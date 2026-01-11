Top 10 family-friendly cities for 2026

Traveling with young children is rarely simple. Between navigating stroller-unfriendly streets and finding a quiet place to nurse, the logistics can often feel overwhelming. However, a growing number of cities are stepping up to make the journey less daunting.

Our index is designed to guide you to these destinations. By combining Wego's proprietary travel data with real-world insights, we highlight the global cities where you can explore safely and comfortably, even with the kids in tow.

How we selected our cities

To build our Family-Friendly City Index, we defined our selection criteria based on nine parent-traveller essentials: stroller accessibility, public transport ease, kid-friendly dining, changing & nursing access, playground density, family stay signals, clean air comfort, kid-friendly attractions density, and safety & calm.

We then used Wego flight and booking data to shortlist a mix of established heavyweights and rising discovery destinations that meet the criteria outlined above.

All claims, facilities, and availability reflect what was publicly verifiable at the time of writing and can change over time.

Best for stress-free travel with toddlers (easy mode)

Singapore

Singapore is the gold standard for urban family travel. It is where you probably never have to lift the stroller even once in major public places. While the tropical humidity is heavy, the air is generally managed well, though occasional regional haze can occur.

The infrastructure is seamless. Grab, the local ride-hailing app, offers a "GrabFamily" service with child seat or booster-equipped rides. The city is a "Garden City" in the truest sense, with free water playgrounds, world-class zoos, and futuristic gardens integrated into every neighborhood.

Don't miss

Gardens by the Bay Children's Garden for a massive free water play area (bring swimwear)

Singapore Zoo for the world's best "open concept" animal encounters

Singapore Flyer for a calm, air-conditioned view of the city

Sentosa Island monorail ride to the beach and Universal Studios

Must know

Recommended base: Marina Bay or Orchard Road for central access to malls and A/C.

When to go: It is hot (30 deg C) and humid year-round. February to April is slightly drier.

Crucial tip: Pack ponchos; sudden, heavy tropical downpours are common in the afternoons but usually pass quickly.

Copenhagen, Denmark

Copenhagen is frequently voted the world's most livable city, and for families, it is nothing short of paradise. The air is crisp and clean, thanks to a culture that prioritizes cycling and renewable energy. You can swim in the harbour baths right in the designated zones; the water is that clean!

The city was practically built for children. Strollers roll effortlessly onto buses and the driverless metro, and "children's culture houses" offer free indoor creative play. Even the finest restaurants often provide high chairs and organic baby food options without blinking an eye.

Don't miss

Tivoli Gardens for a world-class amusement park that feels more like a fairy tale garden (open late during summer)

Lego House (a day trip to Billund) to experience the "Home of the Brick" in its birthplace

Rosenborg Castle Gardens to let kids run on the expansive lawns right next to royal jewels

CopenHill to ski down a clean-energy power plant's roof

Must know

Recommended base: Indre By (City Center) or Vesterbro for a hip, family-friendly vibe.

When to go: May to August for long daylight hours and outdoor cafe culture.

Crucial tip: Rent a "Christiania bike" (cargo bike) with a rain cover; it's the authentic and easiest way to transport kids around town.

Best for eco-conscious & active families

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Amsterdam is arguably the most relaxed city in Europe for parents, and it's more than just because the flat terrain makes pushing a stroller effortless. The density of interactive museums like Nemo and Micropia makes it easy to fill days with educational fun.

Locals often transport their kids in "Bakfiets" (cargo bikes), which you can rent with rain covers. The Dutch parenting philosophy is famously laid-back, meaning kids are welcome in cafes and museums, and you won't get dirty looks if your toddler has a moment in public.

Don't miss

Nemo Science Museum for a boat-shaped building where touching everything is mandatory

The Pancake Bakery for massive Dutch pancakes in a historic warehouse

Vondelpark to let the kids run free in the city's most famous green space

Canal Boat Tour (choose an open-top one) to see the crooked houses from the water

Must know

Recommended base: Vondelpark area or The Jordaan for quiet streets near playgrounds.

When to go: April (Tulips) to September. Winters are grey and damp.

