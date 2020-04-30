Things to do this #StayHome weekend: Visit Japan's poo museum, watch local and Asian movies online & more

Being cooped up at home during the circuit breaker can be unsettling but we all have a part to play to keep Singapore safe! Not sure how to pass time during this period? We've got your back!

Something you can do

Visit Japan's poo museum online

https://twitter.com/unko_museum/status/1248212438790504448

In true Japanese-tradition, Japan has managed to even turn excrement into something Instagrammable and cute. Opened in Yokohama last year, the Unko Museum or literally Poo Museum, is dedicated to all things poop-y.

While visitors would originally have to travel to Japan and pay 1800 yen (S$24) to check out the museum, you can now view select displays for free, starting from May 1. The museum can be accessed online from 12pm.

Virtual guests can use poo backgrounds for their video calls or check out some very crappy drawings by local celebrities or contribute their own with the template attached to this tweet.

Facebook live HIIT yoga with AsiaOne

Join Singaporean singer-songwriter Tay Kexin, a certified yoga instructor in a workout session on Saturday, May 2.

Streaming live on AsiaOne's Facebook page, she will be introducing high intensity interval training (HIIT) yoga to you. So why not take half an hour to sweat it out and get fit during this period!

Something you can watch

Asian films that are not on Netflix

[《比悲伤更悲伤的故事》MORE THAN BLUE] The movie that guaranteed tears is NOW AVAILABLE ON ITUNES! Make this your #stayhome movie... Posted by MM2 Entertainment Singapore on Saturday, March 28, 2020

Feeling bored at home and don't have Netflix? How about checking out some of these local and Asian films available on iTunes now? The library includes the entire Ah Boys to Men franchise and popular Chinese films like the Detective Chinatown series.

Here's a sampling of what's available:

More Than Blue

Tokyo Ghoul S

Pee Nak

The Priests

Ah Boys to Men franchise

Zombiepura

Detective Chinatown series

For links and more available movies, you can click here.

James Corden's #Homefest Late Late show on Ch 5

From carpool karaokes and crosswalk musicals, James Corden is dedicated to keeping audiences entertained.

Featuring special guests such as BTS, Andrea Bocelli, Dua Lipa and Billie Ellish, you can watch his Late show live on Channel 5 on May 1, 6pm.

24-hour global livestream featuring celebrities and global leaders

May 1 at 8pm EDT. Streaming everywhere on earth. Everyone is invited. #AnswerTheCall Posted by The Call to Unite on Saturday, April 25, 2020

In the spirit of sharing prayers, songs and conversations to help people get through the coronavirus situation, more than 200 celebrities and global leaders will participate in a 24-hour livestream.

Some names include Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Josh Groban and Geroge W. Bush.

The event, The Call to Unite, will stream live on Saturday, May 2, at 8am Singapore time. It will be available to view on its website, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Something you can cook

Peanut Butter Cookies

Try out TikTok's famous peanut butter cookie with just 3 ingredients (no flour needed)!

We tried making TikTok's famous peanut butter cookie with just 3 ingredients (no flour needed)! Follow these simple steps to satisfy your sweet tooth. #StayAtHome Posted by AsiaOne on Thursday, April 16, 2020

Ingredients:

1 cup of peanut butter

1 cup of brown sugar

1 egg

Steps:

Pre-heat oven to 220 deg C Pour all ingredients into a mixing bowl and stir until the mixture is pasty Place baking paper on the tray and grease with butter Shape mixture into small, round balls Bake for four to five minutes at 200 deg C Let it cool before serving

