Toast Box has adjusted its prices: Here's how much your kopi, eggs and kaya toast now cost

It has been less than a year since Toast Box implemented a price hike.

However, it seems the local F&B brand has decided to increase prices of their menu items once again.

In response to AsiaOne's queries on Wednesday (Aug 28), a spokesperson from Toast Box confirmed on Thursday that there was indeed another round of price increments.

"Due to rising ingredient and operating costs, we have implemented a price adjustment with effect from July 31," they shared.

"These revisions are necessary for us to adapt to the current economic landscape, while maintaining our unwavering commitment to providing quality products and dining experiences."

Online, the price increment did not appear to sit well with some.

In a Reddit post on Aug 22, a netizen shared that it's "ridiculous" how a Traditional Kaya Toast Set at Toast Box now costs $7.40.

"$7.40 for some small bread, eggs, and a kopi or teh is crazy," said another netizen in the comments.

It is not clear from the post, however, which outlet the photo was taken at.

Another commenter stated that with that kind of money, one could buy a tray of 30 eggs.

Varying prices depending on location

The F&B chain appears to practise differential pricing depending on the outlet's location, similar to other chains such as McDonald's.

In response to AsiaOne’s queries on this, the spokesperson shared that the pricing variation is influenced by factors such as rental expenses, ingredients and operational costs. "These vary according to outlet location," she added.

When AsiaOne visited Toast Box's Tiong Bahru Plaza outlet on Aug 28, we found that the same set costs $6.70, 70 cents cheaper than prices stated in the Reddit thread.

The menu in the Reddit thread also showed that a Cheesy Ham & Egg Thick Toast Set costs $10.20 and a Peanut Thick Toast Set is priced at $7.60.

On the other hand, these items cost $9.50 and $6.90 respectively at the Tiong Bahru Plaza outlet.

AsiaOne also visited Toast Box's outlet at Tampines 1 mall, where the Traditional Kaya Toast Set costs $6.70 as well. This is also the pricing at its Chinatown Point branch.

In another Reddit post on Aug 26, a user shared that the same set costs $8.20 at the Marina Bay Sands outlet.

Several netizens pointed out that the prices here are probably significantly higher because it's a tourist destination.

At least one netizen, however, has defended the price hike.

"I feel people don't really have the right to comment unless they are in the F&B industry; they just don't know about the overheads that F&B operators incur," wrote the commenter on Reddit.

"If you feel it's expensive then cook [it] yourself at home."

