'Those comments sadden me': Founder Bak Kut Teh boss says of criticism to open plea

Desperate times call for desperate measures.

In a bid to save his family's 42-year-old business after it took a hit from the virus pandemic and circuit breaker, Founder Bak Kut Teh's second-generation owner, Nigel Chua, made an open plea to customers on social media.

While his impassioned request moved many, several others thought the post was too contrived.

They claimed that Chua lived a lavish lifestyle, owning three private properties, posh cars and expensive watches, and called his plea a publicity stunt.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, he said: "Those comments saddened me."

Chua clarified in an interview with 8days that he lives "in a five-room HDB flat in Hougang". The three private properties netizens alleged he owns are jointly owned by him, his father and his older sister. And if you were wondering, his car is a second-hand Toyota Vellfire.

His watch, identified by netizens as a model from Audemars Pigeut, was also purchased second-hand.

"I just bought one watch, with my hard-earned money. I've worked hard for so long and have some savings after taking care of my three kids.

"Everyone has their own hobbies, so I bought a watch to pamper myself. There's nothing wrong with that. I didn't borrow any money to buy it."

He also told the Chinese daily: "Some people claimed that we live in a big house and drive big cars, but what they're seeing is just the surface. We earned them with hard work. Whoever is in the F&B industry will know about the long working hours and how tough it is."

Chua's father and the founder of the business, 75-year-old Chua Chwee Whatt, had actually opposed to his son's idea of an open letter, wanting to save face. However, the younger Chua felt that it was important to "continue fighting" as his father would be disappointed should the business fail.

Penning the letter had not been easy, he said: "I wanted to cry when I was writing this letter. I thought — will people attack me? Will they say this is a plot for sympathy? But for my business, I put my pride aside. It takes courage to write a letter like that."

Though he didn't reply to the online comments, fearing that "it might make things worse", he's taken note of the remarks regarding a drop in standards and has "had a long chat with [his] dad about food quality".

"In the next two months, we will reflect on this."

Hi everyone, this is Nigel here. Founder Bak Kut Teh will be shutting down if the situation doesn’t get better in the... Posted by Founder Bak Kut Teh Cafeteria 发起人肉骨茶餐馆 on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

