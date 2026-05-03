Tips on buying a used car in Singapore

Whether you are buying your first car, upgrading, or just bored of your current ride, here’s how to navigate the used car market like a pro.

Buying a used car in Singapore can feel overwhelming, especially with fluctuating COE prices and a highly competitive resale market. Whether you’re a first-time buyer or upgrading your current ride, knowing what to look out for can save you from costly mistakes.

Today’s car buyers are more research-driven, value-conscious, and informed than ever before. According to the SmartBuy Guide 2026, motorists are no longer just hunting for the lowest price — they are prioritising reliability, transparency, and long-term value.

So, how do you buy a used car in Singapore with confidence? Here are some tips for you.

1.Do your research before visiting dealerships

The good old days of strolling down the rows of dealerships at The Grandstand without any preparations are long gone.

In today's modern vehicle shopping, most buyers spend two to four weeks researching online — comparing listings via apps like Motorist, watching reviews, and shortlisting options before stepping into a showroom.

By the time you visit a dealer, you should already have a rough sense of market pricing, your preferred model or type of vehicle, and the dealer's reputation.

It is also important to understand your own consumer rights, like Singapore's lemon law, which protects buyers if defects are discovered within six months of purchase.

To minimise the risks, you are encouraged to engage with reputable and accredited dealers. Organisations like the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) promote fair trading practices and recommend CaseTrust-accredited dealers, who follow standardised agreements and transparent practices.

You may also refer to the full version of the SmartBuy Guide 2026 for our curated list of Motorist Star Dealers, who are recognised by consumers for their excellence in customer service and transparency.

2.Request for a vehicle inspection before placing a deposit

Before committing financially, buyers should always request a proper vehicle inspection. This ensures that the car’s condition matches what was advertised and helps uncover issues that may not be visible during a test drive or viewing session.

Engaging third-party inspection services such as VICOM or STA can provide a comprehensive and unbiased assessment of the vehicle’s mechanical and physical condition.

3.Understand your needs before choosing a used car

Before browsing listings or arranging viewings, it is important to define the purpose of your purchase. In Singapore, most used car buyers are existing owners upgrading for comfort, space, or lifestyle needs, while about 1 in 5 are first-time buyers prioritising affordability and practicality

Understanding your priorities early helps narrow your options and prevents overspending on features you may not need.

4.Look beyond the price and focus on long-term value instead

While price remains important in this costly city, it is no longer the sole deciding factor. Motorists today are increasingly evaluating practical considerations such as fuel efficiency, resale value, brand reliability, vehicle features, warranty, and service packages.

This is especially true for hybrid and electric vehicle (EV) buyers, who are more conscious of long-term ownership costs.

Japanese brands such as Toyota, Honda, and Mazda continue to dominate the used car market due to their reliability and cost-effectiveness. At the same time, newer entrants like BYD and Tesla are gaining traction among buyers exploring EV options.

Ultimately, the goal is no longer to find the cheapest car, but the one that offers the best value over time.

5.Choose trusted and transparent used car dealers

Trust plays a crucial role in the car-buying journey. Buyers today place high value on dealers who are transparent about pricing and fees, clear about the vehicle's history and mileage, and upfront about loan terms and warranty coverage.

Online platforms and reviews have become key tools, especially for younger buyers, to assess a dealer’s credibility before making a visit.

On the other hand, vague information, unclear terms, and poor documentation are often red flags that buyers should beware of.

6.Check your car's trade-in value before committing

For many buyers, trading in their existing vehicle is part of the purchase journey. While most motorists feel they receive fair value, a lack of transparency remains a common concern, with demand for greater clarity on how the trade-in numbers are derived.

To avoid accepting an unfair trade, buyers should utilise online valuation tools like Motorist to benchmark their car's worth and compare at least two valuations from similar sources. It is also recommended to ask dealers how their offer is calculated before accepting the deal to avoid being undervalued.

When reviewing an offer, be sure to pay attention to the COE validity period, market demand, and current resale trends.

Dealers who clearly explain these factors help buyers make more informed and confident decisions.

As the used car market continues to evolve, understanding how fellow buyers think, compare, and decide is becoming increasingly important. The SmartBuy Guide 2026 explores these trends in greater detail, offering a closer look at the data behind today’s buying decisions.

[[nid:730445]]

This article was first published in Motorist.