, a kitchen and a giant tree filled with cute interactive props and clues. After you’ve found him, Otah will reward you with lemonade and cookies (baked by instafamous homegrown bakery Whiskdom) in his backyard.

With the visually-stunning, IG-worthy rooms, this 45-minute adventure is perfect for those who don’t like the horror and intensity normally associated with regular escape rooms.

Address: Gardens by the Bay, Bayfront Plaza, 18 Marina gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

Price: From $12

Till Feb 26, 2021

Wag & Wild, Singapore’s newest and largest waterpark for dogs, is THE place to go for your doggos to have a fun time under the sun.

There’s over 19,000 square feet of space, which includes amenities such as a large pool, floaties, and even a mushroom waterfall, for your furbabies to go wild. Oh, did we also mention that humans are allowed in the pool too? Yay, double the fun!

Address: 2 Jurong Gateway Road, #01-13, Singapore 608512

Price: $28

Ongoing

Sentosa Island lights with Sanrio characters WITH the most romantic lights in Singapore now WITH Magical Shores are... Posted by Singapore Atrium Sale on Saturday, December 19, 2020

Bond with your family and loved ones while walking down memory lane at Sentosa’s festive light-up, Island Lights with Sanrio characters.

Featuring seven larger-than-life light installations on Siloso Beach, the event is set to welcome favourites such as Hello Kitty, Pompompurin, My Melody and Little Twin Stars, as they whisk you back to the past with classic icons from Sentosa over the years. The best thing? Admission is free.

You are required to reserve a slot prior to your visit and you may register up to 5 people per visit from the following sessions every night until Jan 3, 2021:

• Session 1: 7.30pm to 8.30pm

• Session 2: 8.30pm to 9.30pm

• Session 3: 9.30pm to 10.30pm

Sessions are available for booking 5 days in advance, with the first session open for booking on Monday, Dec 7, 2020.

Address: Siloso Beach

Price: Free

Till Jan 10, 2021

And you thought Changi was done with its newest marvellous offering? Nope. Hit Jurassic Mile with your family for a fun day out with the kids.

Singapore’s largest permanent outdoor display of life-sized dinosaurs with more than 20 different prehistoric creatures from nine different species — all stretched over one kilometre of the cycling and jogging path.

The tallest dinosaur stands at almost 5 meters high, and there’s one that even flies! The best part is you can get there on foot or by renting a bike from GoCycling or from East Coast Park via the Changi Coastal Park Connector. And the even better part? It’s free and open 24 hours.

Address: Drop-off point inside the Hub & Spoke car park (right opposite the café) or at Changi Airport Terminal 2, beside Car Park 2A. The on-ground signage will lead you to Hub & Spoke.

Price: Free

The One Faber Group Gai Gai Tour is a new heritage guided tour around Mount Faber Park to Faber Point, talking about the... Posted by RailTravel Station on Thursday, October 8, 2020

You’d want to wake your kids up on a breezy weekend morning for this one. Book your slot now to relive the nostalgia and joy of scaling the highest point of Mount Faber with your family.

What you get — a guided tour around Mount Faber Park to Faber Point, the highest point on Mount Faber, the rich history around the mural wall and mini Merlion.

Want more? You’d also get an exclusive peek into how the Singapore Cable Car operates. The 2-hour tour has 2 slots every Saturday and Sunday (10am and 2pm) and it ends with a joyride on the Singapore Cable Car. End result: ecstatic kids.

Address: Faber Peak, 109 Mount Faber Rd, Singapore 099203

Tour Timings: Departs every Saturday & Sunday at 10am and 2 pm (please call to check timings)

Price: $20 for adults, $15 for a child

Ongoing

Discover more about the Sentosa turtles, the potential dangers they face and how to save them via this meaningful yet interactive tour.

Together with your loved ones, contribute to marine conservation by picking up litter along the beaches and learn to determine some of the common types of litter with a quick analysis of the rubbish collected.

Address: Sentosa beaches

Timings: 11am to 12pm and 4pm to 5pm on Thursdays, excluding public holidays and eve of public holidays

Price: $25

Till May 27, 2021

Things to do: Fitness

The run may not be held this month, but registration is already open. Complete a run of at least 3 km between Feb1 to 20 and receive a set of Rilakkuma freebies including a super adorable drawstring bag, medal, towel and a certificate of completion.

Price: From $38

Till Feb 20, 2021

Looks like you don’t need to wait until Phase three to hit the dance floor at Zouk. Partnering with rhythm cycling studio,

Absolute, get your spin on up to seven days a week (if you really miss clubbing) with their iconic “Absolute 45” high-intensity spin classes hosted in a club-like atmosphere with epic Zouk lighting and heart-pumping music for the ultimate workout.

Address: Zouk Singapore, 3C River Valley Road, Clarke Quay, #01-05 to #02-06, The Cannery, Singapore 179022

Price: From $49

Ongoing

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.