'Tis the season: Christmas gift ideas for 2025

This season, we're slowing down to savour the joy of giving, not just the act, but the intention. If you're searching for meaningful Christmas gift ideas for 2025, from a handcrafted ceramic that adds quiet charm to a home, a skincare ritual that invites a moment of pause, or an artwork that speaks louder than words, the best gifts are the ones that linger long after they're unwrapped.

Our curated guide brings together soulful finds for her, for him and for anyone in between; thoughtful gestures for mothers, partners, siblings and chosen family.

From independent makers to design‑forward brands, each piece carries its own story, made to delight, inspire and connect.

Kapuuut's Handmade Ceramics

There's poetry in imperfection and Kapuuut's handmade ceramics embody that philosophy with warmth and whimsy. Founded by Dara, a ceramicist and UX designer, Kapuuut blurs the line between function and art, turning clay into everyday objects that feel personal, playful and soulful.

Each piece from quirky mugs and bowls to sculptural decor carries its own personality, with subtle irregularities that speak to the hands that shaped it.

Whether it's a cosy cup for morning coffee, a tactile catch‑all tray or an unexpected objet d'art, these tactile ceramics make thoughtful Christmas gifts for friends and family who appreciate handmade beauty and mindful living. They're gifts that linger long after the holidays.

GOFY Art Prints & Wall Goods

For those who cherish creativity and expressive spaces, GOFY brings a curated world of art prints and lifestyle pieces created by Southeast Asian artists.

Born in Singapore, GOFY champions emerging and established creatives by offering premium wall art, posters and collectible prints that blend modern aesthetics with cultural nuance, from minimalist abstractions to playful reimaginings of familiar scenes.

Each piece invites connection, conversation and character into any home or office, making it a thoughtful and personal gift for friends, partners or family who appreciate art with meaning. From a striking print to elevate a living room or a quirky artwork to enliven a workspace, GOFY's offerings help make everyday surroundings feel more intentional and inspired.

baroma Discovery Sets

Fragrance becomes a memory with baroma's Discovery Sets, a refined curation of artisanal Asian scents designed to evoke emotion, heritage and presence. For her, notes of winter jasmine and romantic florals invite warmth and nostalgia. For him, smoky woods and aquatic freshness offer a confident, adventurous profile.

Whether you're gifting a loved one or inviting her into a new scent ritual, this set is a meaningful gesture of self-expression. Beautifully packaged, it's an elegant entry into the world of niche perfumery, one that speaks to the heart as much as the senses.

Halo Filtered Showerhead

A simple upgrade that transforms everyday showers into rituals of care. Halo's dual-filtered showerhead removes 99.9 per cent of chlorine, heavy metals and other skin-aggravating impurities, a game changer for anyone with sensitive skin or dry hair.

Designed by the founder Noa, who lives with mild eczema, the showerhead is more than a wellness tool; it's a form of gentle protection. Users have reported clearer skin, stronger hair and fewer flare-ups with results felt in just a few weeks. With a sleek, modern design in matte black or brushed chrome, it's an elegant gift for anyone who deserves better water, be it your partner, your mum or yourself.

The Bath Business premium body & bath essentials

Turn everyday routines into moments of self‑care with The Bath Business, a Singapore‑based purveyor of premium body wash and bath products made for all skin types.

Their carefully curated range includes hydrating body washes that combine nourishing ingredients like chamomile, witch hazel and plant‑based cleansers with uplifting fragrances, a thoughtful gift for anyone who delights in daily rituals of refreshment and relaxation.

From indulgent, silky formulas that leave skin soft and scented long after your shower to playful Pop Series shower gels enriched with Aloe Vera and Vitamin B5, these bath essentials bring a little luxury to the ordinary. Perfect for anyone on your list who deserves a touch of everyday pampering.

Dr. Hauschka Natural Skincare Essentials

For anyone who values gentle, thoughtful care, Dr. Hauschka's botanical skincare range has been a trusted companion on many skin journeys especially for combination and sensitive skin. Rooted in holistic formulations and crafted with medicinal plant extracts, their ritual‑worthy products balance, nourish and support the skin's natural rhythms.

Favourites like the Cleansing Balm melt away impurities while keeping skin soft and hydrated; the Cleansing Cream refreshes without stripping; and the Melissa Day Cream offers calming hydration with a touch of herbal serenity. Whether gifted to a skincare novice or a seasoned enthusiast, these timeless essentials offer a nurturing experience that elevates everyday routines into mindful self‑care.

