Tiger Balm a staple for House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy, here's why

Growing up in Singapore, you probably have a jar of Tiger Balm sitting in your bag or somewhere at home.

Now, it has made its way onto the set of HBO's award-winning TV series House of the Dragon — and it's a staple for Emma D'Arcy.

In Vanity Fair's recent interview video featuring the cast, Emma, who plays Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen in the fantasy series, was the first to be put in the spotlight during the "how well we know each other" segment.

When asked about Emma's "weirdest on-set habit", costar Matt Smith, who plays Rhaenyra's husband Daemon Targaryen, promptly answered.

"But it's not weird. It's practical," he said, "It's that you diffuse with Tiger Balm. It helps the migraines."

Emma had written down the answer "menthol balm".

"Headache Central over here," Emma said, adding that wearing wigs on set meant a "constant use" of Tiger Balm.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RlAD_bff3Bs[/embed]

In TikTok clip uploaded by a fan account, some netizens also took to the comments section to celebrate the use of the iconic menthol balm.

"Tiger Balm! Singapore represent," a netizen said, while another commented: "Tiger Balm queen."

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@emmadarcy_/video/7653602760817986837[/embed]

First developed by Chinese herbalist Aw Chu Kin in the early 1900s, Tiger Balm was brought to Singapore by his sons Aw Boon Haw and Aw Boon Par in 1926.

Its formulation includes herbal ingredients such as camphor, menthol, cajuput oil and clove oil, and is known to many Singaporeans as a household remedy for curing joint pains.

According to Haw Par Healthcare, which manages the brand, the medicated balm provides targeted pain relief for ailments such as muscle strain, neck pain, back pain as well as shoulder pain, and also helps with pre- and post-workout recovery.

Singapore theme park Haw Par Villa, built by Boon Haw for his younger brother, is also known as Tiger Balm Gardens.

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carol.ong@asiaone.com