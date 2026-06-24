Tiffany & Co. to open Blue Box Cafe in Singapore this July

Want to have breakfast at Tiffany's?

You'll be able to do that soon, as luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co. is set to open its first Blue Box Cafe in Singapore at Ion Orchard in mid-July, The Straits Times reported.

The opening will mark the brand's first cafe location in Southeast Asia. It had previously seen openings in other Asian cities including Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Inspired by the original cafe in New York City, the Singapore edition will occupy the top floor of Tiffany & Co.'s revamped flagship store in the mall.

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There, customers can enjoy a selection of dishes developed in collaboration with three-Michelin-starred restaurant Odette's chef-owner Julien Royer.

Last month, local lifestyle company The Lo & Behold Group put up a notice in search of a cook to prepare "mains (hot side), pastries, desserts, and baked goods" for Blue Box Cafe.

The launch comes amid a growing number of designer labels venturing into the F&B space in Singapore.

Just last year, fellow New York City-based luxury fashion house Coach opened a restaurant and cafe in Singapore.

Similarly, other brands such as Ralph Lauren, Audemars Piguet and Prada have also launched dining concepts here in recent years.

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carol.ong@asiaone.com