Top 10 bottomless bubbly brunches in Singapore for a relaxing, lazy weekend

Weekends are made for boozy brunches and no, not all of them are pricey.

Is there anything more indulgent than bubbly Sunday brunches in Singapore? The luxurious gourmet fare, the endless amounts of bubbly, beer and wine, and the fancy atmosphere — all these make the meal fit for royalty.

If you have a stressful week ahead and are looking to take Sunday off to relax, a champagne brunch is the best way to alleviate your dread. But if you think they’re all going to cost you a pretty penny, you’re wrong. There are plenty of options that are affordable — yet still giving you a gastronomic experience of a lifetime. Check out our list below for your next booking.

Psst, all offerings below include an ‘all you can eat’ and ‘all you can drink’ policy for their brunches. It’s go big and then go home (to nap, we assume).

Here’s our top 10 list of bubbly brunches in Singapore!

Affordable: Below $150

1. Alley On 25

Tucked in Andaz Singapore, have a Lazy Breakfast at Alley On 25 on the weekends for an irresistible spread of brunch specials and bubbly pours. We’re talking mains like Gravlax Salmon Bagel, Breakfast Beef Burger, Lobster Mac & Cheese and even Grilled Angus Sirloin steaks! That’s not all, choose from an unlimited breakfast a la carte spread complete with cold cuts, seafood, cheese plates, salad bowls and a cereal selection.

When: Weekends and Public Holidays, 12pm – 2.30pm.

Price: $50++ per person (additional $45 for free flow Prosecco, wines and beers); $25++ per child (aged 6 – 12). Kids under 6 dine for free.

Alley On 25, 5 Fraser St., Andaz Singapore, Level 25, 189354

2. CÉ LA VI

When we talk sky-high dining, there’s no better place to enjoy the warm tropical sun than at CÉ LA VI. Its Breezy Brunch takes places every weekend (except the first weekend of the month). Daytime dining is taken up a notch with free-flowing Prosecco, red and white wines, rose, spirits, beer and cocktails for 3 hours. To complement, its a la carte menu will leave you fuller in soul and the stomach.

To indulge a little more, bottomless Billecart-Salmon Brut Reserve NY Champagne is offered at an additional $48++.

When: Saturdays and Sundays, 12pm – 3pm (Except first weekend of the month)

Price: $88++ per person with free flow Prosecco and other booze (additional $48++ for bottomless Billecart-Salmon Brut Reserve NY Champagne)

Reservations: book online here or call 6508 2188

CÉ LA VI, Level 57, Marina Bay Sands SkyPark, Hotel Tower 3, 1 Bayfront Avenue, 018971

3. Kwee Zeen

Nestled in Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa, Kwee Zeen‘s Tropical Bottomless Sunday Champagne Brunch serves up a fusion of international and local faves, complete with classic brunch specials and of course, free-flow champagne. Nonya Kueh Pie Tees, Vegetable Samosas, Cheese and Charcuterie, Smoked Salmon Benedict, Seekh Lamb Kebab with Saffron Biryani Rice and many more!

When: Sundays, 12pm – 3pm.

Price: $68++ per person (minimum 2 to dine, top up another $68 per person for 2 hours of free flow champagne)

Reservations: book online here, call 6708 8310 or email H9474-FB4@sofitel.com

Kwee Zeen, Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa, 2 Bukit Manis Rd., 099891

4. Mitzo

Kick-start your weekend with the refreshed ultimate Dim Sum Brunch experience at Mitzo with a heady mix of gastronomy, cocktails and champagne. The new menu features more than 50 selections of dim sum, wok dishes, desserts and supreme seafood delicacies comprising of Live Lobsters and Abalone dish.

When: weekends and selected public holidays

Price: $68++ per adult (food only); top up $60++ per person for free flow of cocktails, champagne, wines and beer. *Kids under 6 dine free. 6 to 12 year olds enjoy 50% off.

Reservations: book online here or call 6603 8855

Mitzo, Level 4 Grand Park Orchard, 270 Orchard Rd., 238857

5. Fat Prince

For a middle eastern twist, Fat Prince‘s weekend Fat Funky Brunch ($49++) serves up unique specials like the Fatteh Breakfast, Lamb Chorizo Cassoulet, Adana Beef Cheek Hash, Kale Tabbouleh and more!

Top up $69++ for a bottomless selection of Prosecco Rose, Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot, Peroni Lager and Harm Spritz.

When: weekends, 11.30am – 2.30 pm.

