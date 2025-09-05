TikToker sends 'sponge cake' resume to BreadTalk in bid to be 'unconventional and creative'

Crafting a resume can be a stressful affair, and job seekers often rack their brains thinking of ways to stand out from other candidates.

One TikToker, who goes by the handle Justcreatingmything, decided that the best way to apply for a job at F&B company BreadTalk would be to do a little arts and crafts.

In a video uploaded last Monday (Sept 1), he showed how he had made a 'sponge cake' as his application for the bakery.

"Everyone sends resumes... I sent BreadTalk a cake," he said in the caption.

To create the 'sponge cake', he took a yellow circular dishwashing sponge and painted on some "fake cream".

He also disguised his resume as a receipt and tucked it into the folds of the 'cake'.

After these were done, he packaged everything into a plastic cake box and mailed it off to BreadTalk.

The TikToker shared that a few days later, someone had scanned the QR code on the resume, but he did not receive a response to his resume.

"Still no word. Did it get read... or eaten?" he wrote.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Justcreatingmything, who declined to be named, shared that he had applied for a creative position in BreadTalk and had wanted to join the bakery because "they seemed to value creativity".

"I didn't want to just send a digital resume. I was curious if I could approach applications in a more unconventional and creative way," the TikToker shared.

"I was inspired by someone who mailed a half-printed resume, which made me think I can try something unconventional with my creativity and turn mine into a 'sponge cake' resume."



Previously, the TikToker had worked in in-house creative roles across industries like local food retail and transport.



Unfortunately, BreadTalk has yet to get back to him.

"I sent an email on Aug 8 about the cake resume. I haven't heard back since. Although I have moved on, I'm still curious what happened to it," he shared.

This isn't the only time he has gotten creative with a resume either.

"I sent a resume to SingPost disguised as a delivery van," he recounted.

"From the outside, it looked like I was the driver, but once you slide out the card inside, it revealed me seated at an office desk. They said they were impressed. More than anything, these projects are my way of exploring creativity through unconventional methods."

