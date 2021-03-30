Things to do in Singapore this long Easter weekend

Are the Monday blues getting the best of you? Fret not. This week you'll be in for a treat because the long-awaited Easter weekend is fast approaching. And that also means, loads of good food, fun activities and even more Easter treats for you to indulge in.

Whether it's a relaxing brunch over some bubbly or even an activity-packed weekend with your loved ones, there are plenty of things for you to do this Easter.

1. Capella Singapore

PHOTO: Capella Singapore

Get set to hop into Easter with fun-filled activities for you and your loved ones to try this long weekend over at Capella Singapore.

For brunch, head over to The Knolls for an egg-cellent 4-course brunch that features some of its classic Easter dishes including Herb-roasted Pyrenees Milk-fed Lamb Leg, US Prime Angus Beef Tartare and Chocolate Martinis - a mouthwatering feast that's guaranteed to delight your tastebuds.

Afterwards, you can also get your hands on some egg-painting activities with your family at Capella Singapore's very own Easter Egg Painting Workshop.

Here, guests will be given eggs and some paint for them to design and fill their buckets with, so you can bring home your own pieces of art.

Venue: Capella Singapore, 1 The Knolls, Sentosa Island, 098297

Dates: April 2 - 4, 2021

Reservations: Brunch @ The Knolls | Easter Egg Painting Workshop

Website: www.capellahotels.com/en/capella-singapore

2. Ash & Elm

PHOTO: Ash & Elm

Boasting a wide spread of premium seafood on ice with a tin of Sturgeon caviar, Easter roast, savoury delights, and indulgent desserts, Ash & Elm offers a sumptuous dining experience for guests who are looking for a lovely boozy brunch spot for the long weekend.

One of their signature dishes from the holiday menu includes the Easter Roast of Herbs Crust Roasted Lamb Leg, of which guests can order multiple servings.

For cheese lovers, you'll also be treated to a selection of cheeses from France, Italy, United Kingdom and New Zealand, that you can indulge in all-day-long while you sip on your favourite tipples.

Venue: Ash & Elm, Level 1, InterContinental Singapore, 80 Middle Road, Singapore 188966

Date: April 2 - 4 2021

Website: singapore.intercontinental.com/dine-drink/ash-elm

3. Zafferano Italian Restaurant & Lounge

PHOTO: Zafferano Italian Restaurant & Lounge

In the spirit of the Easter weekend, Zafferano Italian Restaurant & Lounge will be offering an exclusive Italian Table Easter Brunch from the 3rd to 4th April, 2021. Here, you can expect a wide array of Italian Easter classics, accompanied by unlimited pours of champagne and sparkling wine for a vibrant weekend.

Zafferano has also included festive dishes in line with the festivities such as the torta pasqualina, a beloved Italian quiche that originated from North-West Liguria and is popular across the country.

Venue: Zafferano Italian Restaurant & Lounge, 10 Collyer Quay, Level 43 Ocean Financial Centre, Singapore 049315

Time: 12pm - 3pm

Dates: April 3 - 4, 2021

Website: zafferano.sg

4. 665°F

PHOTO: 665°F by Andaz Singapore

If you love trying new food, then you will dig 665°F's latest Easter menu by Chef de Cuisine Wan Azhari.

Start your meal off with some sous vide Butter Poached Lobster - that's topped with vibrant green goddess sauce - before sinking your teeth into their Crown Roasted Rack of Lamb.

The latter, seasoned with salt, pepper, rosemary and olive oil, is roasted to perfection in the Pira oven for 30 minutes, and boasts a centre that houses roasted vegetables and confit fingerling potatoes that's sure to fill your tummy.

Venue: 665°F, 5 Fraser St, Level 38, Andaz 189354

Date: April 3 - 4, 2021

Website: www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/singapore/andaz-singapore/sinaz/dining

5. Alley on 25

PHOTO: Alley on 25 by Andaz Singapore

Have a big appetite or know someone who does? This Easter menu by Alley on 25 might just be what you're looking for.

Here, you can expect to feast on unlimited servings of meats, ranging from an assortment of gourmet sausages to Roasted Lamb Leg and Honey Baked Ham, or tuck into a fresh bounty of seafood. In fact, you can also add some cage-free eggs on the sides that are sourced locally owned Freedom Range Co.

And if that isn't enough, Alley on 25 will also be offering its signature main dishes such as Beef Burger with Seared Foie Gras and Grilled Jerk Chicken.

To end off your meal, satisfy your sweet tooth with some decadent desserts like Alley on 25's Garden in a Glass, Carrot Cake and Easter Chocolates.

Venue: Alley on 25, 5 Fraser St, Level 25, Singapore 189354

Date: April 3 - 4, 2021

Website: www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/singapore/andaz-singapore/sinaz/dining

6. LAVO Singapore

It's time to get boozy this long weekend at LAVO's iconic Sunday Champagne Brunch. This Easter, you can look forward to LAVO's Easter Day themed offerings such as a Rack of Lamb with rosemary salsa verde, roasted garlic and grilled lemon; as well as a Whole Roasted Branzino with lemon vinaigrette.

But that's not all, LAVO Singapore will also be offering a wide array of other sumptuous treats such as Deviled Eggs with tonnato and fried capers, Stuffed Artichokes with grana padano and garlic bread crumbs, and of course, a selection of Easter-themed desserts!

Venue: LAVO Singapore, 10 Bayfront Ave, Tower 1, Level 57, Singapore 018956

Date: April 4, 2021

Time: 12pm to 3pm

Website: lavosingapore.com

This article was first published in Her World Online.