Tiong Bahru Bakery VivoCity offering $1 croissants to first 300 customers on June 1

Flaky on the outside while rich and buttery on the inside, the croissant is a decadent option when looking for a quick breakfast munch or evening snack.

Unfortunately, this popular French pastry isn't exactly the cheapest food option out there.

But one of Singapore's most iconic bakery chains, Tiong Bahru Bakery has an offer that is likely to set tongues wagging.

Head over to its newest outlet at VivoCity on June 1, and you'll be able to grab a croissant for just $1.

The outlet only just opened on May 22.

This offer is available to the first 300 customers who visit the outlet from 10am.

In case you were thinking of wiping out all the croissants, note that each customer can enjoy up to two of these buttery beauties at $1++ each.

Prominent in the local cafe scene

Tiong Bahru Bakery requires little introduction to cafe aficionados.

In 2012, it began as a quaint cafe in the hip Tiong Bahru neighbourhood, a stone's throw away from the popular Tiong Bahru Market.

Its signature croissants are made from French flour and butter, and are revered by pastry lovers.

"The croissants are freshly made, which are very flavourful, crispy on the outside and soft [on] the inside," a satisfied customer shared on Google review.

Another netizen had a similarly positive experience, noting how "consistently great" the croissants are at Tiong Bahru Bakery.

On its official website, Tiong Bahru Bakery has a general bread storage guide for its baked goods.

It is best to wrap your croissants tightly in an airtight bag.

Reheating it is simple enough. Just two to three minutes in an oven at 160 degrees Celsius or five to eight minutes if the pastry is from the fridge.

Not an April Fool's joke

It wasn't too long ago that Tiong Bahru Bakery ran a limited-time promotion.

All you had to do was order a beverage from any outlet on April 1, and you'd get a week's worth of free croissants.

Several people took to TikTok to share just how long the queues were, with the line at the original Tiong Bahru outlet snaking past several shops and onto the main road.

It seemed that some weren't in it for the croissants at all.

Tiong Bahru Bakery's croissant redemption cards were spotted on Carousell where they were being sold for between $12 and $20.

Address: 1 Harbourfront Walk #01-188B VivoCity, Singapore 098585

Opening hours: 7:30am to 10pm

ALSO READ: Are 'crolls' the new cruffins? Here's where to get those trendy round croissants in Singapore

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.