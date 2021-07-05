The thrifty driver's ultimate guide to car parks with free parking in Singapore (2021 edition)

Ming Feng
Seedly
PHOTO: Unsplash

It's no secret that Singapore is one of THE most expensive country in the world to own a car.

So it definitely helps if we can save on petrol and miscellaneous stuff like…

Parking fees.

Looking for free parking in Singapore?

We've got the latest lobang right here!

TL;DR: Guide to free parking in Singapore (2021)

PHOTO: Seedly

Sick of paying ridiculous parking fees wherever we go, we decided to compile a list of places with FREE PARKING to help you save on car park fees.

These venues have different free parking schemes:

  • Free All-Day Parking
  • Free Lunch Hour Parking
  • Free Hourly Parking
  • Free Parking at Parks & Nature Reserves
  • Free Parking At Shopping Malls

Note: The rates listed are subjected to change by the venue without prior notice, let us know if you've got the latest lobang!

Psst…

Free all-day parking

Often the hardest to find, because they're usually located at damn ulu places.  

Free All-Day Parking Mon to Fri Sat to Sun
Adam Road Medical Centre All-day
Changi Chapel and Museum
Delta Hockey Pitch
Dempsey Hill
Former Ford Factory
The Grandstand
Japanese Garden
JTC Aviation One @ Seletar Aerospace Park
JTC Aviation Two @ Seletar Aerospace Park
Mount Faber (Carpark A,B, and C)
NEWater Visitor Centre
Orchid Country Club
ORTO
Reflections at Bukit Chandu
Republic of Singapore Air Force Museum
Sentosa Costa Sands Resort
The Singapore Mint

Free lunch hour parking

You'll usually find these at shopping malls or heartland hubs.

But beware… you'll probably be in for some stiff competition with the lunch crowd.

 
Free Lunch Hour Parking Mon to Fri Sat to Sun
888 Plaza 12pm to 2pm
Clarke Quay 12:30pm to 1:30pm
(except PH)		 N.A.
Downtown East            12pm to 2pm
East Village            12pm to 2pm
Esplanade            12pm to 3pm
Greenridge Shopping Centre 12pm to 2pm N.A.
Heartbeat @ Bedok 12pm to 2pm N.A.
Katong Square 12pm to 2pm
(except PH)
Our Tampines Hub 12pm to 2pm

Free hourly parking

These types are usually on an hourly basis.

Meaning you'll get free parking during certain time periods.

Or only for the first 1 to 2 hours.

 
Free Hourly Parking Mon to Fri Sat Sun
35-43 Kranji Way 7pm to 7am the following day 7am to 7am the following day
Alexandra Retail Centre 6:30pm to 11pm 7am to 11pm
Aperia Mall 6:30pm to 9:59pm First 3 hours
Berjaya Hotel                       10pm to 8:30am the following day
Biopolis                      5:01pm to 6:59am the following day
BreadTalk Building                                       First 1 hour
Cairnhill Art Centre 6pm to 8am the following day All-day
Esplanade Mall                                  12pm to 3pm
                                  6pm to 10pm
Gardens by the Bay                                   First 2 hours
Gillman Barracks 5pm to 8:30am the following day 8:30am to 8:30am the following day
IKEA Tampines                                   7am to 11pm
ITE Headquarters & ITE College Central                                 7am to 10:30pm
Jelita Cold Storage                                     First 1 hour
JTC Aviation One @ Seletar Aerospace Park 5pm to 7am the following day 7am to 7am the following day
JTC Aviation Two @ Seletar Aerospace Park 5pm to 7am the following day 7am to 7am the following day
JTC Biomed One @ Tuas Biomedical Park 7pm to 7am the following day 7am to 7am the following day
JTC Cleantech Two @ Cleantech Park 5pm to 7am the following day 7am to 7am the following day
JTC MedTech Hub @ MedTech Park 7pm to 7am the following day 7am to 7am the following day
Jurong Bird Park 7pm to 7am the following day All-day
Kaki Bukit Autohub N.A. 7:01am to 10:30pm
Marina Bay Link Mall First 4 hours after 6pm First 4 hours
Midview City First 1 hour and from
7pm to 12midnight		 7am to 12midnight
Mustafa Centre                                    First 1 hour
TradeHub 21                              7pm to 12midnight

Free parking at Parks & Nature Reserves

To encourage you to explore the great outdoors…

Note: not ALL of such car parks are free.

