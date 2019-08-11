Tips to live your best life as a "self-partnered" woman in Singapore

It’s so easy to get wrapped up in an ideal — something that you think would make everything better.

If you had a partner, you’d do more. Go out more. See more.

You easily put your future in the hands of someone imaginary, assuming that once you find ‘the one’, everything will fall into place.

It definitely will not be the case.

Sorry to burst that bubble, but the only person who can make you complete is you. Which is actually really awesome!

Because it means your happiness will never depend on someone else. It’s always in your own hands.

Rather than wait for someone else to come along, live in reality instead. See your life as it is now, fulfilled and whole.

Easier said than done right? Keep reading…

LOVE YOURSELF JUST AS YOU ARE, NO PLUS ONE NEEDED

The fast-track way to slaying at being single is first accepting that you are single.

Sounding easier than it is, but being happy without someone else around you is the key core value you need to master.