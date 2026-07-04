Tomorrowland Thailand 2026: Dates, tickets and line-up of music festival

Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 is the first full-scale Tomorrowland festival in Asia, with seven stages planned for the Wisdom Valley site.

The official festival page says the stage mix will include the Mainstage, Core and Freedom, alongside new stages created for Thailand. The 2026 theme is Consciencia.

Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 dates and timings

Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 runs for three festival days, from Friday, Dec 11 to Sunday, Dec 13.

Friday: 1pm to 1am

Saturday: 1pm to 1am

Sunday: 1pm to midnight

Plan to arrive before check-in closes, because the official opening-hours page says access is denied after 22:00 on Friday and Saturday, and after 21:00 on Sunday.

Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 location

The festival venue is Wisdom Valley, Thailand, and Tomorrowland describes it as a tropical festival playground with nature, mountains, water and open landscapes.

For accommodation planning, Tomorrowland’s hotel package page places official hotel stays around Pattaya, Chon Buri and Rayong. Travellers can also compare hotels in Pattaya and hotels in Bangkok if they are building their own itinerary.

What to expect at Tomorrowland Thailand 2026

The current Tomorrowland Thailand programme points to a full Tomorrowland-style festival build, not a smaller showcase or club event.

The full line-up for Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 has been announced, with more than 100 artists from over 20 nationalities performing across the seven stages. Check the official line-up page for the complete artist schedule.

Confirmed line-up highlights

The official Tomorrowland Thailand line-up includes global EDM names across house, techno, trance, hard dance and bass music.

Global names: Swedish House Mafia, Martin Garrix, Afrojack, ALOK, Alan Walker, Steve Aoki, Lost Frequencies and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

House and techno: Agents of Time, ARTBAT, DJ Tennis, Eli & Fur, Kevin de Vries, Kölsch, Lilly Palmer, Mind Against and Yotto

Trance and harder sounds: Aly & Fila, Cosmic Gate, Ferry Corsten, Infected Mushroom, Sub Zero Project, Vini Vici and WHITENO1SE

Regional and other acts: 22 Bullets, Botcash, Nakadia, Rave Republic, Rayray, SABAI, Whisnu Santika, Wukong and Yellow Claw

Festival entry and bracelet use

Your Tomorrowland Bracelet is important because the official practical page says it gives access to the festival and is the festival payment method.

Same-day re-entry is not permitted, as the opening-hours page confirms Full Madness passholders can re-enter only on the following day, while day-pass holders need a new pass after leaving. Build your food, transport and rest plans around no same-day re-entry.

How to get tickets for Tomorrowland Thailand 2026

The official Tomorrowland Thailand welcome page currently says the festival is sold out, so travellers should be careful with resale offers.

Tomorrowland’s official sales channels page says passes and packages should be ordered only through authorised channels, and warns that tickets from unauthorised channels can be cancelled.

Confirmation emails are also not valid festival passes.

If you already hold a pass and cannot attend, the official Exchange Desk allows Main Buyers to register eligible passes until Aug 30 at 1pm CEST, or 6pm GMT+7.

The same Exchange Desk page says registered passes are offered through the Waiting List, but resale is not guaranteed and a 450 THB refund fee per pass is deducted if the pass is sold.

How to get to Tomorrowland Thailand 2026

For international travellers, the most useful airport comparison is between U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International Airport, Suvarnabhumi Airport and Don Mueang International Airport.

Before booking, use Thailand’s official e-Visa portal, which is run by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to check whether your passport needs a visa. Visa rules can vary by nationality, so confirm your status through the official Thai e-Visa system.

Travellers should also use Thailand Immigration’s official Thailand Digital Arrival Card portal, which labels the TDAC service as no-fee. Avoid unofficial paid arrival-card sites when preparing your trip.

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This article was first published in Wego.