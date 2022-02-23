Thinking of heading to a clinic after testing positive for Covid-19? Here's what to do instead

After testing positive for Covid-19 on a self-administered antigen rapid test (ART), you might be thinking of heading to the nearest general practitioner (GP) clinic or hospital to obtain a medical certificate.

But the Ministry of Health (MOH) has urged those with mild or no symptoms to refrain from rushing to hospitals, polyclinics and GP clinics to reduce the pressure on the healthcare system.

Employers have also been discouraged from asking Covid-19 positive workers to provide medical certificates or recovery memos.

Nevertheless, if you would like to get an ART conducted by a medical professional and documented in MOH's records, there are other options.

Combined Test Centres (CTC) and Quick Test Centres (QTC)

PHOTO: Health Promotion Board

Covid-19 patients with mild or no symptoms can take a supervised self-administered ART for free at any of the 48 CTC or QTC located islandwide.

Test results will be updated in MOH records and reflected in the individual's HealthHub profile in approximately 30 minutes.

They will also be notified by SMS on the results of the ART. Upon a positive test result, they will be able to collect three free ART kits from the vending machines located islandwide.

From Feb 26, Covid-19 patients with symptoms can also visit a CTC on weekends for free telemedicine consultations. Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) testing will also be available.

To book an appointment with a CTC or QTC, click here.

To find an ART vending machine near you, click here.

Telemedicine providers

PHOTO: Screengrab/Speedoc

Fretting about a long wait at a CTC, or simply don't want to leave the house? Consulting a telemedicine provider from home might be the solution for you.

To get a virtually-supervised ART done, all you need to do is book an appointment online and ensure that you have your self-test kits on hand.

For a list of MOH-approved telemedicine providers which are able to help you conduct supervised ARTs, click here.

ALSO READ: Throat ART 101: Is it a better way to detect Omicron? How do you do it at home?

chingshijie@asiaone.com