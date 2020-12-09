'Tis the season for shopping: How to be rewarded when you spend with Lazada on 12.12

2020 has been a slightly challenging year to say the least. And with the year coming to a close, other than the year-end gatherings with family and friends (with no more than five people each time), there's one other thing to look forward to — 12.12 sales, something every avid and savvy shopper would know to take advantage of, especially if you still have Christmas presents left to shop for.

This December, Lazada is not just offering great deals but also rewarding you when you shop their 12.12 sale with free gifts, vouchers and shipping deals. Think of it as Lazada's Christmas gift to you and here's what you can expect.

Chance to walk away with a car or a year's worth of groceries on Dec 12

PHOTO: Lazada

Feel like lady luck is on your side? Lazada is hosting two big giveaways for 12.12.

Simply be the 12th shopper at 12 noon on Dec 12 and you will walk away with a Volvo S60 Sport Sedan. Or be the 1212th shopper at 10pm and win a year's worth of RedMart groceries worth $2,400!

So set your alarms for the chance to win.

Get return and food vouchers with every 12.12 purchase

PHOTO: Lazada

If camping for a car or groceries is not something that appeals to you, the good news is that everyone who shops with Lazada on Dec 12 will be rewarded. Make any purchase during their 12.12 sale and you will be given a 5 per cent return voucher (capped at $5).

Shoppers will also get additional vouchers from Lazada's partners such as Subway, Tuk Tuk Cha, I Love Taimei and R&B Tea.

Click here to see participating partners.

Win prizes by voting on LazFeed Giveaway

PHOTO: Lazada

You don't need to wait till Dec 12 to start accumulating your 12.12 prizes from Lazada.

Through their new in-app feature, you can win prizes simply by voting for the prize you want.

The top prize up for grabs is a Prism+ Q75 Android TV worth $4000, and other prizes include a Nintendo Switch, an Apple Watch Series 5, a Samsung Galaxy Watch and a two day one night staycation at Shangri-La Hotel.

To earn more chances to vote, complete the daily missions, and the more you vote, the higher your chances of winning!

Start voting from now till Dec 12 here.

Recieve free vouchers through Surprise Egg, LazGames, Rewards Store

Aside from voting in LazFeed for prizes, Lazada's app also lets you win vouchers that can be used for your 12.12 shopping spree.

The simplest way is by visiting the app daily to earn coins, after checking in for 6 consecutive days straight you will be rewarded a $2 voucher (while stocks last).

How else can you win vouchers? Open your app and play a simple interactive game called Surprise Egg. Just crack the egg and it could unveil a $120 voucher, free shipping vouchers and other rewards.

Access Surprise Egg via the app on the home page and win vouchers daily.

PHOTO: Lazada

More vouchers are up for grabs too when you play the two new LazGames on the app - Happy Bounce and Fun Farm. You'll also earn LazCoins that can be used to redeem other vouchers and more free gifts.

PHOTO: Lazada

Click here to access the Rewards Store that's only available in app.

Super deals with a Best Price Guarantee on LazMall

PHOTO: Lazada

While there'll be discounts aplenty on Lazada, LazMall is where you can be assured of super deals.

Items on LazMall that are tagged with 12.12 and LazMall come with a Best Price Guarantee. And to save even more, remember to use the $12 voucher that's applicable with a minimum spend of $120 on LazMall products with the "Laz Super" tag.

Shop all super deals here.

If you are looking to still tick items off your Christmas shopping list, shopping at Lazada's 12.12 sale means being rewarded with additional free gifts, vouchers, exclusive deals and promotions.

So start gathering vouchers and adding items to your cart now and prepare to check out on Dec 12.

This article is brought to you in partnership with Lazada.

annatan@asiaone.com