'We were asked to leave': Tom & Stefanie on closure of Hillion Mall outlet

Homegrown brand Tom & Stefanie will be shuttering its Hillion Mall outlet on June 10.

In an Instagram post on Thursday (March 5), the family business — which sells toys, children's clothing and baby products — said that it "did not lose the store, but was asked to leave".

Despite the brand having consistent sales and returning customers, the landlord did not wish to renew their lease, Tom & Stefanie added.

Stefanie Chua, whose parents own the local business, told AsiaOne that they had entered renewal discussions with the landlord before their lease was up, during which the latter had proposed higher rental terms.

"As a small independent brand operating on tight margins, rental proposals at levels that leave very limited room for operational costs make it extremely challenging to continue — even when there is consistent customer support and healthy footfall," said the 21-year-old university student.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a spokesperson for Hillion Mall said that its management had decided to rejuvenate its basement 1 level after a review.

The spokesperson also said that they had given Tom & Stefanie advance notice of their intention and offered them an alternative unit.

"Hillion Mall remains committed to providing a well-balanced mix of retail, dining and family-oriented offerings to serve our shoppers."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DVdYdfpEih1/[/embed]

Confirming that the mall had offered Tom & Stefanie a different unit, Stefanie explained that moving was not a viable option for them.

"The alternative unit was located on the highest floor, which would have materially changed our business dynamics. In addition, relocating would have required significant renovation work and setup costs," she said.

Stefanie also expressed gratitude to the community in Singapore for 31 years of support, adding that Tom & Stefanie is "truly honoured" to have been part of so many families' memories over the years.

"We remain committed to doing our best. We will never take for granted the opportunity to serve this community with sincerity, gratitude, and care," she said.

Its outlet at Hillion Mall is running a moving-out sale till it closes on June 10, and intends to use the remaining weeks to thank its customers for their support.

A portion of the profits from the sales will be donated to Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities (Bukit Panjang), which support low-income families in the area, Stefanie said.

The homegrown brand used to operate 10 outlets island-wide but had to shutter six of them over the past 10 years — including its West Mall flagship store that closed in 2023.

Besides Hillion Mall, the brand has outlets in PLQ Mall, Eastpoint Mall and Woodlands Civic Centre.

[[nid:725647]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com