Thrill or chill: Enjoy more for less at Resorts World Genting

Vacations can sometimes be a mixed bag when you're travelling with different personalities. Say, the adventurous one who always loves being on the go, to the ones who would rather sleep in or stop and smell the roses. But what if I told you there's a place that could whet both types of travellers' appetites?

If you're struggling to plan the perfect family getaway for the upcoming June holidays, look no further than Resorts World Genting (RWG)! In commemoration of the resort's Diamond Jubilee, guests can look forward to a series of exclusive promotions and events designed to create unforgettable memories.

Nestled amidst the lush greenery of the Titiwangsa Mountains, RWG has been Malaysia's premier integrated resort destination for six decades, as it celebrates its 60-year anniversary in 2025. With its combination of world-class entertainment, luxury accommodations, scenic nature trails and thrilling theme parks, RWG has something for everyone.

With just an hour's drive away from Kuala Lumpur, you would find yourself at 6,000 feet above sea level, enjoying the cool climate as Genting Highlands' remains a comfortable 15°C to 25°C throughout the entire year, even as the rest of Asia starts to warm up!

Whether you're an adrenaline junkie, a relaxed vacationer or someone looking for a mix of both, RWG offers the perfect setting to craft an unforgettable trip where you can enjoy more for a lot less with the whole family.

Unleash your adventurous spirit

If your idea of the perfect holiday involves heart-pounding excitement, RWG has curated experiences that will satiate your thirst for adventure.

1. Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park and Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park

Experience the magic of Genting SkyWorlds, a state-of-the-art theme park that brings your favourite cinematic universes to life. In celebrations of RWG's 60th anniversary, guests can enjoy special Diamond Jubilee promotions – RM120 (S$36) per one-day standard ticket for non-Malaysians – making it the perfect time to explore the park's thrilling rides and attractions.

From gravity-defying rollercoasters to movie-inspired themed zones, Genting SkyWorlds promises non-stop excitement for thrill seekers of all ages!

Besides, at the Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park, each of its 400,000 sq ft is filled with endless thrills for the entire family. There are rides for children, attractions for families and roller coasters for the adventurous – all the ingredients for the perfect family holiday!

Deals are only available from now till Aug 31, 2025.

Embrace serenity and luxury

Prefer a slower pace? RWG offers a wide selection of experiences for you to unwind, indulge and explore at a more relaxed tempo.

1. Crockfords Luxe Getaway – A Five-Star Retreat

For those who seek a time of indulgence with unparalleled luxury, Crockfords at RWG stands out as the only hotel in Malaysia to receive the Forbes 5-Star Award for seven consecutive years (2019-2025). Starting from RM1,750 (S$525) per room/night, guests are promised a soothing retreat with the Crockfords Luxe Getaway package, complete with elegantly designed suites, personalised services and exclusive amenities – it's the perfect escape for those looking to unwind in style!

What the package has in store for you:

One-night stay

Breakfast for two at Genting Palace by Crockfords

Evening Cocktail for two at Crockfords Club Lounge

Complimentary Parking

Wake up to a huge spread of delicious treats and end your nights with a boozy beverage – that's the definition of chill, if you ask me.

Staying period for this exclusive offer starts from now till Dec 31, 2025.

2. Unlimited X-Perience Pass – Leisure at Your Own Pace

For those who prefer a flexible itinerary, the Unlimited X-Perience Pass is an ideal way to enjoy RWG's myriad of offerings. Priced at just RM300 (S$90), guests can enjoy RM60 (S$18) off per room/night on Best Available Rates for Superior Deluxe rooms at Resorts World Awana (RWA) for non-stop relaxation, booking up to seven consecutive nights per transaction.

This offer is valid till Dec 31. All you have to do is download the RWG App and sign in to redeem the pass.

Follow these simple steps to claim your offer: Unlimited X-Perience Pass

3. Genting Nature Adventures: Awana Trail – Connect with Nature

For nature enthusiasts – or if you're looking to take a fresh breath of air – you can register for a two-hour guided tour on the Awana Trail around RWA that takes you through the lush forests of the highlands! Priced at just RM30 (S$9) per hotel guest and RM45 (S$14) per non-hotel guest, here's what you can do on this trail:

Observe exotic wildlife, including Siamangs and tropical birds

Breathe in fresh mountain air while hiking scenic trails

Reconnect with nature through an eco-friendly outdoor adventure

Capture stunning photography of misty landscapes

4. Enjoy exciting new flavours at Burger & Lobster

For all the foodies out there, come face-to-face with live lobsters at Burger & Lobster – transported from the deep Atlantic waters to your table 6,000 feet in the hills, now elevated with exciting new menu additions.

Savour The Chilli Lobster, exclusive only at Resorts World Genting. Indulge in the rich umami of the all-new XO Lobster or enjoy the bold fusion of Kimchi Roll, where lobster meets spicy kimchi and gochujang. For burger lovers, the Atomic Smash Burger delivers a perfectly caramelised patty with their signature Atomic sauce – a feast of flavours awaits!

Blending thrill and chill for everyone at affordable prices

With six decades of excellence, Resorts World Genting remains the ultimate destination for thrill seekers, relaxation lovers and families alike.

Whether it's embarking on thrilling rides at Genting SkyWorlds or enjoying a serene afternoon at the Awana Trail, RWG's packages are designed to foster togetherness and create lasting memories – ensuring that every guest, whether young at heart or an old soul, finds something to enjoy on a blissful vacation.

And with these exclusive promotions across its attractions and accommodations, you can indulge in premium experiences without stretching your budget – enjoying more for a lot less.

So, what's your adventure style? Pick your thrill, choose your chill and make unforgettable memories with Resorts World Genting!

For more information, check out the Resorts World Genting website.

This article is brought to you in partnership with Resorts World Genting.

sherly.goh@asiaone.com