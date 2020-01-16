Too busy for spring cleaning? Here are 4 best house cleaning services to your rescue!

It's almost time for spring cleaning!

Cleaning out my wardrobe used to be a chore, but somehow, it feels rather therapeutic nowadays.

Maybe it's because I'm not doing the main bulk of the cleaning…

Cleaning your house is definitely not an easy task and we know that sometimes you simply don't have the time to clean the whole house on your own.

That's why we've compiled four best house cleaning services for both one-time or weekly cleaning services so you can sit back and relax!

TL;DR - 4 BEST HOUSE CLEANING SERVICES FOR SPRING CLEANING BEFORE CNY

With Chinese New Year approaching soon, some of you may be dreading spring cleaning, right?

For those of you who plan to engage house cleaning services, here are four providers you can consider!

Every house will have different requirements but for easier comparison, let's assume that you would like to have a 4-hour cleaning session with 2 cleaners.

House Cleaning Service Providers One-Time Cleaning Weekday Rates One-Time Cleaning Weekend Rates Helpling $224 $234 NTUC Domestic Cleaning Service $208

(CNY - Peak Period) $188

(Standard Rate) $240

(CNY - Peak Period) $220

(Standard Rate) Singapore House Cleaning $180 $190 Whissh $240 $260

Now, I know some of you are looking at weekly recurring cleaning services instead.

Since different house cleaning service providers have their own packages, I've adapted the cheapest packages to reflect an hourly rate so that you can compare them easily!

House Cleaning Service Provider One-Time Weekday Cleaning Hourly Rates Weekly Weekday Cleaning Hourly Rates Helpling $28 $20 NTUC Domestic Cleaning Service $23.50 $17.50 Singapore House Cleaning $25 $20 Whissh $30 $23.75

Now, you just have to choose the provider based on what's included in their cleaning services.

HELPLING

Offering their services in 10 countries, Helpling ain't your traditional cleaning company.

It's a marketplace for you to engage the services of freelance cleaners and your bookings can be made and managed easily online or through their mobile app.

As with everything, do plan ahead as you are required to make your bookings 48 hours in advance.

Don't be last minute, ya…

HOW MUCH DOES THE HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE COST?

Whether you're looking at a one-time cleaning service or regular cleaning services, you'll be paying an affordable hourly rate.

One-Time Cleaning Weekly Cleaning Biweekly Cleaning Minimum Commitment NA 3 cleans 3 cleans Hourly Rates $28 - $40 $20 - $27 $20 - $27 Service Fee $2.50 Peak Period Surcharge

(Friday - Sunday) $10 Available Duration 3 - 6 hours 2.5 - 6 hours 2.5 - 6 hours Earliest Starting Time 8am Latest Starting Time 7pm

While not everyone has the luxury to be at home on weekdays, try to avoid Fridays or weekends since there's a $10 surcharge.

WHAT IS INCLUDED IN THE HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE?

Standard Cleaning Package Additional Services

Upon Request Not Available Vacuuming, Sweeping & Mopping Oven Cleaning Laundry Rubbish Removal Fridge Cleaning Bedroom Cleaning Closet Cleaning Bathroom Cleaning Interior Window Cleaning Dry Cleaning Kitchen Cleaning Spring Cleaning Regular Dusting Ironing Services

Don't worry, there's no crazy charge for the additional services that you requested.

If you know that you're going to request for an oven cleaning, simply allocate an additional one or two more hours into your booking.

Now, don't go requesting for laundry or dry cleaning services as they don't provide those!

But if you need exterior window cleaning or deep cleaning services, you'll need to contact Helpling to find out the rates.

AM I INSURED DURING A CLEANING?

Somewhat!

If the unfortunate happens and the damage is below $1,500, you'll have to discuss the settlement directly with your cleaner.

Otherwise, if the damage goes beyond $1,500, Helpling's insurance will cover the costs.

NTUC DOMESTIC CLEANING SERVICE

Yea, your eyes did not deceive you, NTUC Income offers cleaning services too!

Who knew, right?

HOW MUCH DOES THE HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE COST?

ONE-TIME CLEANING SERVICE

NTUC Income charges their one-time house cleaning service by a flat fee instead of an hourly rate, with two sets of prices based on your house's floor area.