Crucial tip: Stairs in historic canal houses are notoriously steep. Ask for a ground-floor room or a verified elevator if staying in a hotel.

Ljubljana, Slovenia

Ljubljana is a hidden jewel and a former European Green Capital. Ljubljana's old-town centre is a pedestrian zone with restricted vehicle access (e.g., permitted deliveries at set times), making it feel genuinely car-light for families. While it has fewer "big ticket" attractions than London, the castle, dragon statues, and illusion museums provide plenty of "easy wins" within a compact footprint.

The city gives off the vibe of a fairy-tale village. Public drinking fountains are celebrated landmarks here, dispensing high-quality alpine water. It is arguably one of the most stress-free capitals in Europe for a first family trip.

Don't miss

Dragon Bridge to spot the four green dragons that protect the city

Ljubljana Castle funicular ride for views and a puppet museum

Cacao by the river for some of the best ice cream in Europe

Tivoli Park for huge playgrounds and a kid-friendly greenhouse

Must know

Recommended base: Near Prešeren Square to be in the heart of the pedestrian zone.

When to go: May to September for outdoor dining and festivals.

Crucial tip: Most shops are closed on Sundays, so plan your supplies (diapers/snacks) on Saturday.

Best for high-energy fun & indoor convenience

Taipei, Taiwan

Taipei combines the safety of Tokyo with a wallet-friendly array of attractions. Taipei Zoo is a bargain: regular adult admission is NT$100 (about ~S$4), with discounts/free-entry categories available. Meanwhile, the Maokong Gondola is an affordable adventure.

Convenience is king here: 7-Eleven stores are on every corner, selling diapers and warm milk. Additionally, every district has a government-run "Parent-Child Center" offering free indoor play spaces. The centres typically require reservations; bring an original document proving the child's identity.

Note that while scooter traffic can affect air quality on main roads, the metro system (MRT) is air-filtered.

Don't miss

Maokong Gondola for a glass-bottom cable car ride over tea plantations (additional fees apply)

Taipei Zoo for one of the most affordable and spacious zoos in Asia

Taipei 101 Observatory to see the "damper baby" mascot that stabilizes the tower

Din Tai Fung for world-famous dumplings (they are masters at handling kids and strollers)

Must know

Recommended base: Xinyi District for wide sidewalks, department stores, and Taipei 101.

When to go: October to December or March-April. Summers are typhoon-prone and humid.

Crucial tip: The EasyCard (transport card) can be used to pay for rides, convenience store snacks, and even some taxi fares.

Abu Dhabi, UAE

While Dubai gets the headlines, Abu Dhabi is the quieter, more family-centric emirate. Yas Island operates as a massive cluster of high-density fun, housing four world-class theme parks within minutes of each other. The city is built for indoor living due to the heat, meaning air quality inside attractions is always perfectly pleasant.

Taxis are affordable, safe, and easily booked through the dedicated Abu Dhabi Taxi app or hotline. Special "Family Taxis" exclusively welcome only female and family passengers. These rides come with four-seater or seven-seater options with female drivers.

Don't miss

Ferrari World to see the cars (and let older kids ride the world's fastest coaster)

Yas Waterworld for a massive waterpark that celebrates Emirati pearl-diving heritage

Warner Bros. World for a fully indoor, air-conditioned theme park perfect for summer

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque for a breathtaking cultural visit (very welcoming to families)

Must know

Recommended base: Yas Island for easy access to all theme parks and family hotels.

When to go: November to March is perfect (20-28°C). May to September is dangerously hot.

Crucial tip: Dress modestly in public malls and especially when visiting the Grand Mosque (covered arms/legs required).

Best for museums & edutainment

Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo is bursting with entertainment options for all ages. The city is home to major museums, cultural spaces, quirky stores, and playful, tech-forward experiences. You'll easily get substance for adults and "wow" moments for kids in the same day.

While the sheer density means air quality is moderate compared to smaller hubs, Tokyo's streets are impeccably clean. The "Mama Papa Map" app is a lifesaver here, instantly locating thousands of pristine nursing rooms and changing tables hidden in department stores.

