Food trucks, pet zones and carnival rides: What to expect at World Christmas Market 2025

The World Christmas Market is back for its second edition, featuring themed zones, more than 100 vendors and even a musical to set the festive mood.

Located at Bayfront Event Space, the event named Togetherland spans a venue twice the size of its first run at The Promontory @ Marina Bay. The event will run from now until Jan 4.

Spread across nine themed zones inspired by Santa's reindeer entourage, the market brings together over 40 F&B concepts, 60 retail booths, carnival games, light installations and performances.

As someone who's been complaining about not getting enough Christmas vibes in Singapore this year, I decided to visit the festival.

As I stepped into the Christmas market, I was greeted by the Gateway of Stars, a shimmering light tunnel lined with kinetic sculptures and twinkling arches.

It led into the Constellation Town Square, where an eight-metre-tall Christmas tree — adorned with 1,500 mirror balls — shone as the centrepiece.

The towering tree was not only a sight to behold, but also emitted a subtle pine scent.

Coupled with the festive music playing in the background, I felt like I was in a traditional Christmas village in Europe despite the CBD backdrop.

For the Christmas shopper

Don't want to show up empty-handed for your next Christmas gathering?

World Christmas Market has over 60 retail booths across festive grounds, including the main marketplace — Prancer's Star Bazaar.

A big chunk of my time was spent browsing a range of offerings from independent brands and small businesses that I don't usually see at shopping malls.

The Christmas Tree Farm is also back by popular demand, featuring real Christmas trees, ornaments and holiday decor by Sing See Soon — a local family-owned floral and landscape specialist.

To me, this is one of the biggest draws of the World Christmas Market, as picking out live Christmas trees seemed to be an activity we only saw in movies.

Beyond decorations and keepsakes, Comet's Global Market also carries a curated selection of artisanal F&B gifts, including small-batch cakes, festive sweets, specialty treats and packaged delicacies from boutique producers.

For families and pets

Visitors with little ones in tow can look forward to Vixen's Christmas Carnival. It is a lively, family-friendly carnival zone with a variety of children's rides, games and hands-on activities such as carousels and craft stations.

Those who are bringing their fur babies aren't forgotten either.

Over at Blitzen's Fur Friends Party, owners can find a pet zone filled with rest and water stations for their fur kids.

The bazaar also features several pet vendors offering gourmet treats, pet-safe snacks, handcrafted accessories, grooming essentials and festive apparel.

During our visit, we spotted a number of visitors with their pets.

If you're an animal lover like me, you'll be delighted by the opportunity to meet and perhaps interact with many of these furry friends.

For the foodies

And of course, what's a Christmas market without some festive grub?

There are more than 40 F&B concepts at Dasher's Festive Feast, including a curated mix of food stalls, food trucks and outdoor bars serving a variety of bites and beverages ranging from classics such as sliders and baked potatoes to trendy snacks like Buldak fried rice and Korean corn dogs.

I assumed food and drinks at an event like this would be expensive, but they had surprisingly reasonable prices.

For $50, I got a three-piece Wagyu Sliders Set ($18) at O.M.D by BTHL, an event-exclusive Tato Smoked Salmon ($18) and orange ice-pop ($1.50) at Tatothoughts, as well as a bucket of Rudolph's Ruby Fizz ($10) from Christmas Drinks Hut.

My favourite of the lot had to be the Tato Smoked Salmon — a jacket potato piled with generous servings of mentaiko, egg mayo and smoked salmon.

Visitors craving for a holiday tipple can check out the outdoor bar Cupid's Cheer Garden. The Togetherland Festive Brew, a cinnamon-forward, nutty red ale created in partnership with The 1925 Brewing Co., will also make its debut at the event.

To celebrate the launch, guests can enjoy daily happy-hour drinks deals from opening time until 7pm.

For music lovers

Over at Dancer's Magical Stage, visitors can catch nightly performances of The Brightest Christmas Star — a 50-minute original-script musical produced exclusively for the festival featuring an all-local cast, as well as other local live music acts including O.K READY!, Daniel Sid & One Mic Stand, The Jukeleles, Skibidies and Roulette.

The stage is also located conveniently in front of the dining area, so I had a great time watching the performances while enjoying my food.

While I didn't have any alcoholic drinks this visit, I saw many others enjoying their beers and cocktails while vibing to the live music.

Season of giving

As much as the event celebrates festive experiences, it also embraces one important aspect of the Christmas season — the spirit of giving.

Sustainability and community care are the core values of Togetherland, and this year's festival is bringing these values to life through Donner's Heartlight Haven zone — an area where meaningful contributions from schools, social enterprises and young creatives come under the spotlight.

Among the highlights is a family of Share Bears measuring two to four metres tall. They were made from recycled cardboard, and crafted by students from Singapore Polytechnic.

Here, visitors can also take part in workshops such as painting sessions, Christmas coaster decorating, candle-making and playful food art jam led by White Canvas Studio, which specialises in art jamming.

The Art Faculty, a social enterprise by Autism Resource Centre (Singapore), also sells gifts and merchandise showcasing artworks by young artists on the autism spectrum.

Opening hours

World Christmas Market is open daily from 5pm to 11pm on weekdays (Monday to Thursday) and 4pm to 11pm on weekends (Friday to Sunday).

Guests arriving early can enjoy free admission during the first hour of opening from 5pm to 6pm on weekdays, and 4pm to 5pm on weekends.

Same-day re-entry is not permitted for guests with free-admission tickets.

Opening hours will be 4pm to 11pm on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.

Tickets start from $5 on Klook and $8 on Grab (with $5 cashback) and on-site. Children under 12 enter for free.

World Christmas Market is also collaborating with Singland Festival, and visitors stand a chance to win tickets to the concert series on Dec 31 and Jan 2 to 3, 2026.

The partnership also offers exclusive discounts for all Singland ticket holders at the market throughout the festival, and complimentary entry for Singland ticket holders on concert day.

For more information, visit World Christmas Market's Togetherland website.

