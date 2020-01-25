'Tis the season not to skip sex: Try these positions when you're tired

It's the holidays, and for many of us that means being run off our feet and partying like there's no tomorrow.

But being busy (and tired) is no excuse to let your sex life go to hell.

These six positions are effortless, comfortable, and perfect for when you don't feel like trying too hard.

TWO SPOONS

It's early in the morning (or late at night) and you and your guy are spooning.

You're both feeling frisky, but you're so tired you can barely move. No problem, while still on your side, simply raise your knees up to your chest, part your legs a little and get your man to enter you from behind.

All he has to do is thrust in and out of you while he continues to cuddle you (you don't even have to turn around to face him).

If you can spare the effort, reach out behind you and fondle his testicles - he'll appreciate the extra touch.

SITTING PRETTY