A time-worn HDB maisonette, now a uber-cool haven for 2

PHOTO: Fifth Avenue Interior
Qanvast

With its double-sized bedroom and personal dance studio, this spacious retreat isn't your typical maisonette

Taking a look at the warm, welcoming interior of this HDB maisonette in Hougang, you wouldn't have guessed that it was previously an empty apartment with a worn out interior.

PHOTO: Fifth Avenue Interior

"It's an old property. I don't have an exact figure, but it's probably 20 years old or more," shares Fifth Avenues Interior's Royston Ho who worked with fellow designer Cerine Wee to create the two-storey home's new look. "Aside from updating the house, we also upgraded the upper floor so that it would better suit the owners' lifestyle."

To find out more about the entire makeover, we had a chat with Royston about everything that took place behind the scenes.

ABOUT THE DESIGN BRIEF

Royston (R): The owners of the house are a young couple and they are both sporty individuals. Basically, they asked for a tidy, modern-minimalist home with chill out areas where they can work and play in.

ON THE OVERALL AESTHETIC

PHOTO: Fifth Avenue Interior

R: To match the clean look, all the colours in the house were kept to neutrals. On top of that, dark wood was included as a warm contrast and to give the surroundings some cosiness.

ON CHANGES MADE

R: There are a couple of new features added to the balcony, living room and the kitchen.

For the living room, glass casement doors were added to partition the balcony area and we installed new vinyl flooring to replace the original floor tiles.

But aside from that, there wasn't much else done so that we could keep the design of the space simple - it's also why there isn't much furniture here, just a modular sofa and a small study table.

PHOTO: Fifth Avenue Interior

On the other hand, the kitchen's renovation was a little bit more extensive. It was opened up so that an island could be built there, which the owners use as an 'office-style' break area when they are working from home; I believe they actually spend more time (working) here than in the living room.

Moving on to the upper floor, that is where most of the renovation work took place.

PHOTO: Fifth Avenue Interior

When you go up the stairs and turn left, that's where the dance studio is. The female homeowner is actually a pole dancing enthusiast and that's where she practices.

This room was originally the master bedroom and there was a connected toilet. But because it has been sealed up, the dance studio is now its own space.

Towards the right of the upper floor's stairway, there were two common bedrooms. Now, they are a single space. One half of it is a cosy corner that the owners use for movie nights; the other half is where the see-through wardrobe and bathroom are.

The toughest part about renovating the house was definitely combining the original master bathroom and common bathroom to create a larger en suite - that was quite tricky because we had to consult and update HDB on the works that were being done.

There was also the challenge of fitting in the bathtub and ensuring the waterproofing would work.

We eventually solved the space issue by extending the wall where the vanity is now outwards, so some of the original passageway (space) is now part of the bathroom.

ON RENOVATION CHALLENGES

R: Combining the two toilets on the second floor was definitely difficult, but constructing the bathroom downstairs was tough too.

PHOTO: Fifth Avenue Interior

Believe it or not, there was originally no toilet there; it was just a utility area where you could place a washing machine. To install the toilet bowl, we had to pipe out the sewage mains and create a new outlet so that a wall-hung model could be connected.

TO SUM UP

R: I think the entire experience was quite eye-opening, mostly because it was challenging and there was plenty to learn.

However, the best bit of it all was working with the homeowners because they were really involved throughout the renovation.

They were proactive about choosing the colours, lights, decor - all of that. And that's really the key to achieving a dream home because your decisions play a part in the final result.

This article was first published in Qanvast. 

More about

Home works
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Widow, 84, almost cheated of $47,000 in renovation scam
Widow, 84, almost cheated of $47,000 in renovation scam
Jaywalking pedestrian sent flying after being hit by car along Balestier Road
Jaywalking pedestrian sent flying after being hit by car along Balestier Road
DJ Bernard Lim set to remarry and adopt Thai girlfriend&#039;s niece
DJ Bernard Lim set to remarry and adopt Thai girlfriend's niece
Singaporean children at higher risk of speech and language delays due to excessive screen time
Singaporean children at higher risk of speech and language delays due to excessive screen time
Singapore families can now share their mobile plans to save money
Singapore families can now share their mobile plans to save money
Woman in China loses leg after getting trapped in escalator, but witnesses say it was her fault
Woman in China loses leg after getting trapped in escalator, but witnesses say it was her fault
Singapore homeowners share the best things they bought for their BTO flat
Singapore homeowners share the best things they bought for their BTO flat
Malaysian cancer survivor dies days after wisdom tooth extraction
Malaysian cancer survivor dies days after wisdom tooth extraction
7 subtle sales techniques Don Don Donki outlets in Singapore use to get you to spend more
7 subtle sales techniques Don Don Donki outlets in Singapore use to get you to spend more
Carina Lau owns diamond tiara said to cost $1.7m; shares even husband Tony Leung doesn&#039;t know the price
Carina Lau owns diamond tiara said to cost $1.7m; shares even husband Tony Leung doesn't know the price
Meet the most self-entitled pedestrian ever at Balestier Road
Meet the most self-entitled pedestrian ever at Balestier Road
Manchester United remind Singapore again and again they beat us 8-1
Manchester United remind Singapore again and again they beat us 8-1

LIFESTYLE

A time-worn HDB maisonette, now a uber-cool haven for 2
A time-worn HDB maisonette, now a uber-cool haven for 2
Laundry hacks you should know
Laundry hacks you should know
Daiso&#039;s new store ThreePpy opens in Funan Mall - worth a visit?
Daiso's new store ThreePpy opens in Funan Mall - worth a visit?
This travel subscription gives you unlimited stays in 5-star hotels and resorts for $3.4k a month
Now you can pay $3.4k a month for unlimited stays in 5-star hotels and resorts

Home Works

Complete first-timers’ guide to buying a new executive condominium (EC) in Singapore
Complete first-timers’ guide to buying a new executive condominium (EC) in Singapore
A time-worn HDB maisonette, now a uber-cool haven for 2
A time-worn HDB maisonette, now a uber-cool haven for 2
8 penthouses that show what life at the top is like in Singapore
8 penthouses that show what life at the top is like in Singapore
House Tour: $30,000 reno cost for this 2-storey terrace revamp
House Tour: $30,000 reno cost for this 2-storey terrace revamp

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Original &#039;Captain Marvel&#039; Bryan Robson: My grandson can&#039;t understand why people call me that
'Captain Marvel' Bryan Robson picks his next Man U captain
What type of HDB flats can single Singaporeans buy?
What type of HDB flats can single Singaporeans buy?
Genius or reckless? Chinese boy, 13, attempts to pilot 2 planes by himself
Genius or reckless? Chinese boy, 13, attempts to pilot 2 planes by himself
8-year-old boy in China found with broken needle lodged in his neck for 6 years
8-year-old boy in China found with broken needle lodged in his neck for 6 years

SERVICES