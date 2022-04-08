Time Heist Civic District: Channel your inner spy with a treasure hunt meets theatre gameplay in Singapore

We’d be lying if we told you we’re not suckers for good old spy thriller narratives – we’ve read it all in best-seller novels and seen it on screen. If you also dream of stepping into the exhilarating world of espionage and non-stop action yourself, do we have news for you.

Picture this: It’s 2055 and landmarks in Singapore have been mysteriously disappearing. A devious syndicate of time-bandits have travelled back in time to steal artefacts and destroy Singapore’s priced national monuments.

In dire need of help, The Ministry of Time Heritage needs you, the Time Agents of 2055 to step into the year 2022 and stop a maleficent Time Heist. Do you have what it takes to beat the nefarious syndicate and save the nation’s legacy?

PHOTO: Sight Lines Entertainment

Ushering in a new era of entertainment, Time Heist: Civic District is Singapore’s first outdoor treasure hunt meets virtual theatre game play, put together by Sight Lines Entertainment, in collaboration with Double Confirm Productions and Civic District Alliance (CDA). From March 31 till July 3, 2022, take to the trotting grounds of the neighbourhood and delve into the immersive gamification enriched with stories of Civic District’s historic architecture, heritage and lore.

Your mission: To save the Civic District

PHOTO: Sight Lines Entertainment

Five locations, one task and endless fun. In a race against time and space, Time Heist enlists you and your friends to save Singapore’s landmarks by putting your knowledge and mettle to the test.

Presented with a dossier, you and your team (best played in a team of four) travel back to the year 2022 as undercover agents. Your task? Gather the blueprints of the Asian Civilisations Museum, Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, National Gallery Singapore, The Arts House, and Victoria Theatre and Victoria Concert Hall, before the time-bandits do.

PHOTO: Sight Lines Entertainment

Players reinvent their experience of the city’s heart as the interactive game comes to life via a web link accessed through QR codes.

Led by Sight Lines Entertainment’s executive producer Derrick Chew and written by award-winning playwright Chong Tze Chien, and starring Hossan Leong, it’s treasure hunt mechanics coupled with multi-disciplinary storytelling at its best. Live elements and plot twists connected to real world locations while you solve intricate puzzles and side quests on your mobile devices.

For a holistic experience of the game and the Civic District, check out the Time Heist VIP Package ($100 per person, minimum four per package). Along with your game passes, it includes a specially crafted cocktail at Smoke & Mirrors and an authentic Peranakan set dinner at National Kitchen by Violet Oon. Pretty decent value for a day out, we reckon.

Reap your rewards!

PHOTO: Sight Lines Entertainment

To incentivise the process – though entertainment value might be enough – successful players get a stab at winning exciting prizes. Get your best spy-wear as the winners of the Best Dressed Group and Most Creative Group win a 2D1N stay at the Marina Bay Sands Deluxe Room for two.

The team above the rest can expect the grand prize, a 2D1N luxurious suite stay for four at Marina Bay Sands. This includes breakfast, dinner at one of Marina Bay Sand’s signature restaurants, plus entries to ArtScience Museum and the SkyPark Observation Deck during the stay.

To qualify, players will have to complete Time Heist: Civic District before July 3, 2022, 11.59pm, and must publish their entries via a public Instagram account.

Time Heist: Civic District runs now till July 3, 2022. Standard tickets are priced from $40 each ($50 for two and $54 for three). The Time Heist VIP Package is available at $100 per person (minimum four pax). Players are encouraged to get started anytime between 10am to 5pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.