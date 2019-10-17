Tips every Singaporean needs to know to take your relationship to the next level

While the American TV show, The Bachelor, may not be the best inspiration for dating tips, the recent Japanese version of the show proved to be far more wholesome and left us with many warm fuzzy feelings.
While you might not be vying for a guy’s attention with 19 other women, there are still dating tips that you can pick up from the show that are relevant IRL.
Here are a few tips we’ve learnt from The Bachelor Japan to help you reel in that special someone.
1. TELL THEM HOW YOU FEEL
Nobody can read minds. If you’ve been seeing someone for a while, and you’re ready to take things to the next level, it’s important to have an open and honest conversation with them to give them a sense on where you stand, and where you want to go.
If they feel the same way, score! And if they don’t, then you know it’s time to tap out before you get in too deep.
2. TAKE NOTE OF YOUR STRENGTHS AND WEAKNESSES
It’s a bold move to be able to be vulnerable enough to tell someone you’re seeing that you may not be the best at certain things.
Maybe you’re not that great at communicating, or a past encounter has left you with issues around trust. It’s important to let the other person know.
A relationship is truly a partnership, at the end of the day.
3. DISCUSS YOUR LOVE LANGUAGES
There are five love languages; Words of Affirmation, Acts of Service, Receiving Gifts, Quality Time, and Physical Touch.
Knowing yours and your partner’s love languages can help you take your relationship to the next level. Unsure what your love language is?
Take this online quiz to find out.
4. KEEP THINGS EXCITING
Once you fall into a routine, you may find you end up staying in bed and watching Netflix every day, or heading to the same restaurant for Saturday date night. It's important to throw a wrench into your routine every now and then. Take your partner on a romantic getaway, or do a challenging physical activity, like bubble soccer or ice skating. Stepping out of your comfort zones may allow you to glean unexpected things about your bae. 5. IT'S ALL ABOUT THE LITTLE THINGS While we always appreciate a huge romantic gesture, relationships are built on the little things that occur day-to-day. Making a thoughtful handmade gift or cooking your love's favourite dish may seem like small, forgettable actions, but they convey true appreciation and may just be a more powerful way to nurture your relationship.
The Bachelor Japan airs on on TLC (SingTel TV Channel 254) on Thursdays at 9pm.
This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.