Toiletries shopping 2019: 12 cheapest places to shop for toiletries in Singapore

When it comes to toiletries, I’m not particular about brands.

Whether a toothbrush has charcoal-infused bristles, for instance, is inconsequential to me. As long as it serves its purpose, I’m satisfied.

That’s why every trip to the convenience store has become a quest for the cheapest options.

This can mean the difference between a $100 bill and a $20 bill—a lifesaver for a broke millennial living in one of the world’s most expensive cities.

Considering how essential toiletries are in your day-to-day life, they’ll inevitably take up a considerable portion of your monthly expenses.

It may be convenient to pick up your usual items at the drugstore a stone’s throw away from home, but what if you could cut your spending by half?

Once you’ve seen the deals that await you at these alternative boutiques, you’ll never want to set foot in another Guardian, Watsons or Fairprice store to get your toiletries.

Here’s 12 places to do your toiletries shopping for less.

CHEAPEST TOILETRIES SHOPS IN SINGAPORE

Shop Location Best Items to Buy Swanston 32 New Market Road, #02-1004/7 Oral care, body care, household products Ocean Cosmetics 32 New Market Road, #03-1058/1060 Shampoo, soap, personal care products Value Dollar & ABC Bargain Centre Islandwide Toothbrushes, toothpaste, bar soaps, razors Red Tomatoes Tampines or Ang Mo Kio Sanitary pads, diapers, body care products British Essential Islandwide Cosmetics, toiletries PS Essentials 806 Hougang Central Shampoo, soap, cosmetics Venus Beauty Islandwide Shampoo, soap, cosmetics, personal care products Beauty Language Islandwide Branded skincare and haircare products, fragrances Pink Beauty Islandwide Branded cosmetics, skincare, shampoo, soap CK Department Store Islandwide Personal care, household products Giant Islandwide Shampoo, soap, oral care products Mustafa Centre 145 Syed Alwi Road Cosmetics, shampoo, soap, oral care products

1. SWANSTON

When it comes to bargain buys, Swanston is no doubt Singapore’s best-kept secret.

Nestled within the second floor of People’s Park Complex Food Centre, Swanston carries a wide range of toiletries and household cleaning products, all of which are a lot cheaper than their Fairprice and Watsons counterparts.