Things to do this #StayHome weekend: Visit Japan's poo museum, watch local and Asian movies online & more

Something you can do
Visit Japan's poo museum onlinehttps://twitter.com/unko_museum/status/1248212438790504448
In true Japanese-tradition, Japan has managed to even turn excrement into something Instagrammable and cute. Opened in Yokohama last year, the Unko Museum or literally Poo Museum, is dedicated to all things poop-y.
While visitors would originally have to travel to Japan and pay 1800 yen (S$24) to check out the museum, you can now view select displays for free, starting from May 1. The museum can be accessed online from 12pm.
Virtual guests can use poo backgrounds for their video calls or check out some very crappy drawings by local celebrities or contribute their own with the template attached to this tweet.
Facebook live HIIT yoga with AsiaOne
Join Singaporean singer-songwriter Tay Kexin, a certified yoga instructor in a workout session on Saturday, May 2.
Streaming live on AsiaOne's Facebook page, she will be introducing high intensity interval training (HIIT) yoga to you. So why not take half an hour to sweat it out and get fit during this period!
Something you can watch
Asian films that are not on Netflix
Feeling bored at home and don't have Netflix? How about checking out some of these local and Asian films available on iTunes now? The library includes the entire Ah Boys to Men franchise and popular Chinese films like the Detective Chinatown series.
Here's a sampling of what's available:
- More Than Blue
- Tokyo Ghoul S
- Pee Nak
- The Priests
- Ah Boys to Men franchise
- Zombiepura
- Detective Chinatown series
For links and more available movies, you can click here.
James Corden's #Homefest Late Late show on Ch 5
From carpool karaokes and crosswalk musicals, James Corden is dedicated to keeping audiences entertained.
Featuring special guests such as BTS, Andrea Bocelli, Dua Lipa and Billie Ellish, you can watch his Late show live on Channel 5 on May 1, 6pm.
24-hour global livestream featuring celebrities and global leaders
In the spirit of sharing prayers, songs and conversations to help people get through the coronavirus situation, more than 200 celebrities and global leaders will participate in a 24-hour livestream.
Some names include Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Josh Groban and Geroge W. Bush.
The event, The Call to Unite, will stream live on Saturday, May 2, at 8am Singapore time. It will be available to view on its website, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.
Something you can cook
Peanut Butter Cookies
Try out TikTok's famous peanut butter cookie with just 3 ingredients (no flour needed)!
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of peanut butter
- 1 cup of brown sugar
- 1 egg
Steps:
- Pre-heat oven to 220 deg C
- Pour all ingredients into a mixing bowl and stir until the mixture is pasty
- Place baking paper on the tray and grease with butter
- Shape mixture into small, round balls
- Bake for four to five minutes at 200 deg C
- Let it cool before serving