"Family restaurants" (famiresu) are ubiquitous, offering drink bars and extensive kids' menus that make dining out affordable and stress-free.

Toddlers (ages 1-5) generally ride trains for free when accompanying an adult, but reserved seats (and additional toddlers beyond the free allowance) require child tickets.

Don't miss

TeamLab Planets for an immersive sensory art experience kids can touch and walk through

Tokyo Station's Character Street to buy plushies from Ghibli to Pokemon in one underground hallway

Ueno Park for wide open spaces, a zoo, and swan boats to burn off energy

Tokyo Tower at night for a glittering view that feels like a comic book come to life

Must know

Recommended base: Tokyo Station / Marunouchi area for bullet train access and flat streets.

When to go: Late March to May (Cherry Blossoms) or October-November. Summer is intensely hot.

Crucial tip: Taxis are expensive, but the "GO" taxi app is essential if you get stuck with a sleeping toddler far from a station.

London, UK

London is a sprawling historic giant that has successfully pivoted to being a family playground. The Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) has significantly improved air quality in the centre. Its biggest win for families? The sheer number of world-class museums that are completely free.

While older Tube stations have stairs, the bus network is fantastic and up to four children aged 5-10 travel free with a fare-paying adult on Tube/DLR/Overground/Elizabeth line.

For parents with strollers, the Citymapper app is non-negotiable-its "Step-free" routing option will save you from carrying a buggy up escalators.

Don't miss

The London Eye for a slow-moving flight over the Thames

Diana Memorial Playground in Kensington Gardens to play on a massive wooden pirate ship

Natural History Museum for the dinosaur skeletons (free entry)

Matinee at the West End for world-class family theatre like The Lion King or Matilda

Must know

Recommended base: South Bank or Waterloo for traffic-free walking along the river.

When to go: May to September offers the best park weather (15-22 deg C).

Crucial tip: Most museums (Science Museum, Natural History Museum) are free but require booking a timed entry slot online in advance.

Best for nature & green space in the city

Valencia, Spain

Valencia offers a stunning concentration of family attractions centred around the City of Arts and Sciences. This futuristic complex sits at the end of the Turia Gardens, a car-free sunken park that guarantees a safe, green running space.

Spanish culture operates on a later schedule, as dinner often starts at 8:30 PM, but restaurants are incredibly welcoming to children at all hours. Note that "Siesta" is real here; small shops may close between 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM, though major malls stay open.

Don't miss

Gulliver Park within the Turia, where kids climb on a 70-meter giant sculpture of Gulliver

Oceanogràfic for Europe's largest aquarium

Paella lunch by the beach (Valencia is the birthplace of Paella)

Prince Felipe Science Museum for hands-on "Please Touch" exhibits

Must know

Recommended base: Near the City of Arts and Sciences for park access.

When to go: Spring (March-May) or Autumn (September-October). August is hot.

Crucial tip: During the "Fallas" festival in March, the city is extremely loud with fireworks. Avoid if your children are sensitive to noise.

Montreal, Canada

Montreal feels like a slice of Europe in North America, with air quality that is consistently excellent. The "Space for Life" museum complex (Biodôme, Insectarium, Planetarium) offers a high-density cluster of nature-focused attractions that are educational and huge hits with kids.

Its secret weapon for families is the "Underground City" (RÉSO), a 32km network connecting hotels, malls, and metro stations, allowing you to bypass weather extremes. While French is the official language, English is widely spoken in tourist areas.

Don't miss

Cirque du Soleil (often has seasonal shows in the Old Port) to see the hometown heroes perform

Biodôme to walk through four ecosystems, including a sub-polar penguin habitat

La Grande Roue de Montreal for views over the St. Lawrence River

Fairmount or St-Viateur Bagel to watch bagels being made in wood-fired ovens

Must know

Recommended base: Downtown (near a Metro station) or Old Montreal.

When to go: June to September for festivals. Winter (Dec-Feb) is magical but requires heavy snow gear.

Crucial tip: Not all Metro stations have elevators. Check the STM map for the stroller-accessible stations/elevators

This article was first published in Wego.