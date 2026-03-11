Japan's Michelin-recognised eatery Tonkatsu Daiki to open in Singapore

For a taste of Osaka, diners in Singapore can check out Tonkatsu Daiki, a new restaurant opening right in the heart of Orchard.

The eatery, located at Ngee Ann City, is slated to open on March 21.

Daiki Singapore operates in partnership with Osaka-based Tonkatsu Daiki, a restaurant that has been recognised by Michelin Guide Japan for four consecutive years.

The menu features premium pork cutlet — each coated with airy panko breadcrumbs and fried slowly at carefully controlled temperatures.

This produces tender and juicy pork surrounded by a crisp, golden crust.

Tonkatsu Daiki Singapore is also designed to transport diners to Osaka, and draws inspiration from the journey of stepping off a JR train into the vibrant streets of Dotonbori.

The original outlet in Osaka is located at Higashishinsaibashi near Nagahoribashi station, and is a 10-minute walk from the iconic Dotonbori Street.

Address: Ngee Ann City, #05-33, 391 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238873

