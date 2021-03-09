Think before you commit: Is personal training for you?

Many gyms have popped up all around Singapore over the past few years as Singaporeans have become more conscientious about their health.

However, because the body is a delicate ecosystem, diets and workout regimes that work for an individual may not work for another.

Many gym rats find themselves in a rut where no matter what they do, they can’t seem to lose that last inch of fat. If you’re one of them, the answer may lie in hiring a personal trainer.

However, before you cough out that dough, here are some factors to consider.

1. Goal setting

The first thing to consider is the reason you entered the gym to begin with. If it’s to have a more active lifestyle, hiring a personal trainer wouldn’t necessarily be money well spent.

However, if you’re seeking a specific physique or fitness goal, a personal trainer may be able to plan workouts and diets that are more effective, thus allowing you to reach your goal quicker.

2. Knowledge and experience

PHOTO: Unsplash

While not all personal trainers are created equal, most come with a wealth of knowledge and experience. This gives them the ability to quickly decipher what works and what doesn’t work for you.

And because everybody and every body is different, a trainer may plan vastly different approaches for two individuals with similar wishlists.

But if your current regime works for you, there’s no need to reinvent the wheel. Stick with what you’re doing unless your goals change or you notice a drop in the efficacy of your workouts.

3. Know-how

Injuries are very common in the gym, and they often stem from poor execution.

If you’re constantly trying to increase your workload every session and still not entirely confident about your form, pro boxer personal trainer and Alexandrew Brandon David, 27, has this to say: “One of the benefits of having a personal trainer is expending less mental currency on programming one’s training and focusing more on the execution.”

On the flip side, if you’re conscientious about your form and not simply lifting more to boost your own ego, you can easily find videos of proper execution and compare them with your own. Also, you can always seek advice and guidance from veterans in the gym.

Don’t be intimidated by their size or their frequent grunts — most are usually friendly and more than glad to help.

4. Time

PHOTO: Pexels

Planning your workouts and meal prepping can be quite time-consuming — some of us would be considered lucky to even have time for a quick gym session during lunch or after hours! If this sounds like your predicament, the benefit of having a personal trainer is that he/she will do all of that for you.

From researching the right diet and workout for you to incorporating it into your busy schedule, all you need to do is show up.

On the other hand, if you have the time, there are several credible resources online that that will guide you in the right direction. An added benefit of doing your own research is that you will have a more in-depth understanding of your regime.

5. Discipline

If you’re the sort to show up at the gym, rain or shine, good on you. After all, keeping in shape isn’t one huge workout but rather, many small workouts over time.

However, if you find yourself lacking self-discipline, a personal trainer may do you good, as you’re more likely to make the time for a scheduled session. On top of that, your trainer will keep track of your diet and advise you accordingly.

After all, we all know how it’s easier to follow someone else’s instructions than setting your own plans.

Of course, choosing to hire a personal trainer often has more than just these factors to consider. However, if you’ve been training for some time and your ideal physique is nowhere in sight, perhaps it’s time to consider hiring one. After all, a trainer will be in a better position to provide advice!

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.