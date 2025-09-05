TikToker sends 'sponge cake' resume to BreadTalk in bid to be 'unconventional and creative'

Crafting a resume can be a stressful affair, and job seekers often rack their brains thinking of ways to stand out from other candidates.
One TikToker, who goes by the handle Justcreatingmything, decided that the best way to apply for a job at F&B company BreadTalk would be to do a little arts and crafts.
In a video uploaded last Monday (Sept 1), he showed how he had made a 'sponge cake' as his application for the bakery.
"Everyone sends resumes... I sent BreadTalk a cake," he said in the caption.
To create the 'sponge cake', he took a yellow circular dishwashing sponge and painted on some "fake cream".
I disguised my resume as a spongecake and sent it to BreadTalk. 🍰 #spongecake #resume #jobhunt #breadtalk #relatable
He also disguised his resume as a receipt and tucked it into the folds of the 'cake'.
After these were done, he packaged everything into a plastic cake box and mailed it off to BreadTalk.
The TikToker shared that a few days later, someone had scanned the QR code on the resume, but he did not receive a response to his resume.
"Still no word. Did it get read... or eaten?" he wrote.
Speaking to AsiaOne, Justcreatingmything, who declined to be named, shared that he had applied for a creative position in BreadTalk and had wanted to join the bakery because "they seemed to value creativity".
Previously, the TikToker had worked in in-house creative roles across industries like local food retail and transport.
