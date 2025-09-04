Too tired to function? Experts share how to best navigate sleep deprivation

Yawning all day after another night of trouble sleeping?

Chances are you're not alone.

Sleeplessness, also known as sleep deprivation, may seem like an issue to sweep under the rug but it is a condition that can have effects on an individual's overall quality of life.

According to the Singapore Heart Foundation, the drawbacks of sleep deprivation goes beyond fatigue or reduced concentration.

It may also be associated with health risks such as increased blood pressure, coronary heart disease and stroke.

It's a Singapore issue

Singapore's digital health platform HealthHub noted that adults should strive to get a minimum of seven hours of sleep daily.

A good night's sleep should have one feeling refreshed and alert.

This is, however, not the reality for many Singaporeans, according to a 2023 study of sleeping habits among 43 cities.

The survey revealed that, behind Tokyo and Seoul, Singapore is the third most sleep-deprived city.

Only 17 per cent of Singapore-based respondents in the survey sleep through the night, and another alarming datapoint to note is that only one in four people in Singapore sleep a minimum of seven hours daily.

AsiaOne spoke to two professionals from the healthcare industry, Dr Ivan Gerald Lee and Ooi Sze Jin, to better understand what sleep deprivation is and how to best equip ourselves should we be struggling with it.

When asked about the recommended amount of sleep a night for a healthy adult, both professionals provided the same answer: between seven and nine hours.

This isn't exactly groundbreaking to many.

We grew up knowing that there are health consequences when such sleeping hours are not consistently met. So, why risk it?

Woodlands Health's Head of Respiratory Care and Principal Respiratory Therapist Dr Ivan's very own life choices may shed light on the matter.

Upon providing the "textbook answer", Dr Ivan admitted that he himself struggles to hit seven hours of sleep a night at times.

"I don't meet that. I try to, but all of us have 24 hours a day and it depends on what you place priority on. More often than not, sleep actually gets compromised," he said.

Personal choice, societal pressure

So who takes the blame? Is it a matter of individual habits versus societal pressures?

When it comes to working adults struggling with sleep deprivation, Sze Jin noted that it isn't all so black-and-white.

The 34-year-old psychologist has worked with clients struggling with working in office cultures where burning the midnight oil is worn like a badge of honour.

She said: "They don't want to work late but because of how the office culture is like, employees are proud to work late."

Such instances are a reminder of how complex the issue of sleep deprivation is in Singapore.

While agency and choice are part of an individual's decisions, there is also the reality of wider systemic pressures that influence our decision-making process.

The individual ultimately pays the price, in the form of losing valuable sleep hours.

'Sleep hygiene' was the term brought up by both health professionals during our conversations.

According to healthcare group SingHealth, sleep hygiene refers to a variety of practices and habits that can help us achieve a good night's sleep.

"We always advocate sleep hygiene, but I think all of us in this room are guilty of [unhealthy sleep habits], such as checking the last email or scrolling through social media at night," Dr Ivan said.

Blue light emissions from laptop and phone screens are actually stimulating for our circadian rhythm, he added.

Essentially, this signals to us that it is still daytime.

The regularity and normalcy at which many of us use our phones in bed show how uninformed we are with the ramifications of these actions.

In her field of work, Sze Jin encountered a number of clients who struggle with bad sleep hygiene, stating: "They don't recognise that it actually keeps them awake at night because the brain associates the bed with being awake, rather than a space for sleep."

Red flags and quick tips

Sleep deprivation doesn't occur overnight, it happens after a prolonged period.

The problem lies when we begin to normalise our sleep issues.

"I'm so sleepy and tired today."

How often have we said that to ourselves before going about our day?

In doing so, there's a chance we fall into this lull of complacency that leads to potential medical and lifestyle concerns.

Sze Jin makes the distinction that there are different groups who struggle with sleep: those who chose to stay up versus those who don't.

But even if the person was staying up by choice — for gaming, as an example — there are drawbacks.

She said: "Their work productivity may drop, they might be more irritable or get more anxious."

From a medical standpoint, Dr Ivan listed some red flags as signs that we should consider meeting a medical professional regarding our sleep issues.

Waking up with bad headaches

Experiencing near misses (e.g. falling asleep at the red light while driving)

Struggling to maintain or lose weight

Advice from both Sze Jin and Dr Ivan include establishing good sleep hygiene, such as not using our phones in bed, keeping a consistent sleep schedule and avoiding naps if you're already struggling with sleep.

Medical institutions in Singapore, such as Mouth Elizabeth Hospital and Alexandra Hospital, understand the importance of sleep hygiene and have provided their own tips online:

Avoid heavy meals before bed

Ensure the bedroom is quiet, dark and comfortable

Opt for bedding made of breathable material which allows your body to self-regulate its temperature

Keep a sleep diary to better track your sleep hygiene



If you're struggling with sleep deprivation, seek advice from a healthcare professional from these sleep centres listed: Changi General Hospital Department of Sleep Medicine, Surgery & Science

Tel: 6788 8833

Appointment for Specialist Clinics: 6850 3333 Khoo Teck Puat Hospital Department of Otolaryngology (ENT) — Head and Neck Surgery Obstructive Sleep Apnoea Clinic

Tel: 6555 8828 Singapore General Hospital Sleep Disorders Clinic

Tel: 6321 4377

