Toddler discipline: 10 common mistakes new parents make

PHOTO: 123rf
Dr Richard C. Woolfson
Young Parents

MISUNDERSTANDING THE PURPOSE OF DISCIPLINE

Two is a good age to start considering discipline - if you haven't done so.

Discipline aims to teach your young child to follow rules and behave. It is not about controlling your toddler, but teaching her self-control.

Don't just warn her about what she can or cannot do; it's important to encourage her to think about her behaviour instead.

OVER-REACTING

Don't respond to every single act of misbehaviour. Sometimes, it is best to ignore minor infractions. Otherwise, you'll end up in confrontations with her throughout the day.

LACK OF EXPLANATION

Your toddler is more likely to follow rules when she understands their purpose.

So tell her, for example, why she is not allowed to explore the contents of the under-the-sink cupboard

("You can't go in there because you may get hurt.") or why she should tidy her toys ("When you put your toys away, that makes me happy.").

OVERUSING PUNISHMENT

It's very easy to rely on punishments, but the more you use them, the less effective they become.

If you find that you are using more punishments than rewards, try to redress the balance.

Make sure, also, that punishments are fair and carried out at the time of her misbehaviour.

EMPTY THREATS

Don't make a threat that you won't carry out. For instance, warning your young one: "If you do that again, I'll throw all your toys away and you'll have none left," is unrealistic.

She simply learns that you don't mean what you say. As a result, she starts to ignore your threats because nothing has happened.

NAGGING

The constant niggling, tantrums and misbehaviour of a two-year-old can wear any parent down.

And you may have to snap at her, chastise her, and complain about her - all the time.

If you are nagging at her all day, stop and rethink your approach. Maybe you don't need to be so critical.

MISUSING TIMEOUTS

Timeout - in which a toddler is removed to calm down when she misbehaves - must be used properly.

For it to work, she should never be left alone.

There must also be a fixed period for time-out (for example, two minutes).

Finally, she must be told how she can avoid a timeout in the future.

BRIBERY

This is the promise of something positive before your two-year-old behaves well - she does what you want to get the reward - and she may start to expect or demand a reward for everything she does.

REWARDING MISBEHAVIOUR

You may think that a reprimand will discourage her misbehaviour, but she may enjoy your attention - negative attention is better than no attention.

Reward her good behaviour with your attention instead of focusing on bad behaviour; for example, praise her positive actions.

CRITICISING YOUR KID

Reprimand her for her behaviour, not her. Don't say: "You were very nasty hitting your friend during that play date."

Instead, you should tell her: "I was very upset when you hit your friend because you are usually such a kind and caring child."

This article was first published in Young Parents. 

More about
Lifestyle parenting Children and Youth

TRENDING

&#039;You were such a gentleman&#039;: Godfrey Gao&#039;s sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
'You were such a gentleman': Godfrey Gao's sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
&#039;Driver did not sleep for 72 hours&#039;: Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
'Driver did not sleep for 72 hours': Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
No money, no hope: South Korea&#039;s young, low-income &#039;dirt spoons&#039; turn against President Moon Jae-in
No money, no hope: South Korea's young, low-income 'dirt spoons' turn against President Moon Jae-in
SGH patient in hospital gown caught on video riding mobility scooter in Chinatown bus lane
SGH patient in hospital gown caught on video riding mobility scooter in Chinatown bus lane
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents&#039; business and becoming my own boss
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents' business and becoming my own boss
How much money should we give our parents every month?
How much money should we give our parents every month?
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers&#039; luggage after colleague broke her arm
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers' luggage after colleague broke her arm
NEA officer caught vaping just after issuing summons to smoker
NEA officer caught vaping just after issuing summons to smoker
&#039;I got married at 50... and it&#039;s the best decision I ever made&#039;
'I got married at 50... and it's the best decision I ever made'
8 changes to the Singapore education system you should know about this year
8 changes to the Singapore education system you should know about this year
Over 400 complaints after TVB artist Priscilla Wong made fun of actor Tony Hung&#039;s manhood
Over 400 complaints after TVB artist Priscilla Wong made fun of actor Tony Hung's manhood
Miss Universe Singapore costume draws flak from designers, netizens
Miss Universe Singapore costume draws flak from designers, netizens

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Famed Tokyo sushi restaurant Jiro dropped from Michelin gourmet guide
Famed Tokyo sushi restaurant Jiro dropped from Michelin gourmet guide
How to manage your 3-year-old&#039;s tantrums and bad behaviour
How to manage your 3-year-old's tantrums and bad behaviour
$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura & other deals this week

Home Works

A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
&#039;I&#039;ll just cry by myself&#039;: Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
'I'll just cry by myself': Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn&#039;t talk to him about her latest drama
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn't talk to him about her latest drama

SERVICES