 
Free Parking At Parks & Nature Mon to Fri Sat Sun
Bukit Timah Nature Reserve                                7am to 7pm
Changi Point Coastal Walk / Changi Beach (Carpark 1 to 6) 5:01pm to 8:29am the following day All-day
Chinese Garden First 1 hour
(6am to 6pm)
Labrador Nature Reserve
(Carpark A & B)		                                All-day
Mandai Orchid Garden                                All-day
Mount Faber Park                                All-day
Pasir Ris Park
(Carpark B & E)		        10pm to 8:30am the following day
Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve                          7am to 7pm

Free parking at shopping malls

Shopping malls are part of a Singaporean's daily life.

Whether you're just getting dinner or grabbing some groceries at the supermarket, you'll inevitably find yourself in one.

To qualify for free parking, some shopping malls require you to make a minimum spend.

So make sure you keep your receipts in order to claim your free parking at the concierge or information counter!

 
Free Parking At Shopping Malls Valid Till Min Spend Redemption Mon to Fri Sat Sun
Alexandra Retail Centre Not stated None Automated 12pm to 2pm

6:30pm to 11pm		 7am to 11pm
Aperia Mall Not stated None Automated 6:30pm to 9:59pm First 3 hours
Capitol Singapore Not stated None Automated First 2 hours Free
Changi Airport Not stated $35 min spend by Mastercard

OR

$50 by other payment modes		 iChangi App
(200 redemptions daily)		 2 hours Free

Only for Jewel, T1, T2 (2A & 2B), T3 (3A & 3B), T4 (4A)
City Square Mall Not stated $30 min spend L2 info counter
(200 redemptions daily)		 2 hours Free N.A.
Clarke Quay Not stated None Automated 1 hour Free
(12:30pm to 3:30pm)

(6pm to 7pm)		 N.A. N.A.
Downtown East Not stated None Automated 12pm to 2pm

9pm to 5am		 9pm to 5am 9pm to 5am
Esplanade Not stated None Automated 12pm to 3pm

6pm to 10pm
The Grandstand Ongoing None None All-day
Ikea Tampines Ongoing None None All-day
(7am to 11pm)
IMM Not stated None Automated First 1 hour free First 2 hours free
Jewel Changi Airport 11 July 2021 None Automated 10am to 11pm
(must exit before 11pm)

Only for Jewel or T1 carpark (B2 to B5)
31 March 2022 $50 min spend iChangi App 2 hours Free
(Mon to Thu)

Only for Jewel or T1 carpark (B3 to B5)		 N.A.
Kallang Wave Mall Not stated $50 min spend Concierge
(10am to 10pm)		 2 hours Free N.A.
Katong Square Not stated None Automated 12pm to 2pm N.A.
Marina Bay Link Mall Not stated $30 min spend B2 Concierge 30 minutes Free
(before 6pm)

4 hours Free
(after 6pm)		 4 hours Free
(All-day)
Marina Bay Sands Not stated $50 min spend Retail Concierge Counter at The Shoppes Mon to Thu
(All-day)

Fri
(before 5pm)		 N.A.
Marina Square 30 June 2021 $20 min spend Customer Service Counter
(10am to 10pm)		 Mon to Thu
(250 redemptions daily)

Fri
(600 redemptions daily)		 Sat to Sun
(600 redemptions daily)
Mustafa Centre Not stated None Automated First 1 hour free
Paragon 31 July 2021 $100 min spend L1 Concierge 2 hours Free
(80 redemptions daily)		 2 hours Free
(100 redemptions daily)
Resorts World Sentosa Not stated $50 min spend
(at selected restaurants)		 From participating restaurants All-day
Star Vista 30 June 2021 $30 min spend B1 Customer Service Counter
(10am to 9:30pm)		 2 hours Free
Suntec City 30 June 2021 $20 min spend Customer Service Counter
(10am to 10pm)		 All-day
Zhongshan Mall Not stated $50 min spend Customer Service Counter 2 hours Free

Bonus: HDB free parking

Did you know that HDB offers Free Parking Scheme (FPS) at various HDB car parks on Sundays and public holidays?

Under the HDB FPS, you can enjoy free parking from 7am to 10:30pm on Sundays and public holidays in most HDB car parks.

Take note that this does not apply to parking lots reserved for season parking holders.

FYI: these lots are marked by red or bicoloured (red-and-white) lines.

To identify car parks with FPS, look out for the orange sign plate installed on main signboards like this:

PHOTO: HDB

Or you can use HDB's Centralised Map to locate the nearest FPS car park.

You're welcome!

This article was first published in Seedly.

