The thrifty driver's ultimate guide to car parks with free parking in Singapore (2021 edition)

It's no secret that Singapore is one of THE most expensive country in the world to own a car.
So it definitely helps if we can save on petrol and miscellaneous stuff like…
Parking fees.
Looking for free parking in Singapore?
We've got the latest lobang right here!
TL;DR: Guide to free parking in Singapore (2021)
Sick of paying ridiculous parking fees wherever we go, we decided to compile a list of places with FREE PARKING to help you save on car park fees.
These venues have different free parking schemes:
- Free All-Day Parking
- Free Lunch Hour Parking
- Free Hourly Parking
- Free Parking at Parks & Nature Reserves
- Free Parking At Shopping Malls
Note: The rates listed are subjected to change by the venue without prior notice, let us know if you've got the latest lobang!
Psst…
Free all-day parking
Often the hardest to find, because they're usually located at damn ulu places.
|Free All-Day Parking
|Mon to Fri
|Sat to Sun
|Adam Road Medical Centre
|All-day
|Changi Chapel and Museum
|Delta Hockey Pitch
|Dempsey Hill
|Former Ford Factory
|The Grandstand
|Japanese Garden
|JTC Aviation One @ Seletar Aerospace Park
|JTC Aviation Two @ Seletar Aerospace Park
|Mount Faber (Carpark A,B, and C)
|NEWater Visitor Centre
|Orchid Country Club
|ORTO
|Reflections at Bukit Chandu
|Republic of Singapore Air Force Museum
|Sentosa Costa Sands Resort
|The Singapore Mint
Free lunch hour parking
You'll usually find these at shopping malls or heartland hubs.
But beware… you'll probably be in for some stiff competition with the lunch crowd.
|Free Lunch Hour Parking
|Mon to Fri
|Sat to Sun
|888 Plaza
|12pm to 2pm
|Clarke Quay
|12:30pm to 1:30pm
(except PH)
|N.A.
|Downtown East
|12pm to 2pm
|East Village
|12pm to 2pm
|Esplanade
|12pm to 3pm
|Greenridge Shopping Centre
|12pm to 2pm
|N.A.
|Heartbeat @ Bedok
|12pm to 2pm
|N.A.
|Katong Square
|12pm to 2pm
(except PH)
|Our Tampines Hub
|12pm to 2pm
Free hourly parking
These types are usually on an hourly basis.
Meaning you'll get free parking during certain time periods.
Or only for the first 1 to 2 hours.
|Free Hourly Parking
|Mon to Fri
|Sat
|Sun
|35-43 Kranji Way
|7pm to 7am the following day
|7am to 7am the following day
|Alexandra Retail Centre
|6:30pm to 11pm
|7am to 11pm
|Aperia Mall
|6:30pm to 9:59pm
|First 3 hours
|Berjaya Hotel
|10pm to 8:30am the following day
|Biopolis
|5:01pm to 6:59am the following day
|BreadTalk Building
|First 1 hour
|Cairnhill Art Centre
|6pm to 8am the following day
|All-day
|Esplanade Mall
| 12pm to 3pm
6pm to 10pm
|Gardens by the Bay
|First 2 hours
|Gillman Barracks
|5pm to 8:30am the following day
|8:30am to 8:30am the following day
|IKEA Tampines
|7am to 11pm
|ITE Headquarters & ITE College Central
|7am to 10:30pm
|Jelita Cold Storage
|First 1 hour
|JTC Aviation One @ Seletar Aerospace Park
|5pm to 7am the following day
|7am to 7am the following day
|JTC Aviation Two @ Seletar Aerospace Park
|5pm to 7am the following day
|7am to 7am the following day
|JTC Biomed One @ Tuas Biomedical Park
|7pm to 7am the following day
|7am to 7am the following day
|JTC Cleantech Two @ Cleantech Park
|5pm to 7am the following day
|7am to 7am the following day
|JTC MedTech Hub @ MedTech Park
|7pm to 7am the following day
|7am to 7am the following day
|Jurong Bird Park
|7pm to 7am the following day
|All-day
|Kaki Bukit Autohub
|N.A.
|7:01am to 10:30pm
|Marina Bay Link Mall
|First 4 hours after 6pm
|First 4 hours
|Midview City
|First 1 hour and from
7pm to 12midnight
|7am to 12midnight
|Mustafa Centre
|First 1 hour
|TradeHub 21
|7pm to 12midnight
Free parking at Parks & Nature Reserves
To encourage you to explore the great outdoors…
Note: not ALL of such car parks are free.
|Free Parking At Parks & Nature
|Mon to Fri
|Sat
|Sun
|Bukit Timah Nature Reserve
|7am to 7pm
|Changi Point Coastal Walk / Changi Beach (Carpark 1 to 6)
|5:01pm to 8:29am the following day
|All-day
|Chinese Garden
|First 1 hour
(6am to 6pm)
|Labrador Nature Reserve
(Carpark A & B)
|All-day
|Mandai Orchid Garden
|All-day
|Mount Faber Park
|All-day
|Pasir Ris Park
(Carpark B & E)
|10pm to 8:30am the following day
|Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve
|7am to 7pm
Free parking at shopping malls
Shopping malls are part of a Singaporean's daily life.
