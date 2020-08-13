Things I enjoy most about being a youth in Singapore

Remember Youth Day in Singapore, and getting that extra school holiday? This year, it fell on July 5 and most students enjoyed a holiday on 6 July. However, did you know that there is actually an International Youth Day on Aug 12, 2020?

Before you say huh shiok lor, means another school holiday – think again. Furthermore, it’s actually not just about fun and games. International Youth Day is spearheaded by the United Nations and acts as a platform for youths to engage with social issues.

“This year’s Youth Day occurs as the lives and aspirations of young people continue to be upended by the Covid-19 pandemic. Some have lost their lives, and many have seen family members and other loved ones perish,” says UN Secretary-General António Guterres in his inspiring International Youth Day 2020 message.

But he goes on to say that this generation is also resilient, resourceful and engaged.

“They are the young people who have risen up to demand climate action. They are mobilising for racial justice and gender equality and are the champions of a more sustainable world.

''They are peacebuilders promoting social cohesion at a time of social distancing, advancing an end to violence globally and advocating harmony at a time of rising hatred.

''Many are young women who have been on the frontlines in mobilizing for justice and climate action — while also serving on the frontlines of the Covid-19 response,” he says.

If you want to broaden your horizons as a youth, check out the National Youth Council’s website for programmes – both local and international – that you can consider participating in.

That said.

Although we youths are the future, we still want to lepak every once in a while, so here are some perks I enjoy most as a youth in Singapore. Don’t say bojio!

1. Telco plans

Did you know Singapore has 11 telcos operating? The hot favourites are Singtel, Starhub, M1, Circles Life. With so many lobangs to choose from, which one is ideal for a teenager? If you need more data for your Instagram and Tiktok usage, then the Singtel Youth Combo plans are ideal.

This is exclusive to students and NSFs only. There’s even an option to triple your data allowance for just $5.90 a month! With a variety of options to increase your data allowance up to 18gb, you’ll be spending a lot more time on your phone.

2. Trampoline park

PHOTO: Unsplash

Must enjoy being nimble and athletic while you still can. Why not try an indoor trampoline park located at BOUNCE Singapore! The space is a massive warehouse renovated with various trampoline zones, including the X-Park Adventure Course and Leap of Faith.

For a moment you can sing I believe I can fly as you defy gravity while having fun bouncing all around. Also, there’s no need to feel paiseh here as even older adults are shouting and whooping like 15 year olds. After all, we are all forever young at heart.

3. Escape Room

PHOTO: Unsplash

If you want that mix of adventurous fun and education, then an escape room is the best option for you! At Lost SG, they promise a whole new experience with five themed escape games of various difficulty levels.

Time to put all your years of education thus far to good use and rack your brains for the answers to escape. There’s even a horror themed one, unless you kiasi. The only condition is your clique needs to be a maximum of five pax due to Covid-19 restrictions.

4. Go-Kart racing

PHOTO: Unsplash

If you haven’t reached the legal age to take your driving license, don’t worry. You can practice your Tokyo drift skills first at The Karting Arena. Sit back and enjoy as you take their go-karts for a spin around the tarmac and clinch some sick turns.

If your friends are competitive, they offer a Grand Prix segment where y’all will compete against one another. If you kiasu and die-die want to win all your friends, then better pay attention in the practice mode first with their racing simulators!

5. Virtual Reality

PHOTO: Unsplash

The digital age is booming and virtual reality is one such development. When I was a teenager, I only had a Playstation 1 that took ages to load the game disc. Luckily, you now have the chance to immerse yourself in a virtual reality experience and bring the gaming experience to a whole new level.

At Virtual Room, they deliver an escape room concept with a full 3D user experience. You can interact with other players, inanimate objects and even transform the objects to aid you in your goal to escape.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.