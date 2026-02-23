7 new things to do at Resorts World Genting for your next ‘eat, play and stay’ getaway

The March school holidays are closer than you think, and if you're looking for a place to go for a short getaway, then we have a suggestion that's just a five-hour ride away. Featuring fresh air, cooling weather, and exciting experiences all in one spot is Resorts World Genting.

Whether you're in the mood for world-class entertainment, luxury accommodations, thrilling theme parks or scenic nature trails, Resorts World Genting is bound a create an unforgettable time for you and your loved ones. If it's been a while since you've visited Resorts World Genting, here are seven new things to do at Resorts World Genting to add to you Genting Highlands itinerary.

Fun and play available for all ages

1. The Immersive Studio - Malaysia's highest altitude interactive light and audio experience

There's no need to travel thousands of miles to visit dream-like digital worlds when there's The Immersive Studio at Genting Skyworlds Studio Plaza.

Situated 6,000 feet above sea level, it is literally Malaysia's highest altitude immersive attraction. Impressive height aside, its insides boast interactive audio and visual installations, where visitors get to explore digital art and surreal worlds through breathtaking visuals and storytelling.

2. Eufloria Gardens & Sculpture Park - Largest floral glasshouse in Malaysia

Nature lovers, you must jot this down in your itinerary. Spanning a massive 12.5 acres in the mid-hills of Genting Highlands, the Eufloria Gardens & Sculpture Park - Malaysia's largest floral glasshouse - is set for a sneak preview in February 2026.

This green wonderland blends horticulture and artistry into a walkable experience filled with native and exotic plants and flowers, all set against Genting's nature-led backdrop.

3. SnowWorld - Refurbished winter wonderland with real snow

It's always oddly fascinating to witness snowfall in the tropics, and the revamped SnowWorld Genting Highlands is where you can experience wintry magic three degrees north of the equator.

But just because we're in the tropics doesn't mean you won't feel the cold. Winter coats are provided with each ticket purchased, which you'll have to wear to bear the bone-chilling six degrees below zero temperature SnowWorld is kept. The icy cold temps are necessary to keep the real snow the attraction uses from melting.

As you step inside SnowWorld, find a picturesque winter village complete with igloo houses, colourful cottage-style huts and castle-inspired structures. It's the perfect opportunity to snap a pic to fool your friends into thinking you've travelled to the Arctic in the middle of the year.

Once you've taken enough photos for your feed, make sure you hop on a Toboggan or sled to whizz down snow slopes and slides.

Ticket price: Adults, $39/pax; Children and Seniors, $29/pax

Eat local favourites and dine at luxurious buffets

4. The Lodge at Resorts World Awana - 18-hole golf course and al fresco dining with panoramic views

A perk about holidaying in Genting Highlands is getting to enjoy cool temperatures of 20 deg C all year round. You'll want to take advantage of this weather by playing a round of golf at their 18-hole golf course situated in the mountains. The course offers a challenging landscape of undulating fairways and tricky water hazards that make for exciting gameplay.

After you've tallied your scores, have a meal at The Lodge at Resorts World Awana, which offers al fresco dining against panoramic views of Genting Highlands.

The menu features crowd-favourites like kari kepala ikan (fish head curry), classic Hainanese chicken chop, and grilled lamb kebabs paired with mint chutney. It's the perfect spot to treat your family to signature comfort foods while admiring a view that makes you want to linger after a day of activities.

5. Park Avenue Restaurant - Seafood buffet from $46/pax

Voraciously hungry after a long day of fun, or believe that no holiday is complete without a lavish spread of food? Then bookmark Park Avenue Restaurant at Sky Avenue for a generous seafood lunch buffet.

Think never-ending refills and fresh catches of sashimi, prawns, mussels, oysters and even lobsters that you may want to loosen your trousers for more.

Buffet price: Adult, $46/pax; Child, $26/pax

Available on Sundays, 11am to 3pm

Stay at luxuriant hotels with amazing views

6. Crockfords - Wake up above the clouds

Ideal for families with children or partners seeking for short escape, Crockfords at Resorts World Genting sets the standard as the only hotel in Malaysia to receive a five-star rating in the Forbes Travel Guide for eight consecutive years from 2019 to 2026.

One of the key highlights of staying at this luxurious accommodation in the mountains is getting to wake up above the clouds in plush 300-thread-count Egyptian cotton sheets. That's a given at any room you stay in, but for extra opulence, you might want to check into the Studio Suite (from $552/night).

The newly introduced room category features a spacious 540 sq ft layout filled with bespoke furnishings, an in-room private steam bath, complimentary snacks and fruits and thoughtful amenities throughout. Guests can also enjoy personalised butler services that will elevate your experience.

7. Resorts World Awana - Variety of rooms to suit every traveller

If you're looking for a variety of room options, Resorts World Awana offers a range of room designs to accommodate to your needs.

Take the Superior Deluxe Sixer room ($140 per room/night) for example. This room features two queen beds and two super single bunk beds to comfortably fit six people, making it ideal for groups or larger families who want to house under one roof.

What's more, this nature-inspired resort sits 3,100 feet above sea level in the highlands, so you can enjoy the cooling temperatures while having easy access to Resorts World Genting's attractions.

Resorts World Genting: A destination for a family retreat

With exciting attractions made for all ages, dining options that cater to different tastes, and accommodations designed for families of all sizes, it's no wonder Resorts World Genting makes planning a family-friendly getaway feel effortless.

So, if you're feeling inspired, build your 'eat, play and stay' itinerary and create unforgettable memories at Malaysia's award-winning integrated resort.

Don't forget to claim your tourist privileges at the information counter, located at Level 1, SkyAvenue (next to Dragon-i Peking Duck Restaurant), between 10am to 10pm.

Book your vacation now at Resorts World Genting, the Best of Malaysia.

This article is brought to you in partnership with Resorts World Genting.



valarie.tan@asiaone.com