Whether you're just getting dinner or grabbing some groceries at the supermarket, you'll inevitably find yourself in one.
To qualify for free parking, some shopping malls require you to make a minimum spend.
So make sure you keep your receipts in order to claim your free parking at the concierge or information counter!
|Free Parking At Shopping Malls
|Valid Till
|Min Spend
|Redemption
|Mon to Fri
|Sat
|Sun
|Alexandra Retail Centre
|Not stated
|None
|Automated
|12pm to 2pm
6:30pm to 11pm
|7am to 11pm
|Aperia Mall
|Not stated
|None
|Automated
|6:30pm to 9:59pm
|First 3 hours
|Capitol Singapore
|Not stated
|None
|Automated
|First 2 hours Free
|Changi Airport
|Not stated
|$35 min spend by Mastercard
OR
$50 by other payment modes
|iChangi App
(200 redemptions daily)
|2 hours Free
Only for Jewel, T1, T2 (2A & 2B), T3 (3A & 3B), T4 (4A)
|City Square Mall
|Not stated
|$30 min spend
|L2 info counter
(200 redemptions daily)
|2 hours Free
|N.A.
|Clarke Quay
|Not stated
|None
|Automated
|1 hour Free
(12:30pm to 3:30pm)
(6pm to 7pm)
|N.A.
|N.A.
|Downtown East
|Not stated
|None
|Automated
|12pm to 2pm
9pm to 5am
|9pm to 5am
|9pm to 5am
|Esplanade
|Not stated
|None
|Automated
|12pm to 3pm
6pm to 10pm
|The Grandstand
|Ongoing
|None
|None
|All-day
|Ikea Tampines
|Ongoing
|None
|None
|All-day
(7am to 11pm)
|IMM
|Not stated
|None
|Automated
|First 1 hour free
|First 2 hours free
|Jewel Changi Airport
|11 July 2021
|None
|Automated
|10am to 11pm
(must exit before 11pm)
Only for Jewel or T1 carpark (B2 to B5)
|31 March 2022
|$50 min spend
|iChangi App
|2 hours Free
(Mon to Thu)
Only for Jewel or T1 carpark (B3 to B5)
|N.A.
|Kallang Wave Mall
|Not stated
|$50 min spend
|Concierge
(10am to 10pm)
|2 hours Free
|N.A.
|Katong Square
|Not stated
|None
|Automated
|12pm to 2pm
|N.A.
|Marina Bay Link Mall
|Not stated
|$30 min spend
|B2 Concierge
|30 minutes Free
(before 6pm)
4 hours Free
(after 6pm)
|4 hours Free
(All-day)
|Marina Bay Sands
|Not stated
|$50 min spend
|Retail Concierge Counter at The Shoppes
|Mon to Thu
(All-day)
Fri
(before 5pm)
|N.A.
|Marina Square
|30 June 2021
|$20 min spend
|Customer Service Counter
(10am to 10pm)
|Mon to Thu
(250 redemptions daily)
Fri
(600 redemptions daily)
|Sat to Sun
(600 redemptions daily)
|Mustafa Centre
|Not stated
|None
|Automated
|First 1 hour free
|Paragon
|31 July 2021
|$100 min spend
|L1 Concierge
|2 hours Free
(80 redemptions daily)
|2 hours Free
(100 redemptions daily)
|Resorts World Sentosa
|Not stated
|$50 min spend
(at selected restaurants)
|From participating restaurants
|All-day
|Star Vista
|30 June 2021
|$30 min spend
|B1 Customer Service Counter
(10am to 9:30pm)
|2 hours Free
|Suntec City
|30 June 2021
|$20 min spend
|Customer Service Counter
(10am to 10pm)
|All-day
|Zhongshan Mall
|Not stated
|$50 min spend
|Customer Service Counter
|2 hours Free
Bonus: HDB free parking
Did you know that HDB offers Free Parking Scheme (FPS) at various HDB car parks on Sundays and public holidays?
Under the HDB FPS, you can enjoy free parking from 7am to 10:30pm on Sundays and public holidays in most HDB car parks.
Take note that this does not apply to parking lots reserved for season parking holders.
FYI: these lots are marked by red or bicoloured (red-and-white) lines.
To identify car parks with FPS, look out for the orange sign plate installed on main signboards like this:
Or you can use HDB's Centralised Map to locate the nearest FPS car park.
You're welcome!
This article was first published in Seedly.