From tiger-themed to timeless: 14 pretty red packets to collect this CNY

Red packets — they're the highlight of the Lunar New Year season for all of us single folks out there, and an expensive tradition for those who are married.

Beyond the cold, hard cash though, a big part of ang bao-giving is also choosing the right design. Here are some that caught our eye this year.

The most paw-some tiger ang baos

As the Year of the Tiger approaches, motifs of the big cat are everywhere. Some brands went the cute route, while some decided to highlight the animal's magnificence instead.

Lendlease

We're in love with these Lendlease red packets, which feature fortune cats dressed up as tigers.

To redeem a set, simply spend $80 at either Jem, Parkway Parade, 313@somerset or Paya Lebar Quarter.

Ode to Art

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Kimberly Anne Lim

It comes as no surprise that contemporary art gallery Ode to Art would come up with a unique red packet design — think a ferocious tiger with bright butterfly wings. The distinctive design is the the work of acclaimed Thai artist Phannapast Taychamaythakool, who has worked with huge brands like Gucci, Nike and Sulwhasoo.

Schroders

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Kimberly Anne Lim

Asset management company Schroders' tiger-themed ang bao has a more classic aesthetic, but we love the pops of teal and pink that add interest to the design.

Nickelodeon

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Kimberly Anne Lim

Everyone's favourite lasagna-loving cat makes a guest appearance on Nickelodeon's red packets, cosplaying a big cat of a different species. These are definitely collectibles for any Garfield fan.

National Heritage Board

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Kimberly Anne Lim

As part of the 2022 Museum Roundtable Lunar New Year Hongbao Campaign, the National Heritage Board has a whopping 35 different red packets featuring an adorable tiger touring each of the 35 participating museums.

From now till Feb 4, you can redeem them for free at each museum. If you want to get your hands on all 35 designs, you can also purchase the limited-edition collector's albums, which are going for $70 at Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall.

Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC)

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Kimberly Anne Lim

This classic design by SCCC is a collaboration between calligraphy master Yong Cheong Thye and illustrator Toby Tan, also known as Tobyato.

Pick them up for free at SCCC's reception area, while stocks last.

Milksha

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Kimberly Anne Lim

Besides a tiger striking a fortune cat pose, these red packets also feature the bubble tea chain's signature cow mascot.

To get your hands on them, simply spend a minimum of $8 in a single receipt.

Lifebuoy

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Kimberly Anne Lim

For kids, and adults, who love Disney, these ones from Lifebuoy are the perfect option. Part of the brand's collaboration with Disney, these red packets are emblazoned with the cutest Winnie the Pooh and Tigger graphics.

Spend a minimum of $8 on Lifebuoy's Disney products to redeem.

The classy ones you can still use after CNY

Tiger motifs are well and good, but sometimes, you just need something a little more timeless. These brands certainly understood the assignment with their elegant red packet designs.

KrisShop

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Kimberly Anne Lim

These red packets from KrisShop are the epitome of understated minimalism. The matte envelopes may look plain at first glance, but they feature beautiful, glossy batik patterns. We also love that they have a soft-touch finish, which adds a hint of luxury.

To redeem these, you'll have to spend a minimum of $100 on KrisShop.com.

Geneco

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Kimberly Anne Lim

Power company Geneco's red packets come in the prettiest shades of pink this year, and are meant to spread awareness on the importance of a sustainable living environment.

The red packets, which are made from recycled paper, feature four different native flora species.

Secretlab

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Kimberly Anne Lim

A gaming chair wouldn't exactly be the first thing you'd expect to see on a red packet, but it works. The clean design and champagne gold cardstock also make it a versatile option if you need red packets after the new year is over.

The cutest (non-tiger) ang baos

If minimalist designs aren't ticking your boxes, how about these adorable ones instead?

Foodpanda

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Kimberly Anne Lim

Pandas may not be in the Chinese zodiac, but we're not complaining about this one that's gracing foodpanda's red packets this year. After all, it's Pau-Pau, the brand's lovable new mascot.

White Restaurant

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Kimberly Anne Lim

The festive period is all about food, family and togetherness, and we love the fact that White Restaurant incorporated that on their red packets. The heartwarming designs feature different generations of a family brandishing platters of food.

From now till Feb 7, you can redeem these with a minimum spend of $50 at all White Restaurant outlets.

Most creative ang bao

Shopee

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Kimberly Anne Lim

Besides storing your money in them, you can also make it rain with Shopee's fun shaker red packets. Each red packet comes with a clear window so you can shake the golden coins inside to your heart's content.

The unique red packets are part of Shopee's Digital Chinatown initiative at Smith Street, running from Jan 17 to 30.

You can redeem the Shopee Shake red packets with any purchase at selected offline merchants located across Chinatown.

Each red packet also comes with a QR code, which will bring you to various Shopee Shake games for a chance to win 888,888 Shopee coins and other lucky draw prizes.

