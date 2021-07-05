The thrifty driver's ultimate guide to car parks with free parking in Singapore (2021 edition)

It's no secret that Singapore is one of THE most expensive country in the world to own a car.

So it definitely helps if we can save on petrol and miscellaneous stuff like…

Parking fees.

Looking for free parking in Singapore?

We've got the latest lobang right here!

TL;DR: Guide to free parking in Singapore (2021)

PHOTO: Seedly

Sick of paying ridiculous parking fees wherever we go, we decided to compile a list of places with FREE PARKING to help you save on car park fees.

These venues have different free parking schemes:

Free All-Day Parking

Free Lunch Hour Parking

Free Hourly Parking

Free Parking at Parks & Nature Reserves

Free Parking At Shopping Malls

Note: The rates listed are subjected to change by the venue without prior notice, let us know if you've got the latest lobang!

Psst…

Free all-day parking

Often the hardest to find, because they're usually located at damn ulu places.

Free All-Day Parking Mon to Fri Sat to Sun Adam Road Medical Centre All-day Changi Chapel and Museum Delta Hockey Pitch Dempsey Hill Former Ford Factory The Grandstand Japanese Garden JTC Aviation One @ Seletar Aerospace Park JTC Aviation Two @ Seletar Aerospace Park Mount Faber (Carpark A,B, and C) NEWater Visitor Centre Orchid Country Club ORTO Reflections at Bukit Chandu Republic of Singapore Air Force Museum Sentosa Costa Sands Resort The Singapore Mint

Free lunch hour parking

You'll usually find these at shopping malls or heartland hubs.

But beware… you'll probably be in for some stiff competition with the lunch crowd.

Free Lunch Hour Parking Mon to Fri Sat to Sun 888 Plaza 12pm to 2pm Clarke Quay 12:30pm to 1:30pm

(except PH) N.A. Downtown East 12pm to 2pm East Village 12pm to 2pm Esplanade 12pm to 3pm Greenridge Shopping Centre 12pm to 2pm N.A. Heartbeat @ Bedok 12pm to 2pm N.A. Katong Square 12pm to 2pm

(except PH) Our Tampines Hub 12pm to 2pm

Free hourly parking

These types are usually on an hourly basis.

Meaning you'll get free parking during certain time periods.

Or only for the first 1 to 2 hours.

Free Hourly Parking Mon to Fri Sat Sun 35-43 Kranji Way 7pm to 7am the following day 7am to 7am the following day Alexandra Retail Centre 6:30pm to 11pm 7am to 11pm Aperia Mall 6:30pm to 9:59pm First 3 hours Berjaya Hotel 10pm to 8:30am the following day Biopolis 5:01pm to 6:59am the following day BreadTalk Building First 1 hour Cairnhill Art Centre 6pm to 8am the following day All-day Esplanade Mall 12pm to 3pm

6pm to 10pm Gardens by the Bay First 2 hours Gillman Barracks 5pm to 8:30am the following day 8:30am to 8:30am the following day IKEA Tampines 7am to 11pm ITE Headquarters & ITE College Central 7am to 10:30pm Jelita Cold Storage First 1 hour JTC Aviation One @ Seletar Aerospace Park 5pm to 7am the following day 7am to 7am the following day JTC Aviation Two @ Seletar Aerospace Park 5pm to 7am the following day 7am to 7am the following day JTC Biomed One @ Tuas Biomedical Park 7pm to 7am the following day 7am to 7am the following day JTC Cleantech Two @ Cleantech Park 5pm to 7am the following day 7am to 7am the following day JTC MedTech Hub @ MedTech Park 7pm to 7am the following day 7am to 7am the following day Jurong Bird Park 7pm to 7am the following day All-day Kaki Bukit Autohub N.A. 7:01am to 10:30pm Marina Bay Link Mall First 4 hours after 6pm First 4 hours Midview City First 1 hour and from

7pm to 12midnight 7am to 12midnight Mustafa Centre First 1 hour TradeHub 21 7pm to 12midnight

Free parking at Parks & Nature Reserves

To encourage you to explore the great outdoors…

Note: not ALL of such car parks are free.