Floor Area Hours One-Time Cleaning Package Weekday

(Monday - Friday) Weekend

(Saturday, Sunday & PH) Standard Rate Peak Period Standard Rate Peak Period Below or up to 1,000 ft²

(4 room HDB or 2 bedroom condo & below) 3 hours with

2 domestic cleaners $146 $160 $170 $188 Between 1,000 and 1,300 ft²

(4 or 5 room HDB or 3 bedroom Condo) 4 hours with

2 domestic cleaners $188 $208 $220 $240 Peak period rates apply 3 weeks before the following festive occasions:

Christmas, Chinese New Year, Hari Raya Puasa and Deepavali

Here, let me do the math for you.

Given that you're engaging the standard weekday service, you'll be paying an equivalent rate of $23.50 or $24.33 per hour per cleaner.

WEEKLY CLEANING SERVICE

If you would like to engage the cleaners' services on a weekly basis, NTUC Income offers a weekly package as well.

Duration Minimum Frequency Minimum Commitment Weekly Cleaning Package Weekday Package

(Monday - Friday) Weekend Package

(Saturday & Sunday) 3 hours per visit 4 times per month 6 months $230 per month $260 per month 4 hours per visit 4 times per month 6 months $280 per month $330 per month

So, if you were to convert it to an hourly rate, a weekday weekly package equates to $17.50 or $19.17 per hour per cleaner.

In the event that you require less than four visits in a month or a shorter service period, do note that the rates will be 10 per cent higher.

The services will be charged on a monthly basis, and you'll need to give one month's notice if you would like to terminate the services.

P.S. According to NTUC Income's website, their weekly cleaners are mostly fully booked, so do enquire online to see if there's availability in your area!

WHAT IS INCLUDED IN THE HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE?

Cleaner's Job Scope Vacuuming & Mopping Bedroom Cleaning Living Room Cleaning Bathroom Cleaning Kitchen Cleaning Trash Disposal Window & Grills Cleaning

(Rotational Basis) Doors & Gate Cleaning

(Rotational Basis) Ironing

- max. 10 piece per visit

(for 4 hours service only)

Before making your booking, please note that the two packages do not include cleaning of ceiling and wall fans, high windows and grilles, the exterior of windows and grilles of high-rise apartments or homes with more than one level, curtain rails, shifting of furniture, removal of renovation debris, washing of dishes, laundry and packing of personal effects.

Guess it makes sense why two cleaners are needed since there's so much to clean within 3 or 4 hours!

AM I INSURED DURING A CLEANING?

Again, somewhat?

NTUC Income provides warranty for damages, but only up to a maximum of $1,000.

WHISSH

I wonder if the brand name was inspired by the sound made when cleaning a surface with a wet cloth…

Apart from house cleaning services, Whissh also provides other home services such as plumbing, aircon servicing, and electrical maintenance.

HOW MUCH DOES THE HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE COST?

Cleaning Services Weekday Rates

(Per 4-hour Session) Weekend & PH Rates

(Per 4-hour Session) Minimum Commitment Service Time Slots One-Time General Cleaning $120 $130 NA Morning (9 am - 1 pm)

Afternoon (2:30 pm - 6:30 pm) Recurring Weekly Cleaning $95 $105 12 sessions

While the rates for one-time general cleaning is slightly more pricey as compared to other services in this list, Whissh offers rather competitive rates for their recurring weekly cleaning services.

Assuming you're engaging their services on a weekday, you'll be paying $30 per hour for their one-time cleaning service and $23.75 per hour for their recurring weekly cleaning package.

If you're looking to sign up for their recurring service but can't commit to 12 sessions, do call or email them for a quote as the rates may differ!

WHAT IS INCLUDED IN THE HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE?

Cleaning Scope Sweeping/Vacuuming & Mopping Living Room Cleaning Bedroom Cleaning Kitchen Cleaning

(Exterior surfaces) Bathroom Cleaning

I just want to highlight that interior window cleaning is not included in both options. Otherwise, exterior window, window grilles, doors, kitchen hoods, all kitchen electrical appliances and refrigerators(interior), marble floor polishing are also excluded from their services.