Price: $49++ per person (food only); additional $69++ for free flow Champagne

Reservations: book online here or call 6221 7794

Fat Prince, 48 Peck Seah St., 079317

Splurge-Worthy: Below $200

1. Ash & Elm

Ash & Elm’s Classic Weekend Brunch is inspired by France, with its newly appointed Chef de Cuisine Adrian Chan paying homage to his background and training in French cuisine. Expect the use of fresh ingredients and French cooking techniques in the dishes served up.

Tuck into three iconic tasting platters comprising nine à la minute petit plates featuring the best of France’s rich culinary history from duck confit and braised beef brisket to ratatouille.

Complementing the platters is a showcase of delicacies including a selection of French cheese, premium seafood on ice, luscious caviar, succulent roasts, and an array of delectable desserts. The experience is further elevated with unlimited servings of Taittinger Brut Champagne, and house wines, among a selection of beverages.

So good, you’ll be wishing this brunch was six hours long.

When: Sundays, 12pm – 3pm.

Price: $148++ per person (inclusive of unlimited Taittinger Brut, house wines, Bloody Mary cocktails, juices, soft drinks, coffee and tea)

Reservations: book online here.

Ash & Elm, 80 Middle Rd., InterContinental Singapore, 188966

2. Brasserie Les Saveurs

If you’re in for a bottomless brunch, you can’t forget Brasserie Les Saveurs‘ St. Regis Champagne Brunch. Indulge in a decadent spread of Alaskan King Crab Leg, French Oysters, Manila Clams, Foie Gras Terrine, Beef Tartare, various sashimi and many more! There’s also a vegetarian and kids menu to keep options open for all.

Opt for the Sommelier’s choice for $168++ or go big and go for the boujee Champagne Barons de Rothschild selection (from $198++ to $548++). Non alcoholic diners get to enjoy this brunch special for $138++.

When: Sundays, 12pm – 2.30pm.

Price: from $138++ per pax (non-alcoholic); $75++ per pax (child aged 4 – 12); from $168++ (Champagne Barons de Rothschild Brut NV)

Reservations: book online here.

Brasserie Les Saveurs, 29 Tanglin Rd., Lobby Level, The St. Regis Singapore, 247911

3. LAVO Singapore

Every Sunday, enjoy LAVO Singapore‘s Sunday Champagne Brunch spread that’s complete with a selection of European oysters, crab legs, lobster, pizzas, breakfast classics and mains like pork chop and hanger steaks! What’s even better? For only $158++ per person, enjoy free flow of Veuve Champagne, Mimosa, Bloody Mary, Specialty Cocktail, beers, house red and white wine, soda, tea and coffee.

When: Sundays, 12pm – 3pm.

Price: $158++ per person (free flow food and drinks); $88++ (free flow food only); $38++ (kids aged 4 – 10)

Reservations: book online here.

LAVO Singapore, 10 Bayfront Ave., Tower 1, Level 57, 018956

4. Mezza9

It’s a sumptuous feast at Mezza9‘s Sunday Brunch with three hours of limitless amounts of Perrier-Jouet champagne, along with a hearty spread of Asian and Western cuisines.

Soak in the bustling yet cosy atmosphere of the different open kitchens around you, while indulging in mouthwatering food from their Thai kitchen, sushi bar, steam basket and grilled meats section, seafood counter (which promotes being sustainable seafood), patisserie and even a martini bar. You’d be stuffed in every sense of the word.

When: Sundays, 12pm – 3pm.

Price: $148++ per person (free-flow Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut Champagne, red and white wine, bloody mary / mojito cocktail and tiger beer); $88++ per person (non-alcohol); $48++ per child (4 – 12)

Reservations: book online here or call 6732 1234

Mezza9, Grand Hyatt Singapore, 10 Scotts Rd., 228211

5. Stellar at 1-Altitude

Available every Sunday, Stellar at 1-Altitude‘s The Ultimate Sky-High Brunch lets you bask in the warm weekend sun while indulging in bottomless bubbles atop Singapore’s harbour. Opt for the Communal Brunch Menu to enjoy a selection of two appetizers, mains and desserts with bottomless Perrier-Jouet Champagne, wines and cocktails.

What’s cooking? Think Smoked Salmon and Eggs Bagel Benedict for starters, Pan-seared Snapper or Duck Leg Confit for mains and the decadent “Nine Layers” of Chocolate Cake for dessert. And many more!

When: Sundays, 12pm – 3pm.

Price: $80++ per person (additional $80++ per person for free flow champagne, cocktails and wines)

Reservations: book online here, call 6438 0410 or leave a WhatsApp message at 8338 3251

Stellar at 1-Altitude, Level 62, 1 Raffles Place, 048616

This article was first published in The Finder.