Free Parking At Parks & Nature Mon to Fri Sat Sun Bukit Timah Nature Reserve 7am to 7pm Changi Point Coastal Walk / Changi Beach (Carpark 1 to 6) 5:01pm to 8:29am the following day All-day Chinese Garden First 1 hour

(6am to 6pm) Labrador Nature Reserve

(Carpark A & B) All-day Mandai Orchid Garden All-day Mount Faber Park All-day Pasir Ris Park

(Carpark B & E) 10pm to 8:30am the following day Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve 7am to 7pm

Free parking at shopping malls

Shopping malls are part of a Singaporean's daily life.

Whether you're just getting dinner or grabbing some groceries at the supermarket, you'll inevitably find yourself in one.

To qualify for free parking, some shopping malls require you to make a minimum spend.

So make sure you keep your receipts in order to claim your free parking at the concierge or information counter!

Free Parking At Shopping Malls Valid Till Min Spend Redemption Mon to Fri Sat Sun Alexandra Retail Centre Not stated None Automated 12pm to 2pm



6:30pm to 11pm 7am to 11pm Aperia Mall Not stated None Automated 6:30pm to 9:59pm First 3 hours Capitol Singapore Not stated None Automated First 2 hours Free Changi Airport Not stated $35 min spend by Mastercard



OR



$50 by other payment modes iChangi App

(200 redemptions daily) 2 hours Free



Only for Jewel, T1, T2 (2A & 2B), T3 (3A & 3B), T4 (4A) City Square Mall Not stated $30 min spend L2 info counter

(200 redemptions daily) 2 hours Free N.A. Clarke Quay Not stated None Automated 1 hour Free

(12:30pm to 3:30pm)



(6pm to 7pm) N.A. N.A. Downtown East Not stated None Automated 12pm to 2pm



9pm to 5am 9pm to 5am 9pm to 5am Esplanade Not stated None Automated 12pm to 3pm



6pm to 10pm The Grandstand Ongoing None None All-day Ikea Tampines Ongoing None None All-day

(7am to 11pm) IMM Not stated None Automated First 1 hour free First 2 hours free Jewel Changi Airport 11 July 2021 None Automated 10am to 11pm

(must exit before 11pm)



Only for Jewel or T1 carpark (B2 to B5) 31 March 2022 $50 min spend iChangi App 2 hours Free

(Mon to Thu)



Only for Jewel or T1 carpark (B3 to B5) N.A. Kallang Wave Mall Not stated $50 min spend Concierge

(10am to 10pm) 2 hours Free N.A. Katong Square Not stated None Automated 12pm to 2pm N.A. Marina Bay Link Mall Not stated $30 min spend B2 Concierge 30 minutes Free

(before 6pm)



4 hours Free

(after 6pm) 4 hours Free

(All-day) Marina Bay Sands Not stated $50 min spend Retail Concierge Counter at The Shoppes Mon to Thu

(All-day)



Fri

(before 5pm) N.A. Marina Square 30 June 2021 $20 min spend Customer Service Counter

(10am to 10pm) Mon to Thu

(250 redemptions daily)



Fri

(600 redemptions daily) Sat to Sun

(600 redemptions daily) Mustafa Centre Not stated None Automated First 1 hour free Paragon 31 July 2021 $100 min spend L1 Concierge 2 hours Free

(80 redemptions daily) 2 hours Free

(100 redemptions daily) Resorts World Sentosa Not stated $50 min spend

(at selected restaurants) From participating restaurants All-day Star Vista 30 June 2021 $30 min spend B1 Customer Service Counter

(10am to 9:30pm) 2 hours Free Suntec City 30 June 2021 $20 min spend Customer Service Counter

(10am to 10pm) All-day Zhongshan Mall Not stated $50 min spend Customer Service Counter 2 hours Free

Bonus: HDB free parking

Did you know that HDB offers Free Parking Scheme (FPS) at various HDB car parks on Sundays and public holidays?

Under the HDB FPS, you can enjoy free parking from 7am to 10:30pm on Sundays and public holidays in most HDB car parks.

Take note that this does not apply to parking lots reserved for season parking holders.

FYI: these lots are marked by red or bicoloured (red-and-white) lines.

To identify car parks with FPS, look out for the orange sign plate installed on main signboards like this:

PHOTO: HDB

Or you can use HDB's Centralised Map to locate the nearest FPS car park.

You're welcome!

This article was first published in Seedly.