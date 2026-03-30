'One last chapter': Tiny Away Escape at Lazarus Island to close after January 2027

If you're planning a staycation surrounded by nature, you may want to make a booking soon.

After three years of operations, Tiny Away Escape @ Lazarus Island has announced that it will be closing next year.

Bookings for the tiny houses are open until Jan 31, 2027, the company said in a social media post on Friday (March 27).

"Since opening in May 2023, this little island stay has been part of many meaningful moments, including special memories shared by paw parents and their fur kids," it wrote.

"As this chapter begins to wind down, there is still time for a few more ferry rides, quiet walks by the shore, and peaceful mornings on the island."

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The company encouraged holidaymakers to book a stay for "one last chapter on Lazarus Island" before they wind down operations.

AsiaOne has reached out to Big Tiny for more details.

Tiny Away Escape @ Lazarus Island was developed by Singapore-based ecotourism start-up Big Tiny. It was also part of the Sentosa Development Corporation's plans to develop the Southern Islands for eco-tourism.

The five tiny houses were built using sustainable materials such as recycled plastic and wood fibre, and they run mainly on power generated by solar panels.

These tiny houses, measuring about 150 sq ft, can accommodate between two and four guests, as well as their pets. Each one also has a unique theme, including retro, industrial, and modern.

Prices start from $284 per night.

To access these tiny houses on Lazarus Island, guests can hop on a 15-minute boat ride from Sentosa Jetty @ Cove or take a 20-minute journey from Marina South Pier.

Address: 11A Pulau Seringat, Singapore 099556

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melissateo@asiaone.com