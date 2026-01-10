Things to do in Yokohama: A 3-day guide to Japan's laid-back port city

Set along Tokyo Bay, Yokohama offers a softer, more spacious counterpoint to the capital's constant momentum. If you're researching things to do in Yokohama, this port city rewards visitors with a well-balanced mix of waterfront attractions, cultural landmarks, and neighbourhood discoveries.

Japan's second-largest city moves at an easier pace; one where waterfront promenades, historic ports, and neighbourhood dining coexist with contemporary architecture and innovation. Just 25 to 50 minutes from central Tokyo, Yokohama is compact, walkable, and well-suited to a long weekend escape.

About Yokohama

One of Japan's first ports opened to international trade in 1859, Yokohama became a gateway for global ideas, tastes, and technologies. Merchants and settlers introduced everything from bread and beer brewing to newspapers, railways, and gas lamps, while Chinese immigrants brought noodle soups that would eventually evolve into ramen; now an icon of Japanese cuisine.

This exchange shaped Yokohama into a city that feels outward-looking and quietly cosmopolitan. That legacy still lingers today, visible in its architecture, food culture, and the openness of its neighbourhoods. Despite its scale, Yokohama remains approachable, with most major sights easily explored over a couple of days.

Getting to Yokohama

Reaching Yokohama from Tokyo is straightforward. From Tokyo Station, JR services such as the Tokaido Line or Yokosuka Line reach Yokohama Station in around 25-30 minutes. Travellers arriving from Kyoto or Osaka can take the Tokaido Shinkansen to Shin-Yokohama Station.

For those driving, Yokohama is roughly 46km from central Tokyo, with a journey time of about 50 minutes depending on traffic.

Before you go & where to stay in Yokohama

Built largely on flat coastal land, Yokohama is easy to navigate on foot. As a port city, it can be breezy year-round, welcoming in summer, but biting in winter. Rain jackets and waterproof shoes are more practical than umbrellas on windy days.

Minato Mirai is one of the most convenient areas to stay in Yokohama, placing you within easy reach of the waterfront, cultural landmarks, and transport links. For travellers seeking a more restorative base, The Westin Yokohama offers a wellness-led stay that feels intentionally calm defined by a slower rhythm well suited to the city's portside character.

Day 1: Yokohama's Waterfront, Tea Ceremony, and Chinatown

Begin in Minato Mirai, the central business district of the city. Glassy high-rises and futuristic skyscrapers, towering above tree-lined streets, parks, and green spaces. The Grand Mall Park is a modern city green space with plenty of trees for shade in the summer.

Here, you'll find plenty of shops, museums, restaurants, and cafes. While in the area, check out the Yokohama Osanbashi Pier, the oldest pier in the city. Constructed between 1889 -1896, Osanbashi was a full-scale port and harbour, and the structure's interior has no pillars or beams, making it feel larger on the inside than it looks.

Continuing south to Shinko Island, home to the Yokohama Cup Noodle Museum which traces the origins of instant noodles through interactive exhibits and the creative explorations of their creator, Momofuku Ando.

A regular tour of the museum takes two to three hours, depending on the amount of workshops and activities on your list. Nearby, Yokohama Cosmo World adds a nostalgic touch with its iconic Ferris wheel.

This attraction is free-to-enter, with a pay-per-ride system and plenty of options for family-fun, including rides, thrilling rollercoasters, plus a range of carnival games.

Just beyond sits the Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse, once a Meiji-era (1868-1912) customs house and now a lively cultural hub. Seasonal events, pop-up markets, and waterfront dining give the area a festive energy, while the historic brick façade offers a striking contrast to the modern skyline.

Crossing back to the mainland from Shinko Island and heading south, a 10-minute walk brings you to Yamashita Park, a large waterfront park with excellent views of the bay. Roses bloom here in warmer months, and the park is dotted with monuments, including the 106-metre tall

Yokohama Marine Tower, which illuminates the skyline after dark. Moored nearby is the Hikawa Maru, a former ocean liner turned maritime museum.

Tea Ceremony at Mugen-An

Just behind the Yamashita Park, the 1926 Imperial Building houses Mugen-An, a traditional tearoom tucked away on its fourth floor. Guests enter through a low nijiri-guchi entrance, a gesture of humility that sets the tone for the ceremony.

Here, the tea master guides visitors through the rituals of Cha-do or "the way of tea" offering a quiet, contemplative counterpoint to the day's sightseeing. Informal kimonos are available to borrow for those seeking a more immersive experience.

Did you know? The tea ceremony is a traditional event showcasing Japanese hospitality. This tradition was started by Buddhist monks in the 9th century, but from the 1500s, tea ceremonies transformed into Cha Do, or "the way of tea", a spiritual practice focusing on harmony, respect, purity and tranquillity.

