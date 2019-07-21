Tired of city life? Here are 11 family-friendly farms in Singapore for a one-day getaway

Contrary to popular belief, farms in Singapore are not just limited to agricultural farms. You might think that you will only see endless rows of onions or radishes, but in this urban city, goat farms, crocodile farms, and a tortoise museum exists as well. The best part is, you can interact with animals and even feed them. Farms are highly engaging places for children to learn first-hand where their food comes from.

Some farms sell produce as well, so if you are thinking of getting your weekly groceries from a farm, you can be assured of its quality. Here are 11 farms you can visit whenever you want to take a break from city life.

AGRICULTURAL FARMS

1. BOLLYWOOD VEGGIES

This organic farm in the Kranji countryside is one of the most popular vegetable farms in Singapore, with an average rating of 4.4 stars on Google reviews. This isn't just an ordinary farm though, as it boasts a bistro serving up reasonably priced local and fusion cuisine. Here, you will get to enjoy dishes such as the Nasi Lemak platter, which includes rice that has been coloured by organic blue pea flowers. The group activities are affordable, so you do not have to worry about burning a hole in your wallet. So, get your hands dirty with the children by participating in the potting session where you get to grow your own herb or make your own terrarium.

Opening Hours: Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, Wednesdays to Fridays (8am - 5.30pm), Saturdays and Sundays (8am - 6.30pm)

Location: 100 Neo Tiew Rd, Singapore 719026

Price: FREE admission during opening hours, some activities need payment. For group activities (minimum of 20 people), price ranges from below $10 to more than $50, depending on the type of tour.

2. QUAN FA ORGANIC FARM

Although Quan Fa has grown from a small organic vegetable retailer to one of the leading distributors in Singapore today, the vegetables, spices, and herbs sold here are budget-friendly. Large families with many mouths to feed can consider buying their greens at Quan Fa or use their online mart. A 250g packet ofkai lancosts $3.30 while a 200g pack of western kale only sells for $6. At the farm, children will get the opportunity to harvest their own vegetables or sprouts.

Opening Hours: Closed on weekdays, Saturdays and Sundays (9.30am - 5pm)

Location: 35 Murai Farmway, Singapore 709145

Price: FREE admission during opening hours. Group activities (minimum of 20 people) costs $10 to $24 for each person, depending on the type of tour.

3. OH' FARMS

Unlike most farms, Oh' Farms has a butterfly lodge for visitors to observe butterflies fly freely in a flight cage. You will get to learn how butterflies interact with plants and nature and appreciate the beauty of Singapore's butterfly fauna. Entrance to the lodge is only $5, but you'll receive a lifetime of memories with your family. There is also a hydroponics farm if you are keen to learn how herbs and spices are grown using the latest technological advancements.

Opening Hours: Mondays to Saturdays (8am - 5pm), closed on Sundays

Location: 14A Bah Soon Pah Rd, Singapore 769970

Price: FREE admission during operating hours, but tour programmes require a fee. The Herbs and Spices tour costs $4 while the Plant-your-own-herb tour costs $10.

4. CITIZEN FARM

Citizen Farm prides itself as a community of farmers that aims to encourage people to thrive on sustainable, safe, and locally-grown fresh food. This farm is probably one of the few that has a large variety of workshops for you to choose from. For instance, you can learn how to grow microgreens, how to grow mushrooms at home, and learn the steps of composting. There are also unique activities such as farm-to-bar cocktail making and making your own dried flower sun catcher.

Opening Hours: Weekdays (9am - 6pm), closed on weekends

Location: 60 Jln Penjara Singapore 149375

Price: Prices for tours and workshops vary.

ANIMAL FARMS

5. HAY DAIRIES GOAT FARM

Hay Dairies is Singapore's only goat farm. There are more than 800 goats of differing breed originating from the United States. You will have the opportunity to interact with the goats, or if you'll like to feed them, you can buy a pack of hay. Farm tours are free for groups smaller than 10, but if you come in a group larger than 10, all participants will receive a bottle of fresh milk and a souvenir. The morning package includes a viewing session of the goat's milking process, so it is slightly more expensive than the afternoon package which is simply a walk around the farm.

Opening Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays to Sundays (9am - 4pm), closed on Tuesdays

Location: 3 Lim Chu Kang Lane 4, Singapore 718859

Price: FREE admission for groups smaller than 10. For groups with more than 10 people, prices vary.

6. THE LIVE TURTLE AND TORTOISE MUSEUM OF SINGAPORE

The Live Turtle and Tortoise Museum recently shifted to ORTO this year. At this one-of-a-kind museum, visitors will see terrapins and soft-shell turtles, Sulcata tortoises, Golden Temple turtles, and more. Be entertained for hours as you touch and feed these cute reptiles, while learning the importance of rescuing and rehabilitating them. If the name of this museum rings a bell to you, it is because it made the news last year after museum owner Connie Tan posted an appeal on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's Facebook page, requesting for a new home for her turtles after facing the threat of eviction at the Chinese Gardens.

Opening Hours: 10am - 6pm daily

Location: 81 Lor Chencharu, #01-16 ORTO, Singapore 769198

Price: Standard rate: $14 for adults, $10 for children aged 3 to 6 years old. Singapore Residents: $10 for adults, $6 for children aged 3 to 6 years old and seniors aged 60 and above. Tour group discounts are applicable too. You can view the full list here.

7. THE ANIMAL RESORT

If you are looking to go to a farm with a rustic feel to it, The Animal Resort is a lovely place to be surrounded by free-roaming ducks and chickens. There are also rabbits, guinea pigs, parrots, and even a retired racing horse. This is a mini zoo for children to get acquainted with animals and wildlife.

Opening Hours: Weekdays (10am - 5pm), weekends (10am - 6pm)

Location: 81 Seletar West Farmway 5, Singapore 798058

Price: FREE admission during opening hours, but you can support the farm by buying food from the store to feed the animals.

8. DAIRY FOLKS

If you’re in Lim Chu Kang and hear the distant moo of a cow, you may not be dreaming! Established before the war in... Posted by Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth - MCCY on Thursday, 12 April 2018

Dairy folks is a farm and local milk supplier in Singapore. They sell fresh milk with no preservatives or additives. At this rustic farm, you will get to see more than a hundred Holstein Friesian cows. If you are lucky, you might get to see the cows feeding on freshly-cut grass. Every day without fail, the farm will also milk the cows twice. You can even buy some of their products, such as DairyFolks fresh milk or ice cream.

Opening Hours: No fixed hours, call before going

Location: 5 Lim Chu Kang Lane 8A, Singapore 719608

Price: FREE admission during opening hours, but there are no tours available.

9. JURONG FROG FARM

Founded in 1981, Jurong Frog Farm remains the only frog farm in Singapore. Explore the world of frogs through hands-on tours with live displays and demonstration. You will also get to see how frogs camouflage in their natural environment. Bring your kids along as they will get to find out why the tails of tadpoles "disappear" and learn how do frogs breathe through their skin. If you are a lover of frog porridge, you'll be happy to know that this farm supplies their frogs to local eateries. If you want to feed the frogs, each box of frog feed only costs $2.

Opening Hours: Closed on Mondays, Tuesdays to Sundays (9am - 5.30pm)

Location: 56 Lim Chu Kang Lane 6, Singapore 719164

Price: FREE admission during opening hours, but individual and group tour/activity prices vary.

10. QIAN HU FISH FARM