Toddler fell on face: How to stop mouth bleeding

PHOTO: Pixabay
Young Parents

Your toddler fell on his face, ending up with a bloody mouth. What should you do?

Bleeding is common after mouth and face injuries because of cuts to the soft tissues. Most of the time, they are superficial nicks, shares Dr Rashid Tahir, a specialist paediatric dentist at The Kids Dentist.

But when the blood mixes with saliva, resulting in what looks like a lot of blood, it makes the wound seem worse than it is. However, there are rare instances where the wounds are deep and may require stitches.

The best way to stop bleeding is to use a clean towel to apply continuous pressure for 10 minutes.

Time yourself - do not keep removing the pressure. Check only after 10 minutes. 

Don't use tissue because the paper may have to be teased off the cut areas, which may start the bleeding again.

Don't rinse away the blood - this is the worst thing to do because it will prevent the blood from clotting.

Any mouth and face trauma should be examined by a dentist. Three types of tooth injuries could have happened, Dr Tahir says.

TOOTH AND ROOT FRACTURES

Such fractures may expose the nerves, and cause the tooth to be wobbly and painful when chewing.

Worse, the upper part of the tooth may be dislodged and cause a choking hazard to children below three years old. An X-ray may be required.

TOOTH DISPLACEMENT INJURIES

Most mouth injuries can cause the teeth to become wobbly or, in severe cases, fall out. In this case, it can be a choking hazard.

SOFT TISSUE INJURIES

He may be suffering from pain caused by mild bruising to lacerations in the soft tissues, like lips or gums.

Injuries to primary teeth can cause infections that may harm the child. They may even disturb the development of the underlying forming adult teeth and will require long-term follow-up to check on those teeth.

"I remember a young girl who injured herself in an accident and suffered bad cuts on her gums. Amazingly, there were no tooth fractures and the parents didn't think it was important enough to see a dentist," Dr Tahir shares.

"A few days later, the lacerated soft tissues got infected. She ended up with facial swelling and fever as a result of the complication of the injury.

"By the time I saw her, she had developed a bad infection. The poor girl then had to be admitted to the hospital for intravenous antibiotics for the infection.

"I encourage parents to bring their child in for examination with a dentist after an injury, so that the child gets proper medical care."

This article was first published in Young Parents

More about
Lifestyle parenting Children and Youth

TRENDING

Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Chinese man&#039;s corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Chinese man's corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
ComfortDelGro gives cabby &#039;severe warning&#039; after he was caught peeing in public
ComfortDelGro gives cabby 'severe warning' after he was caught peeing in public
Raymond Lam weds lingerie model Carina Zhang
Raymond Lam weds lingerie model Carina Zhang
Groom exposes bride&#039;s affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
Groom exposes bride's affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
Netizens call out BuzzFeed for picking wrong footages in Singapore travel tips video
Netizens call out BuzzFeed for picking wrong footages in Singapore travel tips video
&#039;She taught me everything&#039;: Domestic helpers pay respects to Lucky Plaza accident victims who were veteran maids
'She taught me everything': Domestic helpers pay respects to Lucky Plaza accident victims who were veteran maids
First celeb couple of 2020: Super Junior&#039;s Kim Hee-chul and TWICE&#039;s Momo
First celeb couple of 2020: Super Junior's Kim Hee-chul and TWICE's Momo
Godfrey Gao&#039;s girlfriend Bella Su breaks silence on his death with Instagram post
Godfrey Gao's girlfriend Bella Su breaks silence on his death with Instagram post
New year, new bod: 5 fitness trends that will shape 2020
New year, new bod: 5 fitness trends that will shape 2020
Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao
Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao
6 policy changes implemented in Singapore by Jan 2020 that will affect you financially
6 policy changes implemented in Singapore by Jan 2020 that will affect you financially

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Get Out!! Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng&#039;s granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng's granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken &amp; other deals this week
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken & other deals this week
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year&#039;s resolution
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year's resolution

Home Works

8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Ignorant tourists &amp; forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment

SERVICES