Thorough facelift: Mercedes-Benz unveils the new S-Class

Mercedes-Benz has finally pulled the covers off the refreshed S-Class, which now packs extensive styling and tech upgrades that should further solidify its status as the flagship of the brand's lineup.

More than just a flagship model, though, perhaps the headlining act of this latest evolution of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class is that delivers its most extensive update within one generation — with the brand claiming that more than 50per cent of its components have been newly developed or re-engineered.

On the styling front, for starters, the new S-Class pulls various bits from what we've already seen from other recent members: It now gets an illuminated grille for the first time and new tail lights (both first seen on the latest E-Class). The former, unsurprisingly, has also been enlarged — by around 20 per cent — and is accented with redesigned, three-dimensional chrome stars.

And as already showcased by the likes of the all-new CLA, GLC and GLB, the S-Class now also has Digital Light star-shaped head lamps for its eyes, except that in true flagship-fashion, you get twin stars on each side here. As if all that wasn't dazzling enough, the S-Class' signature three-dimensional star can also be illuminated as an option. Also new is an integrated light projector in car's the side sill trim.

No doubt in response to a more competitive luxury field now, Merc is playing up its exclusive personalisation programme, Manufaktur, here.

Two new shades, the Manufaktur black sparkling and Manufaktur verdesilver magno, are now available as standard colours. In addition, the newly launched Manufaktur Made to Measure programme now allows customers to choose from more than 150 paints colours and over 400 interior colours, as well as additional equipment choices.

And at the new S-Class' core is the Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS), which comes with a new service-oriented electrical and electronic architecture, as well as connecting all systems into one intelligent ecosystem and serving as the base for MB.DRIVE and MBUX. Its connection to the Mercedes‑Benz Intelligent Cloud also enables over-the-air updates.

Inside, as standard, the MBUX Superscreen unites the 14.4-inch central display and the 12.3-inch passenger display beneath a continuous glass surface.

Merc states that this allows the driver to benefit from clear, focussed information while the front passenger can enjoy a personalised entertainment experience, with a camera-based privacy function subtly adapting to the passenger screen to minimise distraction for the driver.

And for all its tech, the new S-Class' interior is definitely a beautiful sight for sore eyes.

The redesigned instrument panel, featuring the new MBUX Superscreen, integrates seamlessly into the cockpit. New elegant door trims and a reimagined centre console also showcase exquisite wood inlays, while the console features new illuminated cup holders and easily accessible mobile phone compartments, allowing for the wireless charging of two smartphones side by side within the reach of both the driver and the front passenger.

Mercedes-Benz is also highlighting the "rear-seat excellence" of the new S-Class, which it guarantees regardless of whether customers opt for standard or long wheelbase variants.

Naturally, it's the latter that will offer the most creature comforts — and specifically, the four-seat First-Class iteration, which boasts a full-length rear centre console (itself offering new trim finishes!) containing wireless phone chargers, a refrigerated compartment, and temperature-controlled cupholders.

There are even new detachable MBUX remote controls that give their occupants control over various vehicle functions. And while Merc doesn't seem to be taking the fight to BMW on the home theatre (or car theatre front), there are larger 13.1-inch displays as part of the MBUX High-End Rear Seat Entertainment System.

But the S-Class wouldn't be the S-Class if it didn't offer you luxuries you never even thought you needed, so this latest iteration of Merc's legendary limo introduces a world-first innovation: Heated seat belts. They're claimed to "[enhance] well-being on every journey" and also add a "subtle touch of indulgence in cold weather".

On the move, the updated S-Class might also leave buyers spoilt for choice, with a range of electrified powertrains: From eight- and six-cylinder engines to six-cylinder diesel engines and a plug-in hybrid option.

At the peak of the range, a new V8 in the long wheelbase S580 4MATIC delivers 530bhp and 750Nm of torque, while the inline-six petrol engine in long wheelbase variants of both the S450 4MATIC and S500 4MATIC has more torque compared to its predecessor, with up to 640Nm on tap.

As for the plug-in hybrid option, which utilises an upgraded six-cylinder engine, it offers an electric range of around 100km and an increase of up to 74bhp over the previous engine generation.

Standard equipment now includes rear-wheel steering at up to 4.5 degrees (though you can pay more to up the level of play to 10 degrees), as well as AIRMATIC air suspension (which you can once more upgrade to an E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL system).

Merc also shares that both suspension systems feature new intelligent damping — intelligent enough to differentiate between "short, sharp road irregularities" (including potholes) and longer speed bumps, so that damping adjustment can be enacted pre-emptively to enhance comfort.

Mercedes-Benz has said that customers can now configure and order the new S-Class online, though interested Singaporean buyers will have to wait for their chance at a slice of the pie.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.