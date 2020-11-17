Things to do in Singapore that get you the most bang for your buck (November 2020)

So, the tickets for the Singapore-Hong Kong flights are fast selling out or cost a small fortune (probably your entire year’s coffee’s worth). But, as they say, where there’s a will, there’s a way.

Not getting on a plane doesn’t mean you have to mope about these last few weeks of the year.

Here’s showing you the many things to do in our beautiful island country, as you make your bookings on the right credit card and earn rewards, points and cashback while you’re out having a gala time.

In this article, we aim to capture the best activities in Singapore every month, so you can mark your calendar and plan your week around them.

We will try to cover a range of our recommended options for the outdoorsy, the adventurous, the artsy, the closet food connoisseur, and the leisure-loving souls. At the risk of quoting a cliche — there’s something for everyone here.

Note: Due to the evolving Covid-19 circumstances, events often change timings and dates without prior notice. We request you to check and confirm the schedules before heading out.

Things to do: Art and culture

The Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall has opened its doors to run an exhibition featuring comic artwork on bullying, especially for kids aged between 9 to 12.

With an insightfully-made fictional world called ‘Scribble Town,’ inhabited by Sam, Dan and Lydia, this exhibition aims to educate its audience about bullying, its types and effects. This is one interactive exhibition you wouldn’t want to miss (yes, even adults).

Address: Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall, 12 Tai Gin Rd, Singapore 327874

Price: Free

Open till Jan 31, 2021

UPCOMING • Elaine Roberto-Navas' first solo exhibition with FOST Gallery, We Cannot Step Twice Into The Same River,... Posted by FOST Gallery on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Think lush landscapes, the magic of nature’s hues blending into one other, evoking a sense of movement. Filipino artist Elaine Roberto-Navas’ inaugural exhibition is the art show to be at if you’re intrigued by abstract art.

This contemporary artist looks at the sky, the water, and the earth from a whole new perspective and you would want in on it, especially if you’re into art that evokes emotions.

These artworks were inspired by the photographs of fellow artist Mawen Ong, and were created to inject optimism during the circuit breaker period. Make sure to check their schedules before planning your visit.

Address: 1 Lock Rd, #01-02 Gillman Barracks, Singapore 108932

Price: Free

Open till Jan 31, 2021

This is the 19th edition of the 10-day Indian Festivals of Arts at Esplanade that showcases local Indian arts in all its glory. Live performances, live streams, archival screenings, recorded works and more aim to take you on a tour of India’s rich cultural heritage.

From a live chat of Indian Ocean musicians to the more modern RaghaJazz and TaalMenz, there’s a mix of ticketed and free events you shouldn’t miss at this festival.

Address: 1 Lock Rd, #01-02 Gillman Barracks, Singapore 108932

Price: $15 for ticketed events

From Nov 20 - 29

Things to do: Eating out

The annual grill fest is back with a twist this year. They’re bringing the beach fest right to your doorstep to ensure safe distancing measures are followed through. Think DIY grill kits, handy live cooking tutorials, flash deals, and a delivery menu that’s sure to set your taste buds tingling. This is your chance to dig into delicacies served up by some of the top chefs from Singapore Chefs’ Association.

From 16-hour BBQ short ribs ($24) to burnt bee hoon with grilled prawns ($18), you’ll be spoiled for choice if you’re a true blue BBQ lover.

But, if you want to hit the beach and get your BBQ feast on, get a reservation at any of the participating restaurants, including Rumours Beach Club, Trapizza, Ola Beach Club and Skypark Beach Club At AJ Hackett.

Address: Various restaurants at Sentosa

Price: Call to check prices (event details here)

Till Nov 22

Time to plan a cocktail party with your gang of five at home. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the fest was delayed this year. But it’s here and it’s on till Dec 31!

Set up your own free-flow cocktail counter at home, decide on a binge or game playlist and you’re all set for an evening of endless conversations and great drinks.

Look out for the SGCF City Takeover that’s on till Nov 30, where top bars serve up a signature cocktail inspired by the neighbourhood they are located in. A free wristband can get you these specialties for just $18; you’d only have to register.

You could also get in on ‘SGCF On Wheels’ that could deliver to your doorstep. Oh, and you get a free bottle of Perrier with every purchase!

Website: SGCF

Price: Call to check rates

Till Dec 31

Things to do: Films

We get it. Your movie experience is not the same when the screen isn’t massive, the sound isn’t booming, and the overpriced caramel popcorn isn’t losing its crunch by the minute.

While we wait for great movies to hit the screen again, you can still find an elevated movie experience in the meantime. Enter Zouk Cinema Club, a pop-up cinematic experience from Wednesdays to Saturdays.

The nightclub turns into a cinema with one screening session a night, showing two movies. Zouk’s famous screen, that normally belts out trippy visuals accompanied by the DJ’s turntable, now plays classics like Moulin Rouge, Grease, and The Greatest Showman.

Grab your date, a bottle of sparkling, some hors d’oeuvre to share, and hit Zouk to experience the magic of old romances on the big screen.

Address: Zouk Singapore, 3C River Valley Road, Clarke Quay, #01-05 to #02-06, The Cannery, Singapore 179022

Price: Call to book your seats. Packages range from $75 - $350

From Nov 18 - 28

Absolutely love world cinema? Join the bandwagon at The Projector’s French Film Festival. Presented with the Embassy of France and Institut Français, the festival kicked off with the exclusive new release Summer of 85, a queer teen summer romance that you send your heart aflutter.

The rest of the array of limited screenings are equally enchanting — Lola, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, The Umbrellas of Cherbourg, Sympathy for the Devil, and more. The Projector has also just added new shows of the French New Wave titles including Contempt and Cleo from 5 to 7.

Address: 6001 Beach Rd, #05-00 Golden Mile Tower, Singapore 199589

Price: From $10

Till Nov 27

Things to do: Explore Singapore

And you thought Changi was done with its newest marvellous offering? Nope. Hit Jurassic Mile with your family for a fun day out with the kids.

Singapore’s largest permanent outdoor display of life-sized dinosaurs with more than 20 different prehistoric creatures from nine different species — all stretched over one kilometre of the cycling and jogging path.

The tallest dinosaur stands at almost 5 metres high, and there’s one that even flies! The best part is you can get there on foot or by renting a bike from GoCycling or from East Coast Park via the Changi Coastal Park Connector. And the even better part? It’s free and open 24 hours.

Address: Drop-off point inside the Hub & Spoke car park (right opposite the café) or at Changi Airport Terminal 2, beside Car Park 2A. The on-ground signage will lead you to Hub & Spoke.

Price: Free (no booking required on weekdays, but you will need to pre-book your entry on Changi PlayPass if you’re visiting on Fridays to Sundays, between 9am to midnight, till Jan 3)

You’d want to wake your kids up on a breezy weekend morning for this one. Book your slot now to relive the nostalgia and joy of scaling the highest point of Mount Faber with your family.

What you get — a guided tour around Mount Faber Park to Faber Point, the highest point on Mount Faber, the rich history around the mural wall and mini Merlion.

Want more? You’d also get an exclusive peek into how the Singapore Cable Car operates. The 2-hour tour has 2 slots every Saturday and Sunday (10am and 2pm) and it ends with a joyride on the Singapore Cable Car. End result: Ecstatic kids.

Address: Junction of Kampong Bahru Road and, Telok Blangah Rd, Singapore 099448

Tour timings: Departs every Saturday & Sunday at 10am and 2 pm (please call to check timings)

Price: $20 for adults, $15 for a child

Till Dec 27

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.