Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl

PHOTO: Unsplash
Cromly

The toilet is still one of the most important items in your home.

Some homeowners think it's quite a standard feature that they don't need to think about which one to buy. But there are hundreds of options when it comes to choosing the right toilet bowl for your bathroom.

Let this guide help you choose your throne room essential, which will suit best your bathroom style, space, budget, and lifestyle.

THE TYPE

Yes, there are several types of toilet bowls. It usually comes in one or two pieces. One-piece toilets are made for easy maintenance, while the two-piece sets are set to fit traditional bathrooms. There are also modern types, which include the following:

  • High-Tank Toilets: They work just the same as two-piece toilets. However, they are set up much higher on the wall, revealing the plumbing between the seat and the tank
  • In-wall Toilets: This kind of toilet gives your bathroom a sleek, minimal look. Whether the tank is actually in the wall or the toilet is tankless, the big bulky part is hidden inside the wall-a real space saver in small and narrow loos.
  • Integrated Bases: This type of toilet can be both two-piece and one-piece toilets. An integrated base toilet means that the bottom of the toilet is a full, flush piece, unlike the usual two-piece toilets that have full of nook and crannies.

THE SHAPE

Toilet bowls come in different shapes. It can either be elongated (which are more modern in style) or round ones (which are great when you have smaller bathroom spaces).

THE COLOUR

White is usually the colour that homeowners pick when it comes to toilet bowls. It also has the best value should you opt to have your home for sale.

However, there are more chic and nicer colours you can pick that when used properly, will make your bathroom a standout.

THE HEIGHT

Toilets are available in either standard height or comfort height. A standard height toilet is a lower bowl, while a comfort height toilet is standard chair height.

THE ROUGH-IN-SIZE

A rough-in is the distance from the wall to the centre of the hole on which the toilet bowl is mounted. A rough-in size can be in 10", 12", or 14" so be sure to measure first prior to purchasing.

THE FLUSH SYSTEM

View this post on Instagram

Let’s talk cisterns. Pretty basic little gadget right? Just a button. No big deal. But what if it stopped working 💩😳 Very big deal! That basic little gadget is what releases water into the toilet bowl when you flush. Once the toilet is flushed, the float (which is another handy gadget that monitors the amount of water inside the cistern) detects that there is no water in the cistern and opens the valve to allow water to enter. Pretty fascinating invention, the toilet! 🚽 *On that note, if your still using a single flush button, it may be ideal to consider switching over to a water efficient dual flush system. These use as little as 4.5L of water for a full flush. And who doesn’t want to save water 🤷🏻‍♂️ ********* Image above is a before & after of cistern & seat replacement 🤩 #performanceplusplumbing #toiletcisterns #watersaving #dualflush #sydneyplumber #northernbeachesplumbing

A post shared by PERFORMANCE PLUS PLUMBING (@performance_plus_plumbing) on

Aside from the size, height, colour, and type, toilet bowls also have different flush sytems that you should think about. A single flush system usually has a larger trap way, which can reduce clogging issues.

Dual flush systems, on the other hand, have full and half-water flushing that will make your home water efficient. You might also want to have a pressure-assisted mechanism, which is set on the wall and gives water extra pressure so that your toilet is much cleaner and water goes faster.

This article was first published in Cromly.

More about
Home works Home works tips

TRENDING

Netizens &#039;bark&#039; at singer Kimberley Chen after she wore bikini when she took dogs for walk
Netizens 'bark' at singer Kimberley Chen after she wore bikini when she took dogs for walk
Christopher Lee didn&#039;t want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
Christopher Lee didn't want kids, out of love for Fann Wong
Places in Singapore that will make you believe you&#039;re overseas
Places in Singapore that will make you believe you're overseas
Jay Chou is so rich, he expresses his love for Hannah Quinlivan through skywriting
Jay Chou is so rich, he expresses his love for Hannah Quinlivan through skywriting
StarHub first to release iPhone 11 and 11 Pro price plans
StarHub first to release iPhone 11 and 11 Pro price plans
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as &#039;cold and aloof&#039;
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as 'cold and aloof'
Retired cabby dies after accident involving taxi at Ikea Alexandra
Retired cabby dies after being run over by taxi outside Ikea Alexandra
Hong Kong singer Joey Yung unable to walk freely after her 19 concerts take a toll on her
Hong Kong singer Joey Yung unable to walk freely after her 19 concerts take a toll on her
Mother and son in Ilo Ilo, Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler have sex scene in new movie Wet Season
Mother and son in Ilo Ilo, Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler have sex scene in new movie Wet Season
Chinese girl, 14, dies after DIY popcorn maker explodes
Chinese teen imitates viral video, dies after DIY popcorn maker explodes
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
Eric Tsang&#039;s son Derek weds actress Venus Wong in Japan
Eric Tsang's son Derek weds actress Venus Wong in Japan

LIFESTYLE

1-for-1 ramen, McDonald&#039;s 40 days of 1-for-1 &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 ramen, McDonald's 40 days of 1-for-1 & other deals this week
Where to go in Tokyo that&#039;s not Ginza, Shibuya or Tokyo Disneyland
Where to go in Tokyo that's not Ginza, Shibuya or Tokyo Disneyland
2020 wedding ang bao rates for hotel weddings and banquets
2020 wedding ang bao rates for hotel weddings and banquets
Haze returns to Singapore: How to protect newborns and pregnant mums
Haze returns to Singapore: How to protect newborns and pregnant mums

Home Works

It&#039;s totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
It's totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
How to hide rooms, storage and more with &#039;invisible&#039; doors
How to hide rooms, storage and more with 'invisible' doors
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
Elephants trample crowd at Sri Lanka parade, at least 18 injured
Elephants trample crowd at Sri Lanka parade, at least 18 injured

SERVICES