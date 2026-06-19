Hong Kong restaurant Tim Ho Wan to shutter Plaza Singapura outlet after 13 years

Hong Kong restaurant Tim Ho Wan has been a "familiar face" at Plaza Singapura for more than 13 years, and also the brand's first overseas outlet when it ventured overseas in 2013.

When it opened, the restaurant drew three-hour-long queues, with Singaporean diners drawn by its marquee dishes and affordability.

But it's the time to say goodbye — the outlet will shut on July 12.

Over the past 13 years, Tim Ho Wan became a familiar dining destination for office workers in the area, students and especially families during the weekends.

"For many of us, Tim Ho Wan is a place dear to our hearts, where we have shared everyday meals with our loved ones, celebrated milestones, family gatherings and more," the restaurant said in a press statement on Thursday (June 18).

Explaining the reason behind the outlet's closure, Tim Ho Wan said it is "bowing out of the space" to make way for Plaza Singapura's upcoming rejuvenation and redevelopment plans.

Both Plaza Singapura and The Atrium@Orchard will undergo a $160million upgrade from the third quarter of 2026 to the fourth quarter of 2026, landlord CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust said in its business update on April 24.

It said the revamp is intended to enhance Plaza Singapura's position in Orchard Road through upgraded infrastructure and a refreshed tenant mix catering to both locals and tourists.

As part of its farewell, Tim Ho Wan also announced a customer appreciation dinner event at Plaza Singapura on its last day of operations, where customers can expect free-flow of selected dim sum and beverages, live music performance, exclusive goodie bag with merchandise and $30 voucher.

Tickets for the event are priced at $68 per person.

It will also launch a "13 days of gratitude" countdown, starting June 30, featuring a different Tim Ho Wan favourite on each day at 30 per cent discount.

With the closure of its Plaza Singapura outlet, Tim Ho Wan has eight outlets here —Westgate, Aperia, Tai Seng, Great World, Waterway Point, Jewel, MBS and Tampines 1.

The brand has more than 60 restaurants worldwide.

Address: 68 Orchard Road, Plaza Singapura, #01-29A/52, Singapore 238839

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm daily

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editor@asiaone.com