Dinner at Chinatown

End the day in Yokohama's Chinatown, the largest in Japan. Established in 1859 and today, it houses over 600 shops and restaurants. This area was historically known for raw silk and tea, which were major imports during the 1800s.

Just a 4-minute walk from Mugen-An, its lantern-lit streets come alive at night with regional Chinese cuisines and bustling street stalls. After dinner, return to Minato Mirai for an evening walk along the promenade, where the city's landmarks glow against the bay.

Day 2: Neighbourbood walks and local vibes

Start the morning along Yokohama Motomachi Shopping Street, a historic area featuring boutiques, restaurants, and charming cafes, perfect for a late breakfast or brunch. On weekends and during festive seasons, the street often holds parades, community events, and live music performances.

From here, head uphill into Yamate, once known as The Bluff. This leafy residential area was home to many foreign settlers, and its European-style houses remain preserved today. Some sights include Motomachi Park and Yamate Italian Garden that offer manicured gardens and quiet paths.

At the south end of the Motomachi Park sits Berrick Hall, the largest remaining pre-war European residence in the neighbourhood. Built in 1930 by architect J. H. Morgan for B. R. Berrick, a British trader, this free-to-enter Spanish-style residence features stunning Catalan vaults, an airy sunroom with classic black-and-white tiled floors, and beautiful fountains.

For lunch, Yamate Juubankan Restaurant and Cafe pairs French-inspired cuisine with old-world charm in a restored historic building. Highlights include roast beef plates, smoked duck breast, and poêle-style fish or wagyu, all for an affordable price.

On the walk there, you'll pass the Yokohama Yamate Seiyoukan and Yamate Archives Museum, the city's only remaining wooden Western-style building from 1909.

Evening in Nogecho

As the night falls, make your way to Nogecho, a neighbourhood that reveals a more lived-in side of Yokohama. Once a post-war black-market area, it's now filled with retro izakayas, karaoke and jazz bars, and lantern-lit streets where locals gather after work. Order yakitori, ramen, or Yokohama-style hayashi beef stew, and settle in for the evening.

If time allows, Nogeyama Park nearby offers elevated viewpoints over the city, popular with locals during cherry blossom season and autumn.

Day 3: Day Trip to Kamakura

Just south of Yokohama, Kamakura makes for an easy and rewarding day trip. Once Japan's political centre from the 12th to 14th centuries, the compact coastal city is rich in temples, shrines, and historic streets.

Getting to Kamakura: Direct JR trains (Yokosuka Line or Shonan-Shinjuku Line) from Yokohama Station reach Kamakura in under 30 minutes. If you're driving to Kamakura, the journey takes around 45 to 60 minutes, depending on local traffic. O

nce there, the local Enoden Line connects many of the main sights and adds a nostalgic charm to the journey.

Exploring Kamakura

From Kamakura Station, take the Enoden to Hase Station and begin at Yuigahama Beach, a small cove surrounded by two outcrops of mountain. This beach used to host sacred ceremonies and fierce battles back in the day and today, it is a lively spot for summer swimming.

From here, walk inland to Kotoku-in Temple, home to the iconic Kamakura Daibutsu. Constructed in the late 15th century and a national treasure of Japan, the Daibutsu is a 11.3m-tall bronze statue of Amida Buddha, famous for withstanding multiple natural disasters that destroyed everything else in the vicinity in the past.

Nearby, Hasedera, a Buddhist temple known for its eleven-faced Kannon statue, and the panoramic views over Sagami Bay. Goryo Shrine, close to the tracks, adds a quieter spiritual stop and is believed to grant good luck in exams and great eyesight.

Continue on the Enoden towards Enoshima, passing the famous Kamakurakoko-Mae crossing made popular by the 1993 anime Slam Dunk.

On Enoshima Island, climb the Sea Candle lighthouse for sweeping views of the coast and, on clear days, Mount Fuji. Explore the Enoshima Iwaya Cave, then refuel along Benzaiten Shopping Street with grilled octopus skewers, and local snacks.

Return to Kamakura Station in the late afternoon. If energy allows, browse Komachi-dori for souvenirs before heading back to Yokohama or Tokyo.

Pro tip: There are many affordable bicycle rental places around Kamakura Station, making exploring the area by bicycle a very feasible option.

Final thoughts

From waterfront promenades to historic tea rituals and easy coastal escapes, the diversity of things to do in Yokohama makes it one of Japan's most rewarding short-stay destinations.

Yokohama balances history and modernity with an ease that's rare in major cities. Its waterfront calm, layered cultural influences, and compact scale make it ideal for travellers seeking depth without intensity.

With the city's spirit of innovation, Yokohama has evolved with the times, becoming very relevant today as a technological hub of Japan, even while it remains relaxed and laid-back. The stunning waterfront views and charming city culture make this a cool destination for a weekend retreat.

This article was first published in City Nomads.