Thorny issue: Malaysians get snippy over poster showing durian as Singapore's national fruit

It's a thorny situation when it comes to national dishes — and it appears that some Malaysians' pride have been pricked.

Some netizens in Malaysia have expressed their unhappiness after a recent Facebook post claimed that Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia all share the same national fruit — the durian.

Last Saturday (Aug 17), Facebook page Asian SEA Story posted a graphic on South-east Asia's national fruits:

Singapore: Durian

Indonesia: Durian

Malaysia: Durian or papaya

Myanmar: Cucumber tree

Thailand: Mangosteen

Vietnam: Dragon fruit

Philippines: Mango

Cambodia: Chicken Egg Banana

The post soon went viral, with many Malaysians making snide remarks about how Singapore obtains their share of the king of fruits.

"Where does Singapore grow their durian... one has to ponder," a Facebook user said.

Another netizen asked: "Where does Singapore grow the durian? Botanic Garden or Jurong Bird Park?"

Echoing the sentiment, another Facebook user questioned: "Where is the durian farm in Singapore? On top of their apartments?"

"The best durians from Singapore come from Segamat, Pagoh and Raub," one commented. "Not far from Woodlands MRT station."

But some Singaporeans are taking these comments in stride and even cracked jokes.

"We have one big durian in Singapore — Esplanade," one netizen said.

Chiming in, another Facebook user said: "Singapore can say durian is its national fruit because Malaysia sends the best over."

And this netizen said it best: "Chill, people... Singapore might not be able to grow much of anything, but many Singaporeans do love durians like us. Let's share our love for durians with them as well, we're all Aseans."

