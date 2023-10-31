Tired of JB? TikTok user shows what Singaporeans can do with 1 night and a passport

It's understandable to get that feeling of wanderlust after another gruelling week at work.

But now that you've got some time over the weekend, you aren't exactly jumping at the idea of yet another trip across the Causeway to Johor Bahru.

Singaporean TikTok user Theleeperspective might have the answer in Kluang, a district in Johor located further up north.

He posted a minute-long clip on Monday (Oct 30) on what the town has to offer.

All you need is one night and a passport.

Getting there shouldn't be too much of a hassle.

Theleeperspective suggests taking the KTMB Shuttle Tebrau and Ekspres Selatan trains, from Woodlands to Kluang via JB Sentral transport hub.

Train tickets would set you back around $18 while the journey to Kluang, once you are in Malaysia, should take roughly two hours.

Hop on an early morning train and you'd arrive in Kluang at the perfect breakfast timing.

Try out the famous Kluang RailCoffee, located at the train station itself, to get your weekend getaway started.

This local institution has been operating since 1938 and began as a canteen for British soldiers.

Nowadays, it serves local favourites like half-boiled kampung eggs, nasi lemak bungkus and kaya butter bun.

If you're a coffee lover, wash down those breakfast goodies with a cup of kopi.

Theleeperspective mentioned that there's value in simply strolling around Kluang, just to enjoy the famous street murals the town's back alley has to offer.

Foodies would be glad to know that Kluang has plenty of cafes and bakeries to try out such as the Talula Hill Farm Cafe.

Nestled on top of a hill, this cafe uses ingredients grown organically from their farm garden.

As for accommodation, staying the night at any hotel of your choice in Kluang should be between $15 and $35, according to Theleeperspective.

In the comments section, netizens were excited at the thought of Kluang as a future travel destination.

It seemed like many had not considered this nearby town for a weekend trip so it was understandable that they came with questions.

One netizen, who headed up to Kluang last year, seemed a happy visitor and listed out the activities they got up to during the trip.

"It was a one night stay. We drove through the plantations and visited the coffee factory. Had fun," they commented.

So whenever you find yourself wanting to declare how boring Singapore or Johor Bahru is, it might be time to book those Kluang train tickets.

AsiaOne has reached out to Theleeperspective for more information.

