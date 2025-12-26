Changemaker started volunteering at age 9, says good intentions are all it takes to start

Volunteering might often come across as a great feat, which is perhaps why some of us hesitate or hold off on getting involved in meaningful causes.

But 32-year-old Navaneetha S Nath - known to friends and family as Nava - believes that simply starting out with the right intentions is enough to bring about great impact.

The changemaker herself began her volunteering journey at just nine years old, learning the ropes from others around her with similar ideas and goals. Then at 29, Nava started her own ground-up initiative, Togather for Good.

Her organisation collaborates with communities, schools and workplaces to administer programmes and solutions for a more conscious, capable, connected and compassionate society.

Growing up with a family that gives back

As a child, Nava witnessed how her family members actively participated in volunteering and philanthropic work. She would often tag along as her parents actively engaged as volunteers in Punggol, sparking an early start in the volunteering space.

Seeing the people around her create positive change by earnestly giving within their means - whether through volunteering or donating - Nava found joy in community work at a young age.

"I grew up with that lens, so it is innate for me to do what I can in my capacity," she shared after years of volunteering in the community.

For younger Singaporeans, Nava advised that it is okay to start small, suggesting that they could first get involved by volunteering at community events at school or in their neighbourhood.

"It is very easy entry because you know the space, you know your neighbours, you know what needs to be done," she said. For a start, she suggested that youths could become more active citizens by engaging in conversations with neighbours to see how they can support fellow community members.

Kickstarting her own initiative

Nava now leads Togather for Good, a ground-up initiative she founded that champions mental, social and occupational wellness in individuals in all areas of life, whether in a social setting, at school, work or home.

The mental health focus stemmed from witnessing those closest to her battle with their own struggles, as well as observing the quiet strength and strain on caregivers who supported them.

Amid the Covid-19 outbreak, she saw that the need for better understanding and support for personal well-being became even more evident as people sought access to help and resources during a collectively difficult period.

Nava's plans to champion the mental wellness sector in Singapore took shape in 2022 when she enrolled in the Youth Action Challenge. The six-month programme by the National Youth Council gives youths the opportunity to create solutions for a more inclusive, sustainable and progressive Singapore.

"If people are in the right headspace, they can drive change better," Nava explained.

Collaborations that create and inspire

Now, Togather for Good provides mentorship and consulting services to partners, including community organisations, schools and corporations. The organisation scaffolds the support required for well-being among students, employees and community members.

For one of her projects, Navaneetha organised the Health Promotion Board's Community Peer Support workshop for community leaders from the People's Association, which equipped them with the knowledge and skills to provide better emotional support to residents. Participants were taught to recognise residents who may be struggling, reach out with empathy, provide active listening, and encourage them to seek professional help early if required.

Her work also involves conducting consultations with schools and corporate clients to help them strategise meaningful ways to engage with students and staff. The consultation looks at three aspects of providing strategy for communications, curriculum and/or community building, especially regarding mental, social and occupational wellness.

Some of Togather for Good's work is done digitally through the provision of free online resources. Their interview series, The Good Scoop, which features dialogues between fellow changemakers, was created to help start conversations about and raise awareness of how individuals and organisations are driving positive impact across various impact pillars such as mental health, environment, technology and other social causes.

Nava shared that community members have benefitted from Togather for Good's content, including their Telegram channel, gaining meaningful opportunities such as internships, volunteer sessions and even grants to fund their own initiatives.

Many avenues of support for changemakers

As Singaporeans, some of us might be curious to know what support and resources are available to start a community-building initiative here.

"Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much," Nava said, acknowledging the mentors, government partners and guides that have strengthened and shaped her own journey in navigating a ground-up initiative of her own.

One recent example is how Nava participated in the Groundbreakers Leadership Programme organised by BAGUS (Building All Groundups for Success) Together, a tripartite collaboration between the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre (NVPC), Temasek Foundation and Tote Board. The 16-week programme aims to equip ground-up leaders to navigate complexity, communicate with impact, and lead with confidence through expert-led classes and peer learning.

Beyond the programme, Nava discovered the breadth of support BAGUS Together offers to ground-ups like herself, ranging from access to resources, networks and collaborative opportunities that help sustain and scale their initiatives. She also continues to keep in close contact with fellow participants in the programme, forming a strong peer community where they regularly share resources, exchange advice, and even provide logistical support to one another.

Nurturing the next ground-up initiative

"It is a privilege to be able to serve and do what I am doing," said Nava as she acknowledged how her pillars of support have allowed her to run Togather for Good full-time as a ground-up.

To nurture and scale inspiring initiatives from everyday Singaporeans like Nava who wish to contribute to a better Singapore, the Singapore Government Partnerships Office (SGPO) was created to help ground-ups flourish with better access to established networks of support, funding and government partnerships.

SGPO hosts a fun stationery personality quiz for users to discover their community-building strengths and ways they can contribute to help shape a better Singapore.

AsiaOne invited Nava to attempt the quiz, and her results revealed that she was character 'Ruler Rey'. Its archetype is defined by a penchant for strategic planning and hands-on work that turns big ideas into actionable plans.

Sure enough, these were traits Nava resonated with. "The hands-on part is what I really like [about my results], because I think that is what drives action," she explained.

That is not to say she thinks these are 'must-have' qualities to become an effective community builder. Nava reiterated that "just the intention alone" would set someone on the right path to giving back meaningfully.

If your intention is in place, then visit the SGPO website as your first starting point. Tap into other inspiring stories or discover ways in which you can start giving back in your unique capacity, whether you are looking to support existing projects or kickstart your very own.