If you need any of those, you'll need to engage their Spring Cleaning service, starting from $35 per hour.

AM I INSURED DURING A CLEANING?

Yes!

In the event of an accident, damages or injury, Whissh has been insured up to $250,000, but you'll need to highlight any incident within 4 hours of the completion.

SG HOUSE CLEANING

If you're super busy and can't afford the time to wash your dishes or do your laundry, you might want to consider Singapore House Cleaning's weekly cleaning services.

Or if you need them to clean your house 3 times a week, they've got you!

HOW MUCH DOES THE HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE COST?

ONE-TIME CLEANING PACKAGES

Singapore House Cleaning suggests different one-time cleaning packages depending on the number of cleaners and duration required for your housing type and size.

Duration Weekday One-Time Service Rates Weekend One-Time Service Rates Suitable for One Cleaner 4 hours $100 $110 Studio Apartment (Smaller than 600 sq.ft) 5 hours $120 $130 2-room HDB Flat

(601 - 750 sq.ft) Two Cleaners 3 hours $160 $170 3-room HDB Flat or 2-bedroom condo

(800 - 950 sq.ft) 4 hours $180 $190 4-room HDB Flat, or 2/3-bedroom condo

(1,000 - 1,200 sq.ft) 5 hours $210 $220 5-room HDB Flat or 3-bedroom condo (1,200 - 1,500 sq.ft) Three Cleaners 4 hours $250 $260 Executive HDB Flat or 4-bedroom condo

(1,500 - 2,000 sq.ft) 5 hours $300 $310 4-bedroom condo

(2,000 - 2,500 sq.ft) 6 hours $350 $360 4-bedroom condo or landed houses

(2,500 - 3,000 sq.ft) Four Cleaners 5 hours $450 $460 2 or 3 storeyed landed houses

(2,500 - 3,000 sq.ft) * There is additional charge of $20 for each cleaner for every hour extension.

Let's say we ignore their suggestions and engage one cleaner's services for 4 hours on a weekday, you'll be paying $25 per hour.

WEEKLY CLEANING PACKAGES

As mentioned earlier, Singapore House Cleaning offer packages to clean your house three times a week!

Monthly Package Frequency Duration Weekday Weekly Cleaning Package Rates Weekend Weekly Cleaning Package Rates Minimum Commitment Package One Once a week

(4 times a month) 4 hours $320 $360 3 months 5 hours $400 $440 Package Two Twice a week

(8 times a month) 4 hours $640 $720 5 hours $800 $880 Package Three Thrice a week

(12 times a month) 4 hours $960 $1,080 5 hours $1,200 $1,320 * There is additional charge of $20 for each cleaner for every hour extension.

Did I forget to mention that Singapore House Cleaning has one of the lowest hourly rates for a weekly cleaning package?

Regardless of the frequency, you're essentially paying $20 per hour for a 4-hour weekday service.

WHAT IS INCLUDED IN THE HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE?

One-Time Package Cleaning Scope Weekly Package Cleaning Scope Sweeping/Vacuuming & Mopping Sweeping/Vacuuming & Mopping Living Room Cleaning Living Room Cleaning Bedroom Cleaning Bedroom Cleaning Kitchen Cleaning

(Exterior surfaces) Kitchen Cleaning

(Exterior surfaces) Bathroom Cleaning Bathroom Cleaning Interior Window Cleaning Interior Window Cleaning Dishwashing Weekly Laundry

(for Package Two & Three)

Similarly, exterior window cleaning services are not included.

AM I INSURED DURING A CLEANING?

While there's no mention of any insurance coverage for accidents or damages, Singapore House Cleaning Service has a maximum breakage compensation of $100.

COMMON QUESTIONS ON HOUSE CLEANING SERVICES

CAN MY HOUSE CLEANING CHECKLIST BE CUSTOMISED?

Even though most providers offer a checklist or cleaning scope to allow a better understanding of their services, your cleaning sessions can definitely be customised!

Everyone has different needs when it comes to house cleaning, always discuss your priorities with your cleaners so they can allocate their time well for an effective clean.

DO I NEED TO PROVIDE THE CLEANING SUPPLIES?