Tomorrowland retreat in UAE: All you need to know about the desert glamping destination

Tomorrowland – the legendary dance, electronic, techno and house music festival is launching a new desert destination in UAE for all the music lovers. The music festival-inspired oasis, dubbed Terra Solis, is set to open this September.

Here’s everything you need to know about the world-famous Tomorrowland festival hitting Dubai this season.

Tomorrowland retreat in Dubai 2022

Tomorrowland festival is the world’s biggest electronic music festival that has taken place in Boom, Belgium, every year since 2005. This year, the Belgian festival plans to launch Terra Solis, a new pop-up desert destination in Dubai, from September 2022 to June 2023.

Guests can experience the Terra Solis oriental oasis spread over 371,000 square metres, sweeping Dubai’s desert landscapes and enjoy a fun party atmosphere with exceptional food and beverage options.

Promising an unforgettable party vibe, Tomorrowland’s Terra Solis will also host a myriad of exclusive events with two fine-dining restaurants, an infinity pool, live DJs, glamping tents and cozy lodges.

Tomorrowland Dubai location

Tomorrowland presenting Terra Solis in the UAE is only open to adults and is located at Heritage Vision on Lehbab Road, less than half an hour’s drive from Burj Khalifa in the emirate of Dubai.

What to expect at Terra Solis in Dubai?

Along with a lively party atmosphere from day to night and a bewildering music program, Tomorrowland presents the Terra Solis desert escape for all its fans. Here’s what you can expect at the new desert destination in UAE:

Glamping and lodges

Guests can choose between three accommodation options, all named after stars, constellations and meteor showers:

Polaris: The Polaris is a beautifully decorated and luxurious tent with air conditioning, ideal for those who wish to have an Arabian glamping night experience. Each tent offers a queen-size bed, mini-fridge and shared bathrooms. Tent rates start at Dh 770 for two people.

Perseid: The marvelous Perseid queen lodges come with a queen-size bed, a mini sundeck, a locker and an ensuite bathroom, with rates starting from Dh 1,400 per night.

Orion: For a VIP experience, guests can book the Orion lodges that offer up the best resort views and a private pool with an outdoor cabana and terrace. The Orion lodge can host up to 2 guests to spend the night and accommodates up to 10 friends during the day. Rates for the Orion start at Dh 3,100, inclusive of breakfast.

A vibrant pool scene

Visitors can expect a vibrant yet relaxing pool scene with energetic beats during the day and party soundtracks at night from resident DJs at Terra Solis.

Terra Solis cuisines

Inspired by Tomorrowland’s ‘Tastes of the World’ cuisine, Mesa – an all-day dining area, will offer visitors a range of flavours from all over the globe. There will also be a centrally located pool, a shisha lounge called Sala and a bar nearby.

Sala is the finest lounge area on the premise for sundowners and the best sunset desert views, serving refreshments and delicious light bites.

Resident DJ’s

The artists representing Tomorrowland will showcase the sounds of the latest trendy music, and visitors can expect only the best of music from the Terra Solis resident DJs. The roster of events and artist line-up will be revealed as the opening edges closer in the upcoming weeks.

Tomorrowland Dubai tickets

Bookings are open now for the first season at Terra Solis, Dubai, while restaurant and pool reservations are set to open soon. You can find more details for booking your stay at terrasolisdubai.com.