Nowhere Baths gift cards

For moments that go beyond material gifts, give the gift of calm. Nowhere Baths' gift cards unlock access to deeply restorative bath and wellness experiences rooted in therapeutic soaking, intentional relaxation and sensory renewal.

From a warm soak after long weeks, a shared spa‑like escape, to a gentle reset from the everyday grind, these vouchers allow your loved ones to choose how they unwind. Perfect for partners, close friends, or anyone who values self‑care and well‑being.

Late For School Handmade Crochet Bags

In a world of mass production, Late For School is a breath of something slower, softer and more soulful. Each bag is crocheted by hand in Singapore by Wendy Limery, whose approach to craft blends playfulness with purpose.

Using low-waste, durable materials, her pieces feel nostalgic yet fresh, tactile expressions of time, care and curiosity. With only a handful of bags available, these are keepsakes that go beyond function: gifts that speak to personality and intention.

While there's no webstore yet, insider news hints at one launching soon. For now, orders are placed through a simple form or catch Wendy and her creations in person at Secret Santai Market, Dec 21 in Singapore.

Hayaqi Global‑Ethnic Fashion Pieces

For couples who celebrate connection as much as style, Hayaqi offers handcrafted fashion that feels both soulful and shared. Rooted in a harmony between tradition and modernity, each limited‑edition piece, from relaxed coordinated sets to striking two‑piece outfits, is made in small batches with authentic handwoven fabrics and cultural motifs that tell a story of heritage and craftsmanship.

From coordinated looks that echo a shared aesthetic to individual pieces rich in artisanal texture and global influence, Hayaqi's collection adds presence and personality to any wardrobe.

OliveAnkara accessories

Gifting with soul. OliveAnkara's accessories infuse festive giving with colour, craft, and cultural celebration. From bold scrunchies and printed bags to statement headwraps and bracelets, each piece is handcrafted using African wax prints and designed to add a vibrant spark to any outfit.

For something unisex and street-style ready, their reversible bucket hats made from upcycled fabrics are a standout. Breathable, unique and made in limited runs, they're perfect for men and women who value sustainability and style. Whether you're shopping for a fashion-forward daughter, a globe-trotting son or your effortlessly cool partner, these are Christmas gift ideas with meaning.

Project Coal hand‑dyed bags & textiles

Rooted in slow craft and natural beauty, Project Coal is a Singapore‑born art and textile studio that celebrates the alchemy of natural dyes and botanical pigments. Each piece emerges from an intuitive, hands‑on process using plant‑based colours and fibres, resulting in unique products that feel soulful and deeply textured like wearable art with a story to tell.

Standout pieces in the collection include one‑of‑a‑kind hand‑dyed bags, such as the Embroidered Sling series, where earthy dyes and subtle embroidery bring personality to everyday accessories.

These bags are tactile expressions of creativity and craft, making them meaningful gifts for style‑minded partners, creative friends or loved ones who appreciate thoughtful design.

Beyond The Vines's gifts & accessories under $100

For gifts that're both thoughtful and on‑trend, Beyond The Vines invites you to explore a curated range of stylish bags, accessories, lifestyle goods and more, all priced under $100.

A Singapore‑born design studio known for its philosophy of creating boldly, design simply, the brand offers playful yet practical pieces that suit everyday life and personal style.

From compact pouches and colourful phone straps to relaxed tees and cosy organisers, these accessible picks strike a balance between fashion and function, making them delightful for friends, siblings, partners or colleagues alike. Perfect for stocking a secret‑santa exchange or surprising someone with a little everyday luxury.

Silkwalk Curated Homeware

For those who treasure thoughtful design and global craftsmanship, Silkwalk at Tanglin Mall is a curated haven of homeware and decor from around the world.

Among its standout offerings is the Christmas Tales from Ichendorf Milano collection, a whimsical set that reimagines holiday motifs through elegant glassware and festive accents.

These pieces blend timeless Italian artistry with joyful seasonal spirit, making them ideal as standout decor or meaningful gifts for design lovers, newlyweds, parents or friends who appreciate beautifully crafted home details.

[[nid:726428]]

This article was first published in City Nomads.