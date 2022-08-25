Think petrol is expensive? These everyday items actually cost more per litre!

PHOTO: Unsplash

Cool, sweet milk blended with tea and perhaps brown sugar, a healthy dollop of tapioca pearls, in a cup filled with ice cubes. Ahh bubble tea. It's a dessert and pick-me-up at the same time, and some of us can't live without it.



But how much does this habit cost? A medium-size, 485ml cup of Koi Golden Bubble Milk Tea, for instance, is $4.30. That's $8.87 per litre.



If you can't live without bubble tea, just remind yourself that consuming too much of it could lead to diabetes, and that could cost you more than just money.



4. Hand sanitiser



By now, most of us are used to either washing our hands regularly, or religiously applying hand sanitiser several times a day.



Those little bottles, however, come at a significant cost. A 50ml bottle of Dettol Hand Sanitiser is $3.50, which works out to a whopping $70 per litre.



Consider washing your hands instead. Or if no facilities are available, try your best to not touch your face.



5. Shaving gel/foam



Since shaving is routine for most guys, we often don't consider how much the supplies we need can impact our wallet.



The least expensive can of Gillette shaving foam, for example, is $3.90. Sounds reasonable. But that only buys you 200ml, so the price per litre is $19.50.



There are ways to save, of course. Shaving less often is one, but if good grooming matters, you could consider investing in a shaving brush and proper shaving soap. The latter lasts longer and is better for your skin, too.



6. Soju



Alcohol comes in many forms and soju is one of the most popular types today. A 360ml bottle of Jinro Green Grape is usually $12.90 a bottle, but the price drops to $9.90 if you buy two.



At $9.90 for 360ml, that still comes to $27.50 per litre. Even if you drink at home, it's best to be careful with this one, as its drinkability makes it very easy to consume a lot before you realise it.



And it goes without saying that you should never drink and drive.



7. Beer



Since soju and other harder liquors are even more expensive, good old beer is the more cost-effective choice, right?



Not to promote alcohol consumption, but yes. When it's not on sale, a pack of 10 320ml cans of Tiger retails for about $26.50. Do the math and this works out to $8.28 per litre.



That doesn't sound too bad. But remember, everything in